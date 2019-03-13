×
Priyanka Chopra to Speak at the 2019 Women in the World Summit (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Priyanka Chopra
CREDIT: Neil Rasmus/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Priyanka Chopra has just been added to the star-studded list of speakers at the 2019 Women in the World Summit. The lineup for the event, which will be celebrating its 10th anniversary at Lincoln Center from April 10-12, also includes Brie Larson, Cindy McCain, Susan Rice, Stacey Abrams, Ashley Judd, Jill Soloway, Bryan Cranston, and Anna Wintour with a keynote address from Oprah Winfrey.

Chopra, who will be interviewed on stage by Women in the World founder Tina Brown, will discuss her career as an activist and entrepreneur. Recently, the “Baywatch” actress joined forces with Serena Williams in investing in the Bumble dating app and was instrumental in bringing the service to India. In addition, “If I Could Tell You Just One Thing,” Chopra’s new YouTube series featuring interviews with women including Diane Von Furstenberg, Awkwafina, and Simone Biles, will premiere on March 27.

Themes for the summit center on battling misinformation, advancing the #MeToo movement, preserving journalism, and other progressive topics. Wanda Sykes, Judy Gold, and Amber Ruffin will also take the stage together to talk about working in comedy as women in the midst of today’s political climate.

Launched in 2009, Women in the World summits have included appearances by Hillary Clinton, Nigerian novelist Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, and former Planned Parenthood president Cecile Richards. 

