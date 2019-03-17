×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Pretty Little Liars’ Spinoff Unexpectedly Coincides With College Admissions Scandal

By

James's Most Recent Stories

View All
Sasha Pieterse, Eli Brown, Sydney Park and Sofia Carson'Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists' TV series premeire, Los Angeles, USA - 15 Mar 2019
CREDIT: Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shut

It was a case of art imitating life at Saturday night’s Hollywood premiere of “The Perfectionists” — Freeform’s “Pretty Little Liars” spinoff about a scandal involving college students striving for excellence by any means necessary.

The TV show’s debut was coincidently preceded by a real-life college scandal involving Hollywood celebrities who allegedly didn’t let a little thing like the law get in the way of their children’s educational ambitions. The irony was not lost of the Freeform’s president Tom Ascheim, who welcomed his cast to a screening of the pilot episode on Friday night at the Hollywood Athletic Club as guests snacked on popcorn and pie.

“We have the best marketing and PR team in the business, but even I was not sure that they would be able to create a college cheating scandal this big to launch our show,” he joked. “But we’re very grateful that they did.”

Afterwards, Ascheim told Variety, “To be be serious, the whole theme of the show is about the internal battle for children who have been made to feel that they’re supposed to be perfect. In truth, what we see in the college scandal is the externalization of that same feeling the parents have, which is tragic.”

Related

The show’s star Sasha Pieterse, who played the same character on “Pretty Little Liars” for all seven seasons, reflected on the main difference between the two scandals: “Nobody died,” she said, referring to the “PLL”-style murder mystery that also fuels her new series.

“We’re in a time right now where any form of corruption is being brought to the surface, from college to the environment,” Kelly Rutherford, who plays the wealthy, controlling mother of a spoiled, cheating college student, told Variety. “We’re seeing examples of things that we ourselves might even be tempted to do for our children. But I think you go: ‘OK, wait a minute,’ you know? We all have moments like this in our lives and we have to make those decisions.”

But Rutherford was able to find the humanity in a character who relies on spying with computer surveillance to keep tabs on her son. “There are many different types of mothers in the world,” she said. “This particular character wants to control. To which I say: What mother doesn’t want control? She may be going to the extreme. But she wants her kid to excel. Where is the fine line between pushing them too far?”

That is exactly the kind of question that executive producer I. Marlene King wants viewers to ask themselves. “When I created ‘Pretty Little Liars,’ it was like a summer beach read: It was about friendship and romance and murder,” she told Variety. “I admit that: It was just fun. We didn’t set out to change the world. But my attitude about this show is: We do want to change the world. We want to tackle topics like this idea of perfectionism. I hope it engages fans on a deeper level than just: Whodunnit?”

In fact, it’s a story that has already made plenty of headlines. “I thought about it on the way here,” King said of the scandal. “In the way that the original ‘Pretty Little Liars’ tapped into the universe when Twitter was just starting and social media was becoming a part of the zeitgeist, this show got lucky again with this idea of perfectionism — meaning your parents bribing schools for you to get into.

She continued, “It’s crazy, but it’s the world we live in. And I hope that we can speak to people who feel like they have to be that person who gets into USC. There are thousands of great colleges in this country. If you feel like you have to get into one and cheat or your life is over? We’re about shining a light on the fact that that’s not how it needs to be. Young people need to learn that you can fail. It’s OK. You’ll pick yourself up and you’ll survive.”

Popular on Variety

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

  • 'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer

    'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer Talk Series' End, Favorite Episodes

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

More Scene

  • Sasha Pieterse, Eli Brown, Sydney Park

    'Pretty Little Liars' Spinoff Unexpectedly Coincides With College Admissions Scandal

    It was a case of art imitating life at Saturday night’s Hollywood premiere of “The Perfectionists” — Freeform’s “Pretty Little Liars” spinoff about a scandal involving college students striving for excellence by any means necessary. The TV show’s debut was coincidently preceded by a real-life college scandal involving Hollywood celebrities who allegedly didn’t let a [...]

  • Keira Knightley'The Aftermath' film screening, Arrivals,

    Keira Knightley Talks 'Aftermath,' Alexander Skarsgård and Another Itchy Wardrobe

    The reigning queen of period pieces, Keira Knightley, knows a thing or two about historical clothing. “Lining. Lining is always important,” the Oscar-nominated actress playfully advised on Wednesday at the premiere of her post-WWII drama “Aftermath.” “If you get a lot of itchy stuff always put lining in it. I have learned that from having [...]

  • Priyanka Chopra

    Priyanka Chopra to Speak at the 2019 Women in the World Summit (EXCLUSIVE)

    Priyanka Chopra has just been added to the star-studded list of speakers at the 2019 Women in the World Summit. Chopra, who will be interviewed on stage by Women in the World founder Tina Brown, will discuss her career as an activist and entrepreneur. Recently, the “Baywatch” actress joined forces with Serena Williams in investing [...]

  • Jessica Chastain arrives at the 2019

    Jessica Chastain on Continuing to 'Balance the Scales' for Gender Parity in Hollywood

    Jessica Chastain‘s work for gender parity in Hollywood isn’t slowing down soon. “I have noticed, of course, now that it’s in fashion there are other people that are jumping on board, and honestly, I don’t care what their motives are,” Chastain tells Variety. “Because at the end of the day, the more we focus on [...]

  • 10 Latinxs to Watch

    Variety's 10 Latinxs to Watch Brunch Celebrates Diversity in the Community

    Saturday afternoon brought rising Latinx filmmakers and actors together at Variety’s 10 Latinxs to Watch brunch held in partnership with the 36th annual Miami Film Festival. The festive celebration, which took place at the JW Marquis Marriott’s Boulud Sud restaurant, featured a panel discussion moderated by Variety’s Malina Saval with the following five select individuals [...]

  • Ken Jeong and Brianna Denski'Wonder Park'

    Ken Jeong Shares the Advice He Gave to His Young 'Wonder Park' Co-Stars

    Ken Jeong imparted some advice to his younger “Wonder Park” co-stars while filming the animated adventure. “It sounds cliché, but the older I get, I still maintain a spirit of fun on set and at work. It’s just like any job, when you get there that day — just have fun. It actually matters,” he [...]

  • Major and Sheryl Lee Ralph50th NAACP

    R. Kelly Mocked at NAACP Image Awards Nominees Luncheon

    The NAACP does not stand with R. Kelly. At Saturday’s nominees luncheon for the 50th NAACP Image Awards, the organization’s president and CEO Derrick Johnson slammed the R&B singer, who recently made waves in a CBS interview with Gayle King. In the viral clip, Kelly yells and cries as he denies his alleged sexual abuse [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad