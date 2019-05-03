×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

People en Español Moving Mas Bellos Party to Los Angeles

By

Anna's Most Recent Stories

View All

People en Español is heading to Los Angeles.

The magazine’s Mas Bello party will make its west coast debut on May 23 at the 1 Hotel in West Hollywood. The event will honor the 50 Hispanic celebrities featured in the magazine’s Mas Bellos (“Most Beautiful”) list published earlier week, including “Jane the Virgin” lead Gina Rodriguez and “Roma” Oscar-nominee Yalitza Aparicio. Other honorees include Mexican actress and singer Eiza Gonzalez (“Baby Driver”), Kate del Castillo (“La Reina del Sur”) and Dominican singer and songwriter Natti Natasha, who all grace the cover alongside Rodriguez and Aparicio.

This year’s theme and cover story, “La Ola Latina,” highlights recent Hispanic influence on Hollywood, celebrating those spearheading increased diversity and inclusion in the industry. This year’s complete list, which People en Español editor-in-chief Armando Correa unveiled on May 2, is separated by Pioneers such as Rita Moreno, Gloria Estefan and Ricky Martin, and the New Wave of talent, including the likes of Cardi B, Bad Bunny, Karol G and Lele Pons.

Related

New to the event to this year is a diversity panel, which will precede the party and will feature conversations with media executives and talent surrounding representation. Panelists and more details will be announced in the coming weeks.

Popular on Variety

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

More Film

  • People en Español Moving Mas Bellos

    People en Español Moving Mas Bellos Party to Los Angeles

    People en Español is heading to Los Angeles. The magazine’s Mas Bello party will make its west coast debut on May 23 at the 1 Hotel in West Hollywood. The event will honor the 50 Hispanic celebrities featured in the magazine’s Mas Bellos (“Most Beautiful”) list published earlier week, including “Jane the Virgin” lead Gina [...]

  • Film Review: 'Tolkien'

    Film Review: 'Tolkien'

    “The book is not about anything but itself. It has no allegorical intentions, topical, moral, religious or political. It is not about modern wars.” So said John Ronald Reuel Tolkien in a 1968 interview, pushing back at a growing fanbase that was all too eager to seek out topical, moral, religious, political and, most importantly, [...]

  • “Soledad” Wins Best Feature At 3rd

    Agustina Macri’s ‘Soledad’ (Solitude) Tops BCN Film Festival

    BARCELONA – Agustina Macri’s feature debut “Soledad” (Solitude) won Best Feature award at the 3rd Barcelona Film Festival, which ran April 22-30. Produced by Italy’s 39Films and Argentina’s Cinema 7 Films, and inspired by true events, the film follows titular Soledad Rosas who moved to Italy in 1997 to a squatters community. There she met [...]

  • Summer of Changsha

    Indie Sales Boards Cannes' Un Certain Regard Player 'Summer of Changsha' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Paris-based company Indie Sales has acquired Chinese actor-turned-director Zu Feng’s feature debut “Summer of Changsha” which will world premiere at Cannes in Un Certain Regard and will vie for the Camera d’Or award. A popular Chinese actor, Feng previously starred in Lou Ye’s “Mystery” which played at Cannes in 2012 and in the TV series [...]

  • Lost Bayou

    Tribeca Film Review: 'Lost Bayou'

    Resurrection of both a literal and figurative kind factors heavily into “Lost Bayou,” director Brian C. Miller Richard’s saga about a down-and-out young woman who reunites with her father on his remote houseboat. Though there’s plenty of mysticism coursing through the film’s veins, there’s not quite enough magic, with the easygoing momentum often tipping into [...]

  • El Chicano review

    Film Review: 'El Chicano'

    A cop thriller promoted as the first Latino superhero movie, “El Chicano” would seem to be arriving at the right time, with “Avengers: Endgame” having made the genre appear fail-proof and “Black Panther” recently proving that an ethnocentric tilt is among the paths to success. But Ben Hernandez Bray’s long-aborning debut feature, co-written with producer [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad