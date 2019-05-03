People en Español Moving Mas Bellos Party to Los Angeles

People en Español is heading to Los Angeles.

The magazine’s Mas Bello party will make its west coast debut on May 23 at the 1 Hotel in West Hollywood. The event will honor the 50 Hispanic celebrities featured in the magazine’s Mas Bellos (“Most Beautiful”) list published earlier week, including “Jane the Virgin” lead Gina Rodriguez and “Roma” Oscar-nominee Yalitza Aparicio. Other honorees include Mexican actress and singer Eiza Gonzalez (“Baby Driver”), Kate del Castillo (“La Reina del Sur”) and Dominican singer and songwriter Natti Natasha, who all grace the cover alongside Rodriguez and Aparicio.

This year’s theme and cover story, “La Ola Latina,” highlights recent Hispanic influence on Hollywood, celebrating those spearheading increased diversity and inclusion in the industry. This year’s complete list, which People en Español editor-in-chief Armando Correa unveiled on May 2, is separated by Pioneers such as Rita Moreno, Gloria Estefan and Ricky Martin, and the New Wave of talent, including the likes of Cardi B, Bad Bunny, Karol G and Lele Pons.

New to the event to this year is a diversity panel, which will precede the party and will feature conversations with media executives and talent surrounding representation. Panelists and more details will be announced in the coming weeks.