×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Patrick Wilson, McKenna Grace on Scary Stories From ‘Annabelle Comes Home’ Set

By

Dano's Most Recent Stories

View All
Patrick Wilson
CREDIT: Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

Tales of spooky things happening on the sets of horror movies like “The Exorcist” or “Poltergeist” are legendary and the making of the films of “The Conjuring” franchise have been no exception. The cast of “Annabelle Comes Home” shared their unnerving stories from set at the film’s premiere on Thursday night at the Regency Village Theatre in Westwood, but “Conjuring” veteran Patrick Wilson is not afraid of ghosts…or Annabelle dolls.

“That’s because it’s their first movie,” Wilson cracked to Variety on the red carpet, when asked if he’d had any freak occurrences on set like his co-stars. The actor has starred as Ed Warren in the horror franchise since 2013 and says that he’s pretty immune to the creepiness, usually finding himself trying to talk sense into everyone else.

“I’ll give you a quick synopsis how it works out: Vera [Farmiga, who stars as Lorraine Warren] usually comes in and says ‘Oh my God, this happened to me’ and I then have some very realistic explanation for it.” he explained. “[But] she doesn’t buy my practical nature…I don’t get freaked out.”

Related

Contrary to what Wilson might think, some of these stories sure sound creepy.

“One time there was a cross on the side of the door. Madison [Iseman] and I, we slammed the door and Jesus flies off the cross. Just Jesus [flew off], not the cross,” actress Katie Sarife shared. “[Another time] I was trying to get into character and I went into a dark hallway by myself — not a good idea. I would be seeing shadows moving behind me.”

For her part, Iseman recalled her car sensor going off after midnight, even though there was nothing nearby to set it off.

“I got in my car and tried to play music, but I didn’t have service — which was weird because I always do. So, I started driving and in the middle of the road, at one in the morning, it started beeping, so I started praying and my music turned on,” Iseman said, adding that the lights also flickered on and off in her dressing room during filming.

In fact, several of the young cast members are firm believers in the curse of the Annabelle doll, even looking over their shoulders to keep tabs on the creepy doll who made a somewhat unwelcome guest appearance on the red carpet. Michael Cimino and Mckenna Grace both claimed they experienced mysterious nosebleeds while filming.

“All the lights turned off,” Grace remembered. “[We were asking] ‘Annabelle, are you here?’ When the lights turned on, my nose was bleeding really bad. There was blood pouring out of my nose and we were freaking out. As soon as I stepped off of the stage and outside, it just stopped.”

Actress Samara Lee revealed that writer-director Gary Dauberman was the most susceptible to scares on set, though he’s a veteran of the horror genre after writing all three “Annabelle” films, as well as the screenplays for “It” and the upcoming “It Chapter Two.” Dauberman spoke to Variety about the highly anticipated sequel to the killer clown reboot, admitting that distilling Stephen King’s behemoth “It” novel into shorter screenplays was challenging.

“What is the thing that you love that you have to lose?” Dauberman asked rhetorically, saying that he invoked the old writing maxim, “you have to kill your darlings.”

But adaptation complicates that mantra. “They’re not my darlings. They’re Stephen King’s,” he opined, crediting the “It” films director Andy Muschietti for rising to the occasion in deciding which of King’s “darlings to kill.”

Another highly anticipated adaption that had the carpet buzzing was HBO’s upcoming “Watchmen” series. Wilson played Nite Owl in the 2009 “Watchmen” film and told Variety that’s he’s so excited about the new series that had to stop watching the trailer midway — lest he catch any whiff of a spoiler.

“I saw the teaser and saw a bunch of people in Rorschach masks [and said] ‘I gotta stop,’” he said. [The “Watchmen” teaser features what seems to be a cult paying homage to the original character Rorschach, who wears a mask resembling the eponymous psychological test.]

“I want to stay away. I don’t want to know anything. I want to be surprised,” Wilson continued, adding “I’m thrilled to see it.”

The actor also gave high praise to the 1986-87 Alan Moore comic book, which serves as the source material when asked if “Watchmen” is the “Citizen Kane” of the genre. Nite Owl’s verdict: “I think it is.”

“Annabelle Comes Home” hits theaters June 26.

Katie Sarife, Madison Iseman, Mckenna Grace, Patrick Wilson, Vera FarmigaWarner Bros. Pictures and New Line Cinema 'ANNABELLE COMES HOMES' World Premiere, Los Angeles, CA, USA - 20 June 2019
CREDIT: Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Popular on Variety

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

  • Variety Power of Pride

    'Pose' Cast Explains Why Pride is Important in 2019

  • Behind the Scenes of Variety's Power

    Behind the Scenes at Variety's Power of Pride Cover Shoot

  • Janet Mock: Netflix Deal is a

    Janet Mock on Netflix Deal: 'I Never Thought That I Would Be Embraced'

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Comedy Showrunners on the Impact of the WGA Staffing Boost

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Showrunners on the Realities of Writing: ‘It’s A Continual Cycle of Panic and Fear, It’s Super Fun’

  • Chris Hemsworth MIB premiere Thor

    Chris Hemsworth Responds to the 'Avengers: Endgame' Fat-Shaming Thor Controversy

  • Younger Hilary Duff Sutton Foster

    Hilary Duff and Sutton Foster Proud That 'Younger' Flaunts Women's Careers Over Romance

  • Deadwood Costumes

    'Deadwood' Designer Janie Bryant Used Original 1880s Dress for HBO Movie

More Film

  • Patrick Wilson

    Patrick Wilson, McKenna Grace on Scary Stories From 'Annabelle Comes Home' Set

    Tales of spooky things happening on the sets of horror movies like “The Exorcist” or “Poltergeist” are legendary and the making of the films of “The Conjuring” franchise have been no exception. The cast of “Annabelle Comes Home” shared their unnerving stories from set at the film’s premiere on Thursday night at the Regency Village [...]

  • Box Office: 'Toy Story 4' Soaring

    Box Office: 'Toy Story 4' Heads for $135 Million Opening Weekend

    Disney-Pixar’s “Toy Story 4″ is heading toward $135 million in its opening weekend in North America, early estimates showed Friday. If the forecast holds, “Toy Story 4” would rack up the third-biggest debut of 2019 after “Avengers: Endgame” at $357 million and “Captain Marvel” at $353 million. “Toy Story 4” opened impressively with $12 million [...]

  • Jill Soloway Red Sonja

    Jill Soloway Replaces Bryan Singer as 'Red Sonja' Director

    The creator of “Transparent” is now taking on “Red Sonja.” Jill Soloway will write and direct the movie for Millennium Films, replacing Bryan Singer, whose status on the film was called into question in the wake of accusations of sexual assault and misconduct against him. Most recently, in February, Avi Lerner’s Millennium confirmed that shooting [...]

  • Ol Parker the Giver of Stars

    'Mamma Mia' Sequel Director to Adapt 'Me Before You' Author's Next Novel (EXCLUSIVE)

    Universal Pictures has optioned the rights to “The Giver of Stars,” a new novel from “Me Before You” author Jojo Moyes, with Ol Parker attached to direct the film adaptation. Parker will also adapt the novel, which Penguin Random House will publish in October. “The Giver of Stars” is the latest story from Moyes, whose [...]

  • Anna

    Film Review: Luc Besson's 'Anna'

    Luc Besson’s “Anna” wrapped photography in December 2017. Less than three months later, Fox released “Red Sparrow,” an extra-icy Cold War thriller about a Russian ballerina (played by Jennifer Lawrence) recruited by Soviet foreign intelligence to become an assassin and spy, trained to use her sex appeal as a weapon while leveraging her intelligence to [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad