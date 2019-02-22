Inside the 2019 Oscar Parties

Stars party all around Hollywood before, during, and after the Oscars. Here, Variety hits the town to give you the inside scoop on all the star-studded soirées. Keep checking back throughout the weekend for the latest updates…

Variety x Armani Beauty Makeup Artistry Dinner

Sunset Tower, Los Angeles, Feb. 20

Variety and Giorgio Armani Beauty honored makeup artists Molly Greenwald, Patrick Ta, Nick Barose, Beau Nelson, and Tim Quinn during an intimate dinner and presentation. Olivia Munn began working with Ta after discovering him on Instagram. She credited him as one of the few makeup artists who knows how to work with her multi-ethnic features. “As soon as we saw each other, we were like family,” Munn said.

Gugu Mbatha-Raw was on hand to toast Barose, who approached the actress after seeing her picture on a poster for her star-making film, 2013’s “Belle.” “I was like, ‘I want to work with her,’ and I reached out to Fox Searchlight,” he told Variety.

Nelson gushed about working with Kristen Stewart. “Kristen likes to wear a look,” he said. “It’s really nice to have an adventurous client like that who wants to do things. She lets me do whatever I want and wears it so well that it looks like she came up with the idea herself.”

Meanwhile, Greenwald joked that she’s been helping client Constance Wu cover up bruises she’s suffered while taking pole-dancing classes to prepare to play a stripper opposite Jennifer Lopez in the upcoming “The Hustlers at Scores.”

Wu revealed to Variety, “I’m taking a lot of pole dancing classes to try to really get into it. … There’s actually [a stripper pole] in my living room. I had it installed for practice.” —Marc Malkin

Global Green Gala

Four Seasons, Beverly Hills, Feb. 20

“In a dark period that we’re going through, it’s organizations like Global Green that give a little bit of hope shining on the horizon,” Jane Goodall said while accepting this year’s legacy award via a pre-taped video speech. “Particularly the emphasis on aspiring youth and helping them to do what they can for their own future.”

For the past 25 years, the Global Green Gala has highlighted the efforts of environmental activists, sustainability practices, and progress toward a sustainable future.

Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation CEO Terry Tamminen was on hand to honor Mark Ruffalo’s the Solutions Project. “Thanks to Mark and the Solutions Project, they’ve made the goal of a world powered by 100% clean, renewable energy a mainstream policy for governments and companies to follow,” Tamminen said. “So no one can say it’s impossible or impractical.”

Tamminen also recalled a meeting he and DiCaprio had with President Donald Trump in the days following the 2016 election in hopes to “persuade” him that strong environmental policy begets strong economic policy. “He did say that day that he would have an open mind,” Tamminen said. “All of us know his mind did not stay open for very long.”

Jane Seymour pointed out the need for strong messaging to help further promote environmental issues. “If everyone puts out the facts, people listen and realize it’s their planet,” she said. “I think the younger generation already knows this and I think they’re on it as much as they can.”

Two-time Olympic medalist Michelle Kwan doubled down on the need to communicate and urged leaders to action. “It’s through ambassadors, people who are environmental activists that are going to lead the way,” Kwan said. “Communication is vital.”

A performance by Robin Thicke capped off the evening. —Mike Botticello