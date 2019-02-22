×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Inside the 2019 Oscar Parties

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Atmosphere91st Annual Academy Awards, Governors Ball Press Preview, Los Angeles, USA - 15 Feb 2019
CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

Stars party all around Hollywood before, during, and after the Oscars. Here, Variety hits the town to give you the inside scoop on all the star-studded soirées. Keep checking back throughout the weekend for the latest updates…

Variety x Armani Beauty Makeup Artistry Dinner
Sunset Tower, Los Angeles, Feb. 20
Variety and Giorgio Armani Beauty honored makeup artists Molly Greenwald, Patrick Ta, Nick Barose, Beau Nelson, and Tim Quinn during an intimate dinner and presentation. Olivia Munn began working with Ta after discovering him on Instagram. She credited him as one of the few makeup artists who knows how to work with her multi-ethnic features. “As soon as we saw each other, we were like family,” Munn said.

Gugu Mbatha-Raw was on hand to toast Barose, who approached the actress after seeing her picture on a poster for her star-making film, 2013’s “Belle.” “I was like, ‘I want to work with her,’ and I reached out to Fox Searchlight,” he told Variety.

Nelson gushed about working with Kristen Stewart. “Kristen likes to wear a look,” he said. “It’s really nice to have an adventurous client like that who wants to do things. She lets me do whatever I want and wears it so well that it looks like she came up with the idea herself.”

Related

Molly Greenwald and Constance WuVariety x Armani Makeup Artistry Dinner, Los Angeles, USA - 20 Feb 2019
CREDIT: Katie Jones/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Greenwald joked that she’s been helping client Constance Wu cover up bruises she’s suffered while taking pole-dancing classes to prepare to play a stripper opposite Jennifer Lopez in the upcoming “The Hustlers at Scores.”

Wu revealed to Variety, “I’m taking a lot of pole dancing classes to try to really get into it. … There’s actually [a stripper pole] in my living room. I had it installed for practice.” —Marc Malkin

Global Green Gala
Four Seasons, Beverly Hills, Feb. 20

“In a dark period that we’re going through, it’s organizations like Global Green that give a little bit of hope shining on the horizon,” Jane Goodall said while accepting this year’s legacy award via a pre-taped video speech. “Particularly the emphasis on aspiring youth and helping them to do what they can for their own future.”

For the past 25 years, the Global Green Gala has highlighted the efforts of environmental activists, sustainability practices, and progress toward a sustainable future.

Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation CEO Terry Tamminen was on hand to honor Mark Ruffalo’s the Solutions Project. “Thanks to Mark and the Solutions Project, they’ve made the goal of a world powered by 100% clean, renewable energy a mainstream policy for governments and companies to follow,” Tamminen said. “So no one can say it’s impossible or impractical.”

Tamminen also recalled a meeting he and DiCaprio had with President Donald Trump in the days following the 2016 election in hopes to “persuade” him that strong environmental policy begets strong economic policy. “He did say that day that he would have an open mind,” Tamminen said. “All of us know his mind did not stay open for very long.”

Chevy Chase, Jane SeymourGlobal Green Pre-Oscar Gala, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 20 Feb 2019
CREDIT: Karl Walter/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Jane Seymour pointed out the need for strong messaging to help further promote environmental issues. “If everyone puts out the facts, people listen and realize it’s their planet,” she said. “I think the younger generation already knows this and I think they’re on it as much as they can.”

Two-time Olympic medalist Michelle Kwan doubled down on the need to communicate and urged leaders to action. “It’s through ambassadors, people who are environmental activists that are going to lead the way,” Kwan said. “Communication is vital.”

A performance by Robin Thicke capped off the evening. —Mike Botticello

Popular on Variety

  • Last Time I Cried at the

    Last Time I Cried at the Movies

  • Roma Cinematography

    How Alfonso Cuarón Filmed that 'Roma' Beach Scene in One Shot

  • Rebel Wilson'Isn't it Romantic' Film Premiere,

    Rebel Wilson on 'Isn't It Romantic' Controversy: 'It Was Purely to Lift My Fellow Plus-Size Women Up'

  • Howard Stern is "Beyond F------ Up"

    'Lorena' Director: Howard Stern Owes Lorena Bobbitt a Public Apology

  • Daniel Radcliffe photographed at the Variety

    Daniel Radcliffe on Answering Prayers in 'Miracle Workers'

  • BTS Wants to Sing With Lady

    BTS Wants to Sing With Lady Gaga

  • How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her

    How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her Duet With Shawn Mendes

  • Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown

    Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown Grammy Tribute

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

More Scene

  • Atmosphere91st Annual Academy Awards, Governors Ball

    Inside the 2019 Oscar Parties

    Stars party all around Hollywood before, during, and after the Oscars. Here, Variety hits the town to give you the inside scoop on all the star-studded soirées. Keep checking back throughout the weekend for the latest updates… Variety x Armani Beauty Makeup Artistry Dinner Sunset Tower, Los Angeles, Feb. 20Variety and Giorgio Armani Beauty honored makeup artists Molly [...]

  • Speaker of the United States House

    Nancy Pelosi, Ava DuVernay Honored at VH1 Trailblazers Event

    Cher is feeling a little better about what’s happening in Washington, D.C. “When I see Trump spew his hate and tell his gazillion lies, I get pissed off and feel uneasy at the same time,” the Oscar winner and frequent Trump critic said Wednesday while introducing Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi at VH1 Trailblazers [...]

  • Karl Lagerfeld'Lagerfeld Confidential' Photocall at the

    Karl Lagerfeld Remembered at Costume Designers Guild Awards

    The death of fashion and costume designer Karl Lagerfeld cast somewhat of a shadow over the usually jubilant Costume Designers Guild Awards — the only award show where clothes literally steal the spotlight away from actors — which was held at the Beverly Hilton on Tuesday night. Here it was obvious that Lagerfeld’s impact on [...]

  • Kate Bosworth'Nona' film premiere, New York,

    Kate Bosworth Helps Launch Campaign for Female Filmmakers

    In her 20-year career in Hollywood, Kate Bosworth has starred in blockbusters like “Superman Returns” as well as indie darlings like 2014’s “Still Alice.” But the actress has always had a desire to get more involved from the ground up. Now, she is partnering with Women In Film and Chloe Wine Collection to launch the [...]

  • Amandla Stenberg and Sofia CarsonVanity Fair

    Oscar Week Kicks Off With Vanity Fair's New Hollywood Party

    The night was definitely still young Tuesday at Vanity Fair’s New Hollywood party in Los Angeles. The magazine kicked off Oscar week with a party — the first of its three-event Campaign Hollywood series — at Ysabel in West Hollywood to celebrate new and emerging talent. Co-hosted by Yalitza Aparicio, Henry Golding and Amandla Stenberg [...]

  • Oscars Ultimate Party Guide

    Oscars Ultimate Party Guide 2019

    Welcome to Oscar week. It’s the time of year when Hollywood’s film industry celebrates all things movies. But it’s certainly not just the big show everyone is looking forward to. With voting closed, it’s all about the parties now. Who’s doing what and where and when are they doing it are the questions everyone is [...]

  • Yalitza AparicioTeen Vogue Young Hollywood Party,

    'Roma' Star Yalitza Aparicio, 'Central Park Five's' Jharrel Jerome Sound Off on Trump

    Yalitza Aparicio recently reunited with Alfonso Cuarón, who directed her in “Roma,” for a W magazine photo project that featured her standing at various barriers built at the border between Mexico and the United States. The message? “You can make a name for yourself despite the differences,” Aparicio told Variety on Friday at Teen Vogue’s Young [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad