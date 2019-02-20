×
Oscar Week Kicks Off With Vanity Fair’s New Hollywood Party

Amandla Stenberg and Sofia CarsonVanity Fair and L'Oreal Paris' New Hollywood Party, Inside, Ysabel, Los Angeles, USA - 19 Feb 2019
CREDIT: Stewart Cook/Variety/REX/Shutter

The night was definitely still young on Tuesday at Vanity Fair’s New Hollywood party in Los Angeles.

The magazine kicked off Oscar week with a party—the first of its three-event Campaign Hollywood series—at Ysabel to celebrate new and emerging Hollywood talent.

Co-hosted by Yalitza Aparicio, Henry Golding and Amandla Stenberg along with VF’s west coast editor Krista Smith, the shindig’s guest list included Gemma Chan (“Crazy Rich Asians”), Joseph Mazzello (“Bohemian Rhapsody”) “Bird Box” co-stars Danielle Macdonald and Machine Gunn Kelly, model Tess Holliday, Bailee Madison (“Good Witch”), Peyton List (“Gotham”), Sofia Carson (“Descendants 3”), Chloe Bennett (“Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D”), Alex Landi (“Grey’s Anatomy”), Francia Raisa (“Grown-ish”), Karla Souza (“How to Get Away With Murder”), Rachel Bloom (“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”), and Colton Haynes (Arrow) as well as Jaime King (“Black Summer”), Finn Wittrock (“If Beale Street Could Talk”), comedian Whitney Cummings and Patrick J. Adams (“Suits”) and Troian Bellisario (“Pretty Little Liars”).

Krista Smith and Yalitza ArapaicioVanity Fair and L'Oreal Paris' New Hollywood Party, Arrivals, Ysabel, Los Angeles, USA - 19 Feb 2019
CREDIT: Stewart Cook/REX/Shutterstock

The night’s pass-around menu included mini cheeseburgers, tuna tartar and cheese balls. Dessert included bite-size brownies, strawberry cheesecake and chocolate chip cookies. The evening’s sponsor L’Oreal Paris provided an Instagram-worthy photo opp in front of a step and repeat emblazoned with various statements, including “I Enjoy, I Rebel, I Rule, I Create, I Empower, I Achieve, I Represent, I Am Worth It.”

The chilly weather had many guests huddled under heat lamps placed in the outdoor areas of the event space.

Campaign Hollywood continues on Thursday night when VF editor-in-chief Radhika Jones, Ava DuVernay and Zendaya co-host the annual Women In Hollywood party at Soho House.

Henry Golding and Gemma ChanVanity Fair and L'Oreal Paris' New Hollywood Party, Inside, Ysabel, Los Angeles, USA - 19 Feb 2019
CREDIT: Stewart Cook/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

  Amandla Stenberg and Sofia Carson

