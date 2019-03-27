×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Mindy Kaling Joins Matt Damon’s ‘Pour it Forward’ Campaign

By

Anna's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

Matt Damon, whose only social media presence comes in the form of fan accounts on Instagram and Twitter, wouldn’t characterize himself as online savvy.

“I’m a dinosaur,” the actor told Variety.

Damon’s analog ways are part of the reason that he and Gary White have come to rely heavily on the widespread influence of other stars to spread the word about their non-profit organization water.org which is aimed at ending the global water crisis. Mindy Kaling is the latest big name to join forces with the organization –  she’ll appear in their latest “Pour it Forward” campaign video in partnership with Stella Artois. 

“The whole concept of bringing in people like [Kaling] is to use these individuals to grab people’s attention and I think Stella’s helped us break through with millions of different people who can take action,” Damon told Variety. 

“The Mindy Project” creator will be following the lead of Sarah Jessica Parker and Jeff Bridges, who each starred in their own promo vids for the initiative, in which the beer brand will be selling Limited-Edition chalices to bring five years of clean water to someone in need. The first campaign video made headlines on Super Bowl Sunday as viewers saw Parker make a welcomed Carrie Bradshaw comeback and Bridges make a special appearance as his nameless “Big Lebowski” character, The Dude.

Related

“There’s really two messages we need to get out. One, is the magnitude of the problem itself because it’s really hard for people in the West to relate to – we’re all surrounded by clean water all the time,” the “Good Will Hunting” star said. “But the others, for the people for whom this is a problem, there are really real and practical and effective solutions. It just takes our engagement and we can solve this in our lifetime.”

As of this year, Water.org has officially reached 17 million people with clean water since Damon and White founded the organization in 2009. Now, with the involvement of big names such as Parker, Damon says they can expect to hit 3.5 million more people by the end of this quarter. 

The award-winning actor says enlisting the help of influencers like Kaling has been one of the most rewarding aspects of their partnership with Stella. “Just to see other people get to do what I do as a day job and come in with the enthusiasm and the willingness to make a difference, that was really incredible for us,” he said. 

More Scene

  • Mindy Kaling Joines Matt Damon's 'Pour

    Mindy Kaling Joins Matt Damon's 'Pour it Forward' Campaign

    Matt Damon, whose only social media presence comes in the form of fan accounts on Instagram and Twitter, wouldn’t characterize himself as online savvy. “I’m a dinosaur,” the actor told Variety. Damon’s analog ways are part of the reason that he and Gary White have come to rely heavily on the widespread influence of other [...]

  • Noah CentineoNickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards, Show,

    Kids’ Choice Awards 2019: JoJo Siwa, Noah Centineo Take on Bullying

    This year’s Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards was full of positivity and encouragement to be yourself. DJ Khaled, known for his upbeat mantras, hosted the 32nd annual awards ceremony alongside JoJo Siwa at USC’s Galen center. Siwa accepted the award for favorite social music star. Siwa said in her acceptance speech, “I get hated on every [...]

  • Tina KnowlesSoul of Nation: Art in

    Jay-Z, Tina Knowles Celebrate New 'Soul of a Nation' Exhibit at Broad Museum

    “This show is so important. I mean, it’s our history — and it’s a very important part of our journey,” Tina Knowles Lawson said about Friday night’s opening of the exhibition “Soul of a Nation: Art in the Age of Black Power 1963 – 1983” at the Broad Museum in DTLA. “I’m just so impressed [...]

  • Jordan Peele'Us' film premiere, Arrivals, New

    Jordan Peele Explains the Meaning Behind the 'Us' Michael Jackson Reference

    Jordan Peele’s horror movie “Us” is filled with pop culture references, from “Jaws” to “Goonies.” But the most divisive might be right in his opening sequence. Warning, minor spoilers ahead. The movie about a couple (played by Lupita Nyong’o and Winston Duke) and their children being hunted and brutalized by a mysterious family that looks just [...]

  • Danielle Brooks'Ain't Too Proud - The

    How 'Orange Is the New Black' Star Danielle Brooks Became a Broadway Producer

    Danielle Brooks earned a Tony nomination when she made her Broadway debut as Sofia in the 2015 revival of “The Color Purple,” but now the “Orange Is the New Black” star is working behind the scenes as a producer on the new jukebox musical “Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations.” “I [...]

  • Nick Offerman Amy Poehler

    'Parks and Recreation' Cast Talks Possibility of a Revival at 10th Anniversary Reunion

    For one night, Hollywood felt a little like Pawnee. The cast of NBC’s hit comedy “Parks and Recreation” reunited at PaleyFest on Thursday in honor of the show’s 10th anniversary. The whole Pawnee gang showed up: Amy Poehler, Chris Pratt, Aubrey Plaza, Nick Offerman, Aziz Ansari, Rob Lowe, Adam Scott, Rashida Jones, Retta, and Jim [...]

  • Andy CohenThe Shops and Restaurants at

    Andy Cohen to Receive Vito Russo Award at GLAAD Media Awards

    Mazel, Andy Cohen! Bravo’s late-night talk show host is set to receive the Vito Russo Award at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards on May 4 in New York City. Sarah Jessica Parker will present him with the award, which is named in honor of GLAAD founder Vito Russo. The annual award goes to openly [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad