Mick Jagger Makes First Post-Surgery Appearance at Rolling Stones Ballet Premiere

Rock legend Mick Jagger made his first public appearance post-heart surgery on Thursday night to catch a glimpse of the world premiere of the Rolling Stones ballet “Porte Rouge.”

“I hope you are going to enjoy this wonderful new ballet, and, of course, the music,” the frontman declared in a pre-recorded message to the audience attending the Youth America Grand Prix 20th Anniversary Gala.

The singer was backstage during the launch to support girlfriend and first-time choreographer Melanie Hamrick, who collaborated with Jagger to curate music from his extensive back catalogue of tracks.

“He is doing wonderful,” said the ballerina at the celebratory dinner post-performance when asked about the rock star’s recovery. “I am just happy he saw it. … It was special to me. Hopefully, it was special for him.”

Hamrick detailed how the idea came to life on the stage, with the two working side by side. “He was very supportive. He did all the music connections. He made the music work,” she said. “I picked the songs and he made them work together. He was like, ‘You do you. I trust you with the dancing.’”

Nearly 500 guests, including gala co-chairs Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, gathered on the David H. Koch Theater promenade after the show for a three-course feast. Guests talked about the thrilling performance that featured songs “Sympathy for the Devil,” “She’s a Rainbow” and “Paint It, Black” led by a Jagger doppelgänger dancer.

YAGP performers still in their stage costumes paraded around the party and gleefully looked over one-of-a-kind tutu creations on display by fashion houses Carolina Herrera, MONSE and the Row.

Earlier in the evening, the program honored the talented young competition finalists who were brought together on the Lincoln Center stage with today’s most prominent international ballet stars.

“Tonight we are here to recognize the gift you are giving to people, young people all over the world who cannot afford a dance school or teaching, and who are brilliantly talented as you can see,” Cicely Tyson said during the showcase. “I congratulate you for this evening. I am sure all these children feel the same way.”