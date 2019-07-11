×

Michael Strahan Throws Support Behind U.S. Women’s Soccer Team’s Call for Equal Pay

By and
Michael Strahan Nickelodeon KCSA
CREDIT: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

The U.S. Women’s national soccer team can count Michael Strahan as a supporter — and not just because of their World Cup win on Sunday.

“I think it’s amazing. I think they should enjoy it. I think they should soak it all in because they deserve every bit of it,” Strahan told Variety on the red carpet on Thursday afternoon before hosting the 2019 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports Awards.

And they deserve equal pay, he said. Earlier this year, the team filed a gender discrimination lawsuit against U.S. soccer in hopes to gain equal pay in their sport.

“I think the biggest obstacle [to pay parity] is to stop this archaic way that we think of things and the archaic way that we look at women’s sports, as if it’s not equal to men’s sports,” Strahan said. “Because I’ll be honest with you, I haven’t seen a men’s soccer match in I can’t even tell ya [how long], but I sure have seen a lot of women’s soccer matches over the years. And I appreciate it so much and I appreciate them so much and I think they should get everything that they’re after.”

Related

Strahan also weighed in on the criticism the team faced for what critics believed was excessive celebrating during their games. “you score a goal, you want to celebrate and you celebrate the goal the way you want,” he said. “Women can celebrate as well as men. Let them do it. Don’t say…’That’s not how a lady does it. They’re special; let them be special and enjoy their moment.”

Strahan also shared support for this year’s Kids Choice Legend Award-winner Dwyane Wade, who recently opened up to Variety about supporting his son attending Miami Pride.

“I love to see a parent who supports their kid,” he said. “He’s a legend in more ways than just sports to me and he’s been a great friend over the years. So, to see him do these things, I’m not surprised by it because I know the type of man that he is and I know the type of woman that his wife [Gabrielle Union] is. And I think hopefully they’ve opened up a lot of eyes on how to support your kids no matter what. And, you know what, they’re allowed to enjoy and live their life the way they feel.”

The 2019 Kids’ Choice Sports awards airs August 10 on Nickelodeon.

Popular on Variety

  • Stranger Things season 3

    (SPOILERS) Why 'Stranger Things' Season Three is the Best Season Yet

  • Joe Keery Gaten Matarazzo Stranger Things

    How Long Would The 'Stranger Things' Cast Survive The Upside Down?

  • They Live John Carpenter Anniversary

    Horror Legend John Carpenter On Surviving Hollywood As a 'Low Rent' Director

  • Spider-Man interview

    'Spider-Man' Cast Answers: Who's the Worst at Memorizing Lines?

  • Jacob-and-Zach

    Meet Marvel's First Openly Trans Actor Zach Barack

  • Toy Story 4 Forky Spork

    Why 'Toy Story 4' Character Forky Wasn't Named Sporky

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

  • Variety Power of Pride

    'Pose' Cast Explains Why Pride is Important in 2019

  • Behind the Scenes of Variety's Power

    Behind the Scenes at Variety's Power of Pride Cover Shoot

More TV

  • Editorial use only. No book cover

    TV News Roundup: 'Varsity Blues' Series in Development at Quibi From 'Stuber' Writer

    In today’s roundup, Quibi announces development on a “Varsity Blues” series adaptation and FOX releases the trailer for the series premiere of “BH90201.”  FIRST LOOKS AMC released the first trailer for the second season of “Lodge 49.” Ex-surfer Dude and his fraternal order will return in the modern day stoner fable August 12. IFC dropped [...]

  • 'Descendants 3' Premiere Cancelled in Honor

    Disney Channel Cancels 'Descendants 3' Red Carpet in Wake of Cameron Boyce's Death

    Disney Channel announced that it’s canceling the red carpet premiere event for “Descendants 3” following the death of star Cameron Boyce last weekend. “We’re proud to be part of Cameron Boyce’s legacy by showcasing his talents on screen but we are cancelling the red carpet premiere event for ‘Descendants 3’ (scheduled for July 22) and [...]

  • Wasserman Agency Launches Women in Sports

    Wasserman Agency Launches Women in Sports and Entertainment Division

    Sports and entertainment agency Wasserman, which was founded by entertainment exec Casey Wasserman and represents thousands of athletes, coaches and social media influencers, has announced it is launching a new division dedicated to raising the visibility of women in sports and entertainment. The company’s new arm, named The Collective, will seek to deliver strategies and [...]

  • Euphoria

    'Euphoria' Renewed for Season 2 at HBO

    HBO has renewed “Euphoria” for a second season. The series debuted on June 16 and follows 17-year-old Rue Bennett (Zendaya), a drug addict fresh from rehab, who’s struggling to make sense of her future. Her life changes dramatically when she meets Jules Vaughn (Hunter Schafer), a girl who recently moved to town following her parents’ [...]

  • HOLLYWOOD, CA - JULY 10: (L

    Leonardo DiCaprio-Produced Doc 'Sea of Shadows' Takes on Mexican Cartels

    Leonardo DiCaprio‘s latest eco-documentary “Sea of Shadows” doesn’t shy away from taking on Mexican cartels. “For some of the guys there, he is state enemy number one at the moment,” said producer Wolfgang Knöpfler at the documentary’s premiere on Wednesday night at Neuehouse in Los Angeles. “The cartels don’t like him.” Appian Way and DiCaprio [...]

  • Stranger Things 3 - Netflix

    'Stranger Things 3' Draws Record Viewership, According to Nielsen

    The third season of “Stranger Things” has posted record viewership figures, according to Nielsen measurements. Across the holiday weekend, from July 4th to 7th, the show had an average minute audience of 12.8 million viewers and reached 26.4 million unique viewers in the U.S. Over the first four days after its release, the premiere episode [...]

  • Megan Rapinoe and USWNT - 2019

    ESPY Awards 2019: What You Didn’t See on TV

    The ESPYs’ television broadcast only paints so much of the picture of what went down at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles from sports’ biggest award ceremony. Viewers at home saw Tracy Morgan host, celebrities like Sandra Bullock present and athletes including Drew Brees, Alex Morgan and Giannis Antetokounmpo receive awards, but they didn’t quite [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad