Ryan Reynolds Disagrees with Scorsese on Netflix and Phones: ‘Watch on Whatever F—ing Device You Want’ 

Hold the phone.

When it comes to Netflix viewing, Martin Scorsese doesn’t necessarily speak for the room.

Commenting on “The Irishman” director’s objection to the all-too-common method of watching Netflix on personal cell phones, Ryan Reynolds told Variety ,” You should be able to watch whatever the f–k you want to watch on whatever f–king device you want to watch it on. I don’t know. I would say that’s just the way things are.”

Reynolds was in New York for the premiere of his Netflix action movie, “6 Underground,” which is released Friday, Dec. 13.

Speaking to Rolling Stone last month, Scorsese urged “The Irishman” viewers to “please, please don’t look at it on a phone, please. An iPad, a big iPad, maybe.”

Michael Bay, director of “6 Underground,” saw it both ways: “I don’t want my movies to be watched on a phone either. But movies aren’t that bad on these new TVs that have HDR, high dynamic range. Listen most of the Academy votes on TVs, okay. We all love movies. I’m a big cinema guy. But, the great thing about Netflix is it’s a new voice out here and it’s a strong voice. And they do interesting content. So, that’s why I appreciate it.”

The “6 Underground” cast marched onto the red carpet in front of hundreds of bleacher fans who screamed with excitement as an electrifying Parkour act took note from the world of Michael Bay. The audience was left breathless as the acrobats leaped on columns and zip-lined over the heads of reporters.

The director’s trademark action-packed vision of big bang thrilling punches at the event was felt equally during filming.

When asked about acting under the guidance of Bay, Reynolds replied, “I wouldn’t say he’s intense. It’s chaos. Like it’s just chaotic. You never know when you are supposed to shooting or what you are supposed to be doing or where you are supposed to be going or what you are supposed to be saying. But some how, some way he and his editors make it all kind of come together on the screen and you get this unbelievable spectacle of a movie that’s muscular and a huge event. There is a rhyme to his madness.”

The mega budget action thriller stars the “Deadpool” actor as an enigmatic leader taking charge over a bunch of wild vigilantes played by Mélanie Laurent, Corey Hawkins, Adria Arjona, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Ben Hardy, Lior Raz, Payman Maadi, and Dave Franco.

At the swanky after-party at The Shed at Hudson Yards, Rami Malek, Lucy Boynton and Joseph Mazzello reunited to toast their “Bohemian Rhapsody” co-star Hardy for his latest film role. Guests at the grand Netflix soiree took in the views of Hudson Yard’s Vessel on the chilly night, as they dined on endless servings of ricotta ravioli, short ribs and seared trout. The decadent night was proof that Netflix certainly never skimps on any budget.