Marvel Cinematic Universe Star Pom Klementieff Talks Disney-Fox Merger, X-Men Dreams

By
Marc Malkin

Senior Film Awards, Events & Lifestyle Editor

Pom Klementieff poses at the launch of the Gabrielle Chanel Essence fragrance at the Chateau Marmont, in Los AngelesLaunch of Gabrielle Chanel Essence with Margot Robbie, Los Angeles, USA - 12 Sep 2019
CREDIT: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutt

Pom Klementieff may have entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe playing Mantis in “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” followed by appearances in the last two “Avengers” movies, but that wasn’t her original superhero plan.

“My dream was to be in X-Men,” she told Variety on Thursday at the Chanel dinner for its new fragrance Gabrielle Chanel Essence at Chateau Marmont. “It was my dream. I remember seeing Storm, Halle Berry. I was like, ‘F—, I want to do that.’ She was like me. She was mixed. I’m Korean, Russian and French. So I wanted to be in X-Men.”

But then she got cast in “Guardians.” “That was better because it’s funnier,” Klementieff said.

She also said it would be “fun” if the Disney-Fox merger lead to a Guardians and X-Men crossover.

“But you know what I really want with the Fox merger, I want to be on ‘The Simpsons,’” Klementieff said. “It’s my favorite ever. I’m a huge fan of Homer Simpson and the whole family. They’re crazy.”

Glen Powell poses at the launch of the Gabrielle Chanel Essence fragrance at the Chateau Marmont, in Los AngelesLaunch of Gabrielle Chanel Essence with Margot Robbie, Los Angeles, USA - 12 Sep 2019
CREDIT: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Also at the Chanel soiree was Glen Powell, who stars in the upcoming “Top Gun” sequel, “Top Gun Maverick.” He’s under strict orders not to talk about the movie, but he did say about his fighter jet training, “I feel like I’m more a part of the Navy than I do as an actor. This has been the most immersive experience of my entire life and I’m in full pilot mode.”

As for his much buzzed about shirtless scene teased in the first “Maverick” trailer released in July, Powell laughed, “It was just a lot of heavy weights.”

“When you’re doing something like that, you know it’s going to be watched,” he said.

The night’s guest list also included “Stranger Things” stars Charlie Heaton and Joe Keery, Camila Morrone, Emile Hirsch, Dree Hemingway, Haim, Elizabeth Chambers Hammer, Rachel Zoe, Samantha Ronson and Maude Apatow.

Actress and brand ambassador Margot Robbie poses at the launch of the Gabrielle Chanel Essence fragrance at the Chateau Marmont, in Los AngelesLaunch of Gabrielle Chanel Essence with Margot Robbie, Los Angeles, USA - 12 Sep 2019
CREDIT: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Margot Robbie, the face of the inaugural Gabrielle Chanel Essence ad campaign and the official host of the evening, offered brief remarks as the poolside dinner got underway.

“It is such an incredible honor to represent this fragrance because it bears the name of an incredible woman, Gabrielle Chanel, who I admire greatly because she invented her own destiny and she kind of changed the world forever by creating the house of Chanel,” she said. I’d also like to thank the house of Chanel for this amazing evening and for having us, thank you.”

