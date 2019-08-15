Mandy Moore, Chris Sullivan Celebrate First Emmy Nominations at NBC and Universal Television Celebration

For Mandy Moore, the news of her first Emmy nomination for her role as Rebecca in “This Is Us” hasn’t yet sunk in.

“I don’t know if it ever really does, does it?” she asked Variety. “It’s pretty crazy. We are truly a family here and I can’t help but think 54 episodes in, three seasons in, the fact that the show is still getting acknowledged and in this conversation at all is the craziest, most incredible accolade in and of itself.”

Moore and the cast of the hit NBC series (Milo Ventimiglia, Sterling K. Brown, Justin Hartley, Chrissy Metz, Michael Angarano, and Melanie Liburd) took a break from filming their fourth season, gathering at Tesse in West Hollywood on Tuesday night to celebrate their nine nominations — including one for outstanding drama series. Also singled out by the Television Academy for his performance this year was Chris Sullivan, who’s elated about his first nod.

“I was in complete disbelief, I didn’t know it was Emmy nomination day and so when people told me, I was like ‘Oh, the show got nominated…’ and people were like ‘No, you have an individual nomination for an Emmy,’ so it took a while to set in but it was really overwhelming and lovely,” Sullivan told Variety, adding that his castmates were just as thrilled as he was. “They all reached out immediately…and everyone was very happy and very supportive. For me, Mandy’s nomination was my favorite that day. After turning out three seasons of some of the best acting on television, she finally got the nomination that she deserves.”

Alongside the cast of “This Is Us,” “The Good Place” stars Ted Danson, D’Arcy Carden, William Jackson Harper, Manny Jacinto and Jameela Jamil; Charlie Barnett of “Russian Doll”; “Making It” host Nick Offerman and “American Ninja Warrior’s” Akbar Gbajabiamila and Matt Iseman gathered to toast to a combined 71 Emmy nominations at NBC and Universal Television’s Emmy nominee celebration.