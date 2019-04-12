×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Lena Waithe Says ‘The Chi’s’ Award Nominations Will Help Her Change the Industry

By

Daniel's Most Recent Stories

View All
Lena Waithe attends "The Chi" FYC Event at the Pacific Design Center, in Los Angeles"The Chi" FYC Event, Los Angeles, USA - 10 Apr 2019
CREDIT: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Lena Waithe, creator of Showtime’s “The Chi,” seeks award nominations in order to bolster her profile, in turn allowing her to help lift others in the industry.

“I want to leave my fingerprint on the industry. It’s not how many movies or TV shows I can make, but how many careers I can begin,” said Waithe at “The Chi’s” season 2 premiere panel discussion.

“It’s a privilege to be able to follow your dream,” she said. “Not everyone in this world is walking in their purpose because I don’t know if they can afford to.”

The series was nominated for a Peabody award. The show is eligible for Emmy nominations, which will be announced July 16.

In 2017, Waithe made history as the first black woman to win the Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series for her work on “Master of None.”

“I think that obviously I can speak from experience and that I know what Emmy’s can do for the spotlight of the particular show, for the way I think the world looks at a show,” Waithe told Variety on the red carpet. “To be nominated for a Peabody means a great deal. I hope that an Emmy isn’t far behind.”

She said, “[Being nominated] shines a big light on me that I can then push over and shine on someone else to who the industry doesn’t know about yet. That to me is what’s so exciting about my success. It’s because I know how this industry in this town. How this machine works. We are a business of heat seekers, so if people think I’m hot, they want to come stand next to me.”

The show’s lead actor Jason Mitchell told Variety, “If anyone deserves an award it’s definitely Lena [Waithe]. She is a beautiful artist with a beautiful idea and lived a beautiful life. We’re kind of getting to put that on wax being able to tell this story, but being able to do that is an award enough for me.”

Mitchell quipped that if he wins an Emmy for his work on the show he wants Waithe to write his speech.

Popular on Variety

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

  • Linda HamiltonBig Screen Achievement Awards, Arrivals,

    Linda Hamilton Calls Last Three 'Terminator' Movies 'Forgettable'

  • Michelle Wolf attends Variety's Power of

    Michelle Wolf Roasts Trump for Skipping Third Correspondents' Dinner

  • Hugh Jackman'Missing Link' film premiere, Arrivals,

    Hugh Jackman Was Rejected From His High School Production of 'The Music Man'

  • Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for

    Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for a More Just, Civilized and Loving Planet

  • Christiane Amanpour

    Christiane Amanpour: 'We Are Bludgeoned Over the Head by Untruthful Trope of Fake News'

More TV

  • Chrissy Metz'Breakthrough' Film Premiere, Arrivals, Regency

    Why 'This Is Us' Star Chrissy Metz Could End Up Performing at the Next Oscars

    Chrissy Metz made her live singing debut on Sunday when she performed “I’m Standing With You” from her new movie “Breakthough.” Was that just a step on her way to performing at the Oscars? Could be. The song was written by 10-time Oscar nominee Diane Warren. “They said Chrissy had to sing it and I [...]

  • Blue Bloods

    'Blue Bloods' Renewed for Season 10 at CBS

    CBS has renewed “Blue Bloods” for a 10th season, with series lead Tom Selleck inking a new deal to return as the show’s lead. The cop drama centers on a multi-generational family of New York City cops. Selleck plays Police Commissioner Frank Reagan, who heads both the police force and his family. Reagan’s brood includes [...]

  • Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon

    Looking Back at the 'Fosse/Verdon' Dancing Legends That Inspired FX Series

    On April 9, FX debuts “Fosse/Verdon,” about two people who may not be household names, but are certainly in the Pantheon to those who love musicals. In the Jan. 25, 1950, issue, Variety reviewer Hobe Morrison lamented the stage revue “Alive and Kicking,” but gave one of the few positive mentions to newcomer Gwen Verdon. [...]

  • Game of Thrones Season 8 BTS

    How 'Game of Thrones'' Locations Have Expanded With the Series

    When the eighth and final season of HBO’s “Game of Thrones” debuts on April 14, the show’s millions of followers will once again be transported to the exotic lands and sweeping landscapes where the saga is set. From King’s Landing to The Wall, stunning locations have been woven into the fabric of “Thrones” since its [...]

  • Tatiana Maslany - Emmy Studio -

    'Orphan Black' Alum Tatiana Maslany Joins 'Perry Mason' Series at HBO

    Tatiana Maslany has signed on for lead role in the upcoming “Perry Mason” series at HBO, Variety has confirmed. The former “Orphan Black” star joins previously announced series lead Matthew Rhys. Maslany will play Sister Alice, the leader of the Radiant Assembly of God, preaching three sermons a day to a hungry congregation and a radio [...]

  • Takeaways from MipTV and Canneseries 2019

    Takeaways From MipTV and Canneseries 2019

    Canneseries and MipTV have just wrapped in the South of France. Here are Variety‘s takeaways from the events: MipTV is in transition The organizers of the market appear to have realized that tinkering at the edges is no longer enough to meet the needs of the buyers and sellers in an industry changing at a [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad