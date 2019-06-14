‘Legion’ Star Dan Stevens Says His Character Would Fight Thanos, ‘Wreak Havoc’ in MCU

Dan Stevens said his powerful, telepathic mutant Legion would do some serious damage if he ever crossed over from the eponymous FX series into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“Legion would wreak havoc. He’d probably take on Thanos, let’s see that,” he told Variety on the red carpet at the premiere of the trippy, mind-bending superhero series at the ArcLight Hollywood.

After the Disney-Fox merger, the X-Men seem poised to join the MCU. Stevens said he wouldn’t turn down an appearance in a movie if the opportunity arose.

“‘Legion’ occupies a very odd little corner of the Marvel universe,” he said. “I would never presume to stampede into that arena, but a weird, little cameo might not do any harm.”

Stevens will say goodbye to David Haller, one of the most powerful mutants in history — who is also schizophrenic and delusional — on the upcoming third and final season of “Legion.” While “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” has classic superhero action, Netflix’s six Marvel series are dark and gritty, and Hulu’s “Runaways” and Freeform’s “Cloak & Dagger” are teen dramas, “Legion” set itself apart from the other Marvel shows with its daring and surreal aesthetic. In its three seasons, the show has featured an unreliable narrator, achronological storytelling and dance battles. The final season hints at David turning evil, introduces time travel and reveals a younger version of his father, the iconic mutant Charles Xavier.

“It’s been such a creatively inspiring three years with a really uniquely weird group of people making something that is so singular and enjoyable and unashamedly psychedelic. Hopefully [the fans’] brains are tickled as with the other seasons,” Stevens said.

Co-star Aubrey Plaza is also preparing to say farewell to the series, after playing David’s friend from the psych ward Lenore “Lenny” Busker for three years. Though creator Noah Hawley originally envisioned Lenny as a middle aged man, he and Plaza collaborated to make the character female, but kept the dialogue unchanged. Plaza ultimately played Lenny as androgynous, adding that the character is one for which she is grateful and will miss.

“I’ve gotten to do so many things with that character, and I don’t know if I’ll ever have an opportunity to do that ever again. I don’t know if there will be anything like Lenny ever again. Being able to have almost multiple personalities in one character was really amazing. It was like an actor’s dream,” she told Variety.

CREDIT: Frank Micelotta/FX/Picturegroup/Shutterstock

Though Hawley said he had always planned for the show to last three seasons, but he and many of the cast members admitted filming the final season was bittersweet.

“When you’re doing something you love, it’s hard to say goodbye to it. People are thrilled to land the plane, and at the same time they’re sad to get off,” Hawley told Variety. “Our plane lands upside-down, but I don’t think anyone would expect anything else from us.”

Despite Hawley’s insistence that the show would only last three years, Marvel’s executive vice president of television Jeph Loeb said that the door would be open if he decided he had more stories to tell in the same universe.

“For anyone who has read Marvel comics, just put a ‘to be continued’ at the end. You know the stories will continue. Even if it’s all wrapped up with a bow, that doesn’t mean there aren’t further adventures that go on,” Loeb told Variety. “Creators can say, ‘I’ve told all the stories I want to tell with these characters’ until they come up with another one.”

The final season of “Legion” debuts June 24 on FX.