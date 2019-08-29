Laverne Cox on Her Single’s Success, a Hostless Emmys and the 2020 Presidential Race

Laverne Cox is known for breaking barriers in Hollywood but even she was surprised to be breaking into the music charts with her single “Welcome Home.”

“Oh, my God! It’s number six on the charts!” Cox exclaimed to Variety at the special screening of “Can You Keep A Secret?” on Wednesday night at the Arclight Hollywood.

Cox elaborated on the backstory behind the track, which she created in collaboration with Smirnoff to promote Pride Month in June. “The fun thing is that basically Smirnoff took the dialogue from the commercial that I did with them for World Pride and set it to a dance beat and released it and the DJs are now playing it at the club,” Cox said. “So it’s no. 6 on the Billboard Dance Club charts this week and all the proceeds from the song go to the Transgender Law Center.”

“I released a song last year [2018’s “Beat For The Gods”] and I didn’t ever think I would do it again but Smirnoff was like, ‘We want to do this’ so I said, ‘Sure! It’s for charity’ and now it’s top ten,” she continued, when asked whether she has plans to release a full album. “You never know. I’m just having fun.”

Also fun is being nominated for a third outstanding guest actress Emmy for her trailblazing role as Sophia Burset on Netflix’s recently concluded series, “Orange Is The New Black.” Of the upcoming awards, Cox told Variety, “I’m trying to just be in the moment. This may never happen again. I didn’t think it would happen this time.”

The actress was also recently announced as a presenter at the 2019 Creative Arts Emmys and explained she was in favor of the Television Academy’s decision to go without a host for the main show. “As far as the host-less thing, we had it at the Oscars this year and I kind of dig it actually,” she said. “I think it makes the show go faster. So far, I’m digging it.”

Usually outspoken about politics, Cox said she was unaware of Kirsten Gillibrand’s decision to drop out of the 2020 presidential race and that she was still deciding which candidate she would support. “I am not endorsing anyone yet. I’m listening and waiting.”

Vertical Entertainment’s “Can You Keep A Secret?” is Cox’s first project in the romantic comedy genre. Based on the best-selling 2003 novel by Sophie Kinsella, the film also stars Alexandra Daddario, Tyler Hoechlin, Sunita Mani, Kimiko Glenn and Sam Asghari. Asghari attended the screening and after party without girlfriend Britney Spears, with whom he recently made his first red carpet debut, but was instead accompanied by his sister, Fay Asghari.

Daddario, who also served as executive producer of the film, told Variety, “I read the book and the book is incredible. It was a female director [Elise Duran] and the script was really fun and I really like Tyler Hoechlin. He’s a great actor and a wonderful person. It just sort of felt like a warm, happy, positive environment to be a part of and that’s what I needed at that time. I think everyone really needs a movie like this. It’s fun. It’s a romantic comedy. I think people will love it.”

“Can You Keep A Secret?” will be released in select theaters and On Demand on September 13.