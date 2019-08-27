×
Kim Kardashian West Tweaks Name of Shapewear Line to SKIMS After Controversy

Kim Kardashian Kim Kardashian out and about, New York Fashion Week, USA - 07 Feb 2019
CREDIT: Philip Vaughan/ACE Pictures/Shut

Kim Kardashian West has shaped up the name of her shapewear line. The reality star announced via Twitter on Monday that her brand of body-contouring undergarments would be called SKIMS Solutionwear, a change from the brand’s original name of Kimono. 

“I love the idea that the pieces will be the closest thing to someone’s skin, skimming with amazingly soft and supportive fabrics which accentuate the best parts of our bodies,” West posted, along with a promotional picture of models of various ethnicities and sizes wearing the garments.

In June, West announced that she would be launching the line — which includes briefs, bodysuits and bras — but its proposed name, Kimono, was immediately wrapped up in controversy. Many took issue with co-opting the word kimono, the traditional Japanese robe. Using the hashtag #KimOhNo, objectors posted pictures of themselves in authentic kimonos, sometimes juxtaposing the images against those of West modeling her shapewear line. 

Kimonos are not traditionally worn as undergarments.

While she initially resisted the criticism, the businesswoman later posted on Twitter that she would be launching the brand under a new name in an effort to be inclusive. 

West seemed to reiterate that theme on Monday, writing that the brand — which will come in an array of colors — will be available in sizes XXS to 5XL because it “is for everybody.” 

The line launches on Sept. 10.

