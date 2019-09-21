Keke Palmer Brought to Tears Accepting Truth Teller Award at #BlogHer19 Creators Summit

Keke Palmer stood surprised and wide-mouthed on the #BlogHer19 Creators Summit stage as she was presented with the Truth Teller Award for her recent acting work — and her viral “sorry to this man” clip.

“This means so much,” the multi-hyphenated star softly whispered as she got teary-eyed upon accepting the award.

Last week, the “Hustlers” star made headlines (and became an instant meme) for failing to identify former U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney during a Vanity Fair lie-detector test quiz where she told the interviewer, “I hate to say it, I hope I don’t sound ridiculous…I don’t know who this man is. I mean, he could be walking down the street, I wouldn’t know a thing. Sorry to this man.”

While thanking the room, Palmer noted that even her mother couldn’t believe she didn’t recognize the political figure, admitting “I truly didn’t know who the man was!”

Despite the laughs, Palmer acknowledged the growing presence of diversity in Hollywood and overall media inclusion. Speaking of proudly working with the likes of Jennifer Lopez and Michael Strahan, she said, “I think when it comes to minorities, it has gotten better over the years…nothing is going to happen boom in minute, but to see the constant progression, it does give me a lot of encouragement.”

The new co-host of “Good Morning America’s” third-hour joined the likes of Sarah Jessica Parker and Connie Britton at day one of the SHE Media summit, where fireside chats about female entrepreneurship and the power of a social media presence took place, while the second day of the event featured Julianna Margulies and Diane Guerrero.

Keynote speaker Britton shared her excitement about her new Amazon Studios first-look deal, while also looking back on her beloved television characters. On fans’ demands for a remake of “Friday Night Lights,” Britton said simply, “You need to let it go.”

“Sex and the City” darling Parker also captivated the room as she opened up about her new role in the wine business: “I dream big all the time.”

Handing out samples of her new Sauvignon Blanc wine Invivo X SJP, she toasted the enthusiastic crowd’s health and happiness. When asked during the Q&A how she balances her Hollywood career and motherhood, the actress garnered a roaring applause when she turned the conversation around to the women in the theater’s audience, saying, “I always answer this very generous, nice question by saying, ‘How do women in this country who are working two and three jobs with little or no childcare, little or no community support, little or no support from our government, no pre-k, no fair wages, no working wages — how are they doing it?’ Not me.”