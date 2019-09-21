×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Keke Palmer Brought to Tears Accepting Truth Teller Award at #BlogHer19 Creators Summit

By

Elizabeth's Most Recent Stories

View All

Keke Palmer stood surprised and wide-mouthed on the #BlogHer19 Creators Summit stage as she was presented with the Truth Teller Award for her recent acting work — and her viral “sorry to this man” clip.

“This means so much,” the multi-hyphenated star softly whispered as she got teary-eyed upon accepting the award.

Last week, the “Hustlers” star made headlines (and became an instant meme) for failing to identify former U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney during a Vanity Fair lie-detector test quiz where she told the interviewer, “I hate to say it, I hope I don’t sound ridiculous…I don’t know who this man is. I mean, he could be walking down the street, I wouldn’t know a thing. Sorry to this man.”

While thanking the room, Palmer noted that even her mother couldn’t believe she didn’t recognize the political figure, admitting “I truly didn’t know who the man was!”

Despite the laughs, Palmer acknowledged the growing presence of diversity in Hollywood and overall media inclusion. Speaking of proudly working with the likes of Jennifer Lopez and Michael Strahan, she said, “I think when it comes to minorities, it has gotten better over the years…nothing is going to happen boom in minute, but to see the constant progression, it does give me a lot of encouragement.”

Related

The new co-host of “Good Morning America’s” third-hour joined the likes of Sarah Jessica Parker and Connie Britton at day one of the SHE Media summit, where fireside chats about female entrepreneurship and the power of a social media presence took place, while the second day of the event featured Julianna Margulies and Diane Guerrero.

Keynote speaker Britton shared her excitement about her new Amazon Studios first-look deal, while also looking back on her beloved television characters. On fans’ demands for a remake of “Friday Night Lights,” Britton said simply, “You need to let it go.”

“Sex and the City” darling Parker also captivated the room as she opened up about her new role in the wine business: “I dream big all the time.”

Handing out samples of her new Sauvignon Blanc wine Invivo X SJP, she toasted the enthusiastic crowd’s health and happiness. When asked during the Q&A how she balances her Hollywood career and motherhood, the actress garnered a roaring applause when she turned the conversation around to the women in the theater’s audience, saying, “I always answer this very generous, nice question by saying, ‘How do women in this country who are working two and three jobs with little or no childcare, little or no community support, little or no support from our government, no pre-k, no fair wages, no working wages — how are they doing it?’ Not me.”

More Scene

  • Renee Zellweger Rufus Wainwright Sam Smith

    Renée Zellweger: Judy Garland Was 'My Childhood Hero'

    Awards buzz is building around Renée Zellweger for her performance as Judy Garland, emerging as a frontrunner in the Oscar race for best actress. But for her, the real prize was paying tribute to Garland, of whom she’s been a lifelong fan. “Nobody was prettier, nobody sang prettier…the adventures she had, [she was] my childhood [...]

  • Keke Palmer BlogHer19 Summit

    Keke Palmer Brought to Tears Accepting Truth Teller Award at #BlogHer19 Creators Summit

    Keke Palmer stood surprised and wide-mouthed on the #BlogHer19 Creators Summit stage as she was presented with the Truth Teller Award for her recent acting work — and her viral “sorry to this man” clip. “This means so much,” the multi-hyphenated star softly whispered as she got teary-eyed upon accepting the award. Last week, the [...]

  • LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 19:

    Emmys 2019: Inside All the Hottest Pre-Parties

    It’s (Emmys) party time! Before the 71st annual Emmys go live on Sunday, stars and execs are keeping busy by party-hopping in the days leading up to the big show. Here, Variety gives you the inside details on who was where and what they were doing. Keep checking back right here throughout the weekend for [...]

  • Jennifer Lopez Green Dress

    Jennifer Lopez Closes Out Versace Show in Famous Green Grammys Dress

    Jennifer Lopez has found her way back into the Versace dress that broke the internet in 2000. The “Hustlers” star closed out Versace’s Spring 2020 show in a re-worked version of the revealing, bright green silk chiffon dress that she wore to the Grammy Awards 20 years ago. The dress quickly became a pop-culture phenomenon, [...]

  • 10 Storytellers to Watch

    Variety Celebrates Inaugural 10 Storytellers to Watch Event

    Storytellers from across the spectrum of entertainment — film, literature, podcasting and play writing — were honored Thursday at Variety’s inaugural 10 Storytellers to Watch luncheon at Gramercy Park Hotel, hosted with partner the Independent Filmmaker Project and presented by Audible. Honorees Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah, author of “Friday Black”; “Limetown” podcasters Zack Akers and Skip Bronkie; [...]

  • Demi Moore Corporate Animals

    Demi Moore Teases Upcoming Memoir 'Inside Out,' Talks 'Corporate Animals' Team Bonding

    As Demi Moore gears up for the Sept. 24 release of her autobiography “Inside Out,” the actress says she feels like a weight has been lifted. “Even the stuff that I may have been nervous about is completely lifting…because it’s a process,” Moore told Variety at the premiere of her upcoming film “Corporate Animals” at [...]

  • Connie Britton BlogHer Summit

    Connie Britton on ‘Friday Night Lights’ Remake: ‘You Need to Let it Go’

    Connie Britton opened up at a fireside chat Wednesday at the #BlogHer19 Creators Summit in Brooklyn by talking about one of her most beloved roles — Tami Taylor in the fan favorite series “Friday Night Lights.” When asked if a remake of the sports cult film and Emmy-winning TV show is in the works she [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad