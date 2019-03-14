×
Keira Knightley Talks ‘Aftermath,’ Alexander Skarsgård and Another Itchy Wardrobe

By

Keira Knightley'The Aftermath' film screening, Arrivals, New York, USA - 13 Mar 2019
CREDIT: Paul Zimmerman/Variety/REX/Shutt

The reigning queen of period pieces, Keira Knightley, knows a thing or two about historical clothing.

“Lining. Lining is always important,” the Oscar-nominated actress playfully advised on Wednesday at the premiere of her post-WWII drama “Aftermath.” “If you get a lot of itchy stuff always put lining in it. I have learned that from having done a number of these. Now I know, always ask for lining.”

Reflecting on the script that highlights a love triangle in the midst of rebuilding Germany in 1946, Knightley told Variety, “I read it and thought I can’t do another World War II film. And then it just really stuck in my head, and I think it is because what I never realized was that the real triumph of that generation was actually that they managed to rebuild that continent. It was utterly destroyed by that conflict…I thought, God, I never actually thought about it and how extraordinary it is. When I was in school, at least, we were never taught about how to rebuild. And it seems quite important.“

Keira Knightly as "Rachael Morgan" in The Aftermath. Photo by David Appleby. © 2017 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation All Rights Reserved
CREDIT: Courtesy of Fox Searchlight

Leaping from historical clothing to modern day looks, the actress stunned at the Cinema Society-hosted premiere dressed in a flowing chatruese Valentino floor-length gown as she took the stage with director James Kent along with producers Malte Grunert and Jack Arbuthnott to open the film.

Knightley made a grand entrance to the after-party at the Whitby Hotel wearing a dazzling red number. Within seconds, party guest Sean Young embraced Knightley before snapping a selfie.

Other notable attendees included Fox Searchlight’s Nancy Utley and Stephen Gilula and Kate Walsh, Charlie Heaton, Damon J. Gillespie, Lena Hall, and Fern Mallis.

Missing from the premiere was co-star Alexander Skarsgård, who Knightley shares steamy scenes with on the screen.

“I have seen ‘Big Little Lies,’ Knightley said. “He is wonderful in it. I mean [his character] is awful, but wonderful. He is just lovely.”

Steve Gilula, James Kent (Director), Keira Knightley and Nancy UtleyFox Searchlight Pictures' Host a Special NY Screening of 'The Aftermath', New York, USA - 13 Mar 2019
CREDIT: Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/REX/Sh

