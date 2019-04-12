×

Katy Perry and Anita Hill Honored at the DVF Awards

By

Elizabeth's Most Recent Stories

View All
Katy Perry, Diane von Furstenberg, Arianna Huffington, Anita Hill. Katy Perry, from left, Diane von Furstenberg, Arianna Huffington and Anita Hill attend the 10th annual DVF Awards at the Brooklyn Museum, in the Brooklyn borough of New York10th Annual DVF Awards, New York, USA - 11 Apr 2019
CREDIT: Andy Kropa/Invision/AP/REX/Shutt

Katy Perry was among the honorees at the 10th Annual DVF Awards on Thursday night. The singer was recognized for her advocacy work with both UNICEF and the LGBTQ community.

“Music has opened the doors for so many opportunities for me,” she said while accepting the inspiration award. “The ability to meet people and champion their stories, to be a voice for those who may not have a voice to be heard. … I have been truly transformed by my experiences. … There is a constant fight to bring equality to the forefront.”

Guests, including presenters Allison Williams and Julia Stiles, along with Seth Meyers, Fran Lebowitz, Nicky Hilton Rothschild, and Maye Musk, gathered at the Brooklyn Museum to honor the “Firework” singer at the event started by legendary fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg.

The audience applauded her as Arianna Huffington presented her on the stage “not for being a musical superstar, but for being an unwavering North Star guiding us.”

The musician lightened things up when she first approached the podium and revealed, “I’m nervous because my Spanx shorts have rolled all the way up and they are really hitting my thighs!”

Related

Later in the night, Gloria Steinem presented the lifetime leadership award to Anita Hill, who famously accused U.S. Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas of sexual harassment.

“I cannot believe I am being honored for a lifetime achievement award. I feel like I am just getting started,” Hill said. “When the government fails, I want you to commit to standing with the women who need to be heard, deserve to be heard and have the right to be heard.”

The master of ceremonies, von Furstenberg herself, graciously thanked all for attending and honoring those who commit to women’s causes. From the stage she summed up the importance of the work of people’s voice award recipient Susan Burton, and international award winners Award Nadia Murad and Hadeel Mustafa Anabtawi.

“We all know that character is the one thing that we have total control over,” she said. “We can lose our health. We can lose our wealth. We can lose our family. We can lose our freedom. But we can never lose our character.”

The evening also included a performance by Chloe x Halle, who belted out “Where Is the Love?” and “Cool People.”

Popular on Variety

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

  • Linda HamiltonBig Screen Achievement Awards, Arrivals,

    Linda Hamilton Calls Last Three 'Terminator' Movies 'Forgettable'

  • Michelle Wolf attends Variety's Power of

    Michelle Wolf Roasts Trump for Skipping Third Correspondents' Dinner

  • Hugh Jackman'Missing Link' film premiere, Arrivals,

    Hugh Jackman Was Rejected From His High School Production of 'The Music Man'

  • Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for

    Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for a More Just, Civilized and Loving Planet

  • Christiane Amanpour

    Christiane Amanpour: 'We Are Bludgeoned Over the Head by Untruthful Trope of Fake News'

More Scene

  • Katy Perry, Diane von Furstenberg, Arianna

    Katy Perry and Anita Hill Honored at the DVF Awards

    Katy Perry was among the honorees at the 10th Annual DVF Awards on Thursday night. The singer was recognized for her advocacy work with both UNICEF and the LGBTQ community. “Music has opened the doors for so many opportunities for me,” she said while accepting the inspiration award. “The ability to meet people and champion [...]

  • Chrissy Metz'Breakthrough' Film Premiere, Arrivals, Regency

    Why 'This Is Us' Star Chrissy Metz Could End Up Performing at the Next Oscars

    Chrissy Metz made her live-singing debut on Sunday when she performed “I’m Standing With You” from her new movie “Breakthrough.” Was that just a step on her way to performing at the Oscars? Could be. The song was written by 10-time Oscar nominee Diane Warren. “They said Chrissy had to sing it and I was [...]

  • Bob IgerSimon Weisenthal Gala honoring Bob

    Disney's Bob Iger Blasts Hateful Political Discourse and Social Media: 'We Can Do Better'

    Bob Iger didn’t mince words while being honored Thursday by the Simon Wiesenthal Center. Upon receiving the Humanitarian Award at the organization’s National Tribute Dinner from Jeffrey Katzenberg, the Walt Disney Co. chairman and CEO delivered a scathing critique of social media and the current state of political discourse. “Hate and anger are dragging us [...]

  • David Harbour'Hellboy' special film screening, Arrivals,

    Why David Harbour Just Compared 'Hellboy' to 'Hamlet'

    David Harbour understands if movie-goers don’t realize he’s the star of the new “Hellboy.” “I was kind of stunned. It’s quite a transformation. I didn’t even recognize myself,” the “Stranger Things” star recalls about seeing himself for the first time as the half-demon superhero. “And as the process went on I started to actually fetishize [...]

  • Ryan MurphyArtios Awards, New York, USA

    Ryan Murphy Adapting 'The Prom' Musical for Netflix

    Ryan Murphy continues to be one of the busiest people in the industry. Not only did he just announce he will be adapting the Broadway musical “The Prom” as a movie for Netflix, but he also told Variety that he’s holding fundraisers for presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Pete Buttigieg. “I’m having a benefit for [...]

  • Jodie Foster'Be Natural: The Untold Story

    Jodie Foster Plans to Act 'a Lot' at Ages '70 and 80'

    Jodie Foster already has more than 90 combined acting and directing credits to her name, and she’s not slowing down anytime soon. At Tuesday’s premiere of the upcoming documentary “Be Natural: The Untold Story of Alice Guy-Blache,” Foster discussed her current ambitions as a budding director, as well as her long term goals to evolve [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad