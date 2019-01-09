Julia Roberts Is Going to the 2022 World Cup for…$100,000!

A little rebrand never hurt anyone, especially when it nets $3.5 million for people in need.

Actor and philanthropist Sean Penn threw an annual pre-Golden Globes fundraiser for his charity — formerly called J/S HRO, his new organization exists now as CORE. Community Organized Relief Efforts was conceived to aide in natural disaster relief and preparedness in Haiti and across the Caribbean, as well as at home in the U.S.

Luminaries like Julia Roberts and husband Danny Moder, Ben Stiller, Jimmy Kimmel, Larry David, Connie Britton and Casey Affleck turned up to the Wiltern Theater in the heart of Los Angeles neighborhood Koreatown, where live entertainment, an auction and an awards presentation awaited them.

Among the night’s big honorees was Anderson Cooper, who took a humanitarian prize for named for late comedian and television star Garry Shandling. The CNN newsman was commended by Penn and another guest, chef Jose Andres, over his intrepid journalistic spirit.

Singers Macy Gray, Billie Ellish and Yusuf Islam (formerly Cat Stevens) peppered the evening with performances — including a particularly rousing version of the “Golden Girls” theme song, “Thank You For Being a Friend,” from Gray.

Hot items up for auction included a private dinner with Andres featuring a performance by Yo-Yo Ma. During bidding, Cooper jumped in and offered to attend to sweeten the pot, which saw the package sell for $200,000.

Mike Meyers tried to fetch $40,000 for his phone protecter, a case representing the Canadian flag, to no avail. In lieu of his failure, he matched the $50,000 bid of another guest and split the prize of a Jane Austen Country experience at Heckfield Place in the British countryside.

Leonardo DiCaprio donated a painting by contemporary Mexican artist Bosco Sodi, and additional artwork by Petra Cortright was won by “Crazy Rich Asians” star Michelle Yeoh.

The hottest lot of the night without question was two sets of tickets to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Jamie Foxx, Keegan-Michael Key and Mike Myers stormed the auctioneer on stage to hype the prize. Roberts and Moder walked away with one set for $100,000, so prepare yourself to see them splayed on your television come next FIFA cycle.

Additional attendees of the evening included Sarah Silverman, Linda Perry, Allison Williams, Rachel Zoe, co-host and CAA managing partner Bryan Lourd and model

.