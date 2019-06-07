×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Jon Favreau Talks ‘The Chef Show,’ an Oscar for Robert Downey Jr. and Collaborating with Beyoncé

By

Angelique's Most Recent Stories

View All

Among the many things a great chef has to master is learning to keep multiple pots and pans going simultaneously, while timing each ingredient exactly in order for a dish to come out perfectly cooked. In some ways, Jon Favreau is like a great chef, balancing his career as a writer, director, and actor. The director is less than 50 days from the release of his live-action remake of ‘The Lion King,’ appeared on-screen in both “Avengers: Endgame” and the upcoming “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” but he still found time to squeeze in a whole other venture – a new cooking series called “The Chef Show.”

“It took three years,” Favreau told Variety, in a sit-down before announcing the series at Netflix’s Food Day FYSEE event. “We have been working on this longer than ‘Lion King.’”

“I have so much planning that goes into these effects movies. I wanted to just something to do something very free, even freer than “Chef”, which is just let’s film, let’s have authentic moments,” Favreau said about the style of the show — which was also inspired by ‘The Great British Bake-Off’ and Favreau’s talk series ‘Dinner for Five’ which featured a rotating group of celebrities to eat drink and talk – and how he employed a documentary angle and mixed it with stop motion animation to illustrate the recipes.

Related

Favreau stars in and produces the Netflix series with Chef Ray Choi, his collaborator on the 2014 hit film “Chef” – where Favreau played a man who quits his restaurant job and opens his own food truck in attempt to find his creativity again and repair his relationship with his family. For the movie, Choi taught the actor and director how to make a convincing chef during the preparation for and promotion of the movie by sending Favreau to culinary school and putting him to work in his kitchen.

“I got so much, so fulfilled out of ‘Chef’ and, and I didn’t want to give up on that part of my life and my career and the relationship with Roy,” Favreau gushed about his friend and collaborator, explaining that after filming wrapped, he continued to cook on his own as a hobby, but he was looking for ways to continue his friendship with Choi. In the trailer for the series, guest Gwyneth Paltrow jokingly describes this time period as “like being dumped.”

So instead of opening a restaurant together or making a sequel to the film (since they felt the movie worked as a standalone), Favreau got an idea. As he was heading to Atlanta to begin work on 2017’s “Spider-Man: Homecoming” with Tom Holland and Robert Downey Jr, he called Choi to ask him to join the group in Georgia.

“I was like ‘If you’re available Roy, let’s get a film crew and film cooking there when left with the cast or serving them food.’ And so that’s when it started. And then we started filming segments in our kitchens, bringing other guests in,” he explained. “Then, things started to fall in place.”

Guests for the series include Favreau’s “Avengers” co-stars Gwyneth Paltrow, Robert Downey Jr, Tom Holland, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige, and directors Anthony and Joe Russo. Choi told Variety that he earned some street cred through the show and a particular interaction with Spider-Man. “I am forever a hero with my kid because I gave Tom Holland is first oyster ever, in his life. That can never be done again by anyone,” the chef laughed.

“The Marvel crowd, that’s a family, For over a decade. So, when it’s Robert and I, we have this whole shared experience of what we’ve been through. I don’t think I’ve ever seen him cook a lot of stuff,” Favreau said about Downey, adding that he’s shared many meals with the Queen of Goop.

“My first time eating Kogi barbecue – the gourmet Korean taco truck Choi created — was because [Gwyneth] brought the Kogi trucks to the set of ‘Iron Man.’ The first screening we did of ‘Chef’ was at her house where we cooked with Gwyneth,” he said.

But speaking of Downey, what does the “Iron Man” director think of early Oscar buzz around the star’s performance in “Avengers: Endgame”?

“He has my vote for sure,” Favreau declared. “I think he was able to discover and explore dimensions of the character over the course of many, many films, which is a bit of its own category. But I have to say that if you look at, especially how it began and how it ended in his performances between the first one and “Endgame,” there was a really thoughtful arc to the character, both in his performance and how all the filmmakers contributed to that character.”

He continued, adding “I’m glad I got to be a part of it and be there for those meaningful scenes as an actor, but also to be there as a friend, and to watch him explore things deeply through a character [when] you don’t normally have that opportunity. And he took full advantage of it.”

For Favreau’s next dish, he’s preparing “The Lion King” and collaborating with superstar Beyoncé Knowles Carter.

“Oh, you’re in for a treat! She’s wonderful.” Favreau said, praising his star. “She’s been coming by looking at stuff. I’ve been hearing stuff, not just the stuff from that we recorded from the original film, but she’s been working on music as well. And she is a staggering talent and I’m so fortunate to be collaborating with her.”

“The Chef Show” is now streaming on Netflix.

 

More Actors on Actors:

  • Gina Rodriguez, Penn Badgley, Actors on

    Penn Badgley on the Real Meaning of 'Fame'

  • Penn Badgley Gina Rodriguez Actors on

    Penn Badgley Doesn't Cheer for the 'Evil White Man' on 'You'

  • Patty Jenkins Pitched Chris Pine 'Wonder

    Chris Pine Says Director Patty Jenkins Pitched Him 'Wonder Woman' Doing All the Sound Effects Herself

  • Chris Pine Robin Wright Actors on

    Actors on Actors: Chris Pine and Robin Wright (Full Video)

  • Gina Rodriguez, Penn Badgley, Actors on

    Actors on Actors: Gina Rodriguez and Penn Badgley (Full Video)

  • Sacha B. Cohen, Don Cheadle, Actors

    Sacha B. Cohen’s Disgust at President Trump Fueled 'Who is America'

  • Sacha Baron Cohen, Don Cheadle, Actors
    1KzJZwwk

    Actors on Actors: Sacha Baron Cohen and Don Cheadle (Full Video)

  • Actors on Actors: Michelle Williams &

    Actors on Actors: Michelle Williams & Patricia Clarkson (Full Video)

  • Michelle Williams Wanted More Input After

    Michelle Williams Says 'Dawson's Creek' Was 'a Little Bit Like a Factory Job': 'It Was Formulaic'

  • Actors on Actors: Michael Douglas &

    Actors on Actors: Michael Douglas & Benicio Del Toro (Full Video)

More TV

  • Ann-Margret The Kominsky Method Khalilah Joi

    From Ann-Margret to Khalilah Joi, TV Guest Performances Are Much More Than Cameos

    Guest actor casting in today’s increasingly rich landscape of television has evolved far beyond the days of glorified cameos, slumming stars or celebrities doing friendly favors. And the myriad ways that series and actors — from rising stars to A-listers — come together can result in moments of pure gold, on screen and at awards [...]

  • Fox Women's World Cup Broadcast Team

    Fox World Cup Team Previews 'Wide Open' Women's Tournament

    As David Neal surveys the view from the Fox Sports 2019 Women’s World Cup studio, he sees a thunderstorm raging over the Eiffel Tower. The studio, located in a palatial Parisian restaurant bought out by the network for the duration of the tournament, affords its analyst occupants and viewers at home a head-to-toe view of [...]

  • From True Crime to Consumer Tips,

    From True Crime to Consumer Tips, Fox Television Stations Rev Up Local Podcasts

    When WNYW-TV reporter Dan Bowens found himself wiping away an inch of dust from Beta tapes of newscast recordings excavated from the Fox O&O’s archives, he knew he had something. Bowens is the host of WNYW’s podcast “The Tape Room,” which focuses on deep dives into unsolved crimes from the New York, New Jersey and [...]

  • Dana Walden Ben Stiller

    Disney's Dana Walden, Ben Stiller to Keynote at Variety's TV Summit 2019

    Disney’s Dana Walden will sit for her most extensive interview since becoming one of the industry’s most powerful television executives when she and director-producer Ben Stiller offer keynote sessions next week at Variety‘s TV Summit. Variety‘s annual daylong event examining the state of the TV business is set for June 12 at 1 Hotel in [...]

  • Penn Badgley Gina Rodriguez Variety Actors

    Penn Badgley and Gina Rodriguez on Why His 'You' Character Is Far From a Hero

    Penn Badgley and Gina Rodriguez sat down for a chat for Variety‘s Actors on Actors. For more, click here.  Penn Badgley, a heartthrob on the 2000s soap “Gossip Girl,” graduated last year to even darker fare as a stalker with a literary bent on watercooler smash “You,” whose first season aired on Lifetime and which [...]

  • Robin Wright Chris Pine Variety Actors

    Robin Wright and Chris Pine on Female Power and the Change Hollywood Needs

    Robin Wright and Chris Pine sat down for a chat for Variety‘s Actors on Actors. For more, click here.  Robin Wright and Chris Pine both appeared in the 2017 action blockbuster “Wonder Woman,” and both have continued living out its vision of bold female power in their careers. Wright brought the final season of Netflix’s [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad