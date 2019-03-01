×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

John Stamos Tears Up While Recalling How ‘Fuller House’ Co-Star Jodie Sweetin Helped Him Get Sober

By

Senior Events & Lifestyle Editor

Marc's Most Recent Stories

View All
Jodie Sweetin, John StamosNetflix Golden Globes VIP Reception, Los Angeles, America - 07 Jan 2016Netflix Golden Globes VIP Reception at the home of Ted Sarandos and Nicole Avant
CREDIT: Eric Charbonneau/REX/Shutterstoc

John Stamos credits his “Fuller House” co-star Jodie Sweetin with helping him get sober.

The actor was on hand on Thursday night at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles to present Sweetin with Writers in Treatment’s Experience, Strength and Hope Award for her memoir “Unsweetined” and her work and advocacy for the recovery community.

Stamos choked back tears while recalling getting sober almost four years ago after hitting “rock bottom.” He turned to Sweetin, who is coming up on eight years of sobriety, for help.

“It took me a long time, a long time disappointing everyone who cared about me, culminating in a terrible DUI where I could have killed somebody,” Stamos said. “I hit rock bottom. Jodie lovingly allowed me to walk my own path and when I finally humbled myself to ask for your help, I realized that the perky little blabbermouth had become the master of wisdom and was right by my side during some of the most difficult days of my life.”

Sweetin organized 12-step meetings for Stamos at his house and on the set of “Fuller House.” “Thank god, my wife and my new son will only know me as a sober husband and father,” Stamos said. “This is Jodie’s legacy in my life.”

Sweetin returned the praise. “John, I’m so proud of you and it’s been the greatest thing to watch someone that you love have the light come back on again,” she said.

Sweetin also pointed to her parents sitting in the front row. “The biggest thanks I want to give is my mom and dad,” she said. “To say that I am grateful to them is a word and a feeling far too small for what they gave me and the patience and the understanding and the unconditional love that it took to get me on this journey. You guys never gave up and you never told me I was bad.”

Also in the audience were about 20 of Sweetin’s friends. “When we are out there using and active in our addiction, we don’t get that luxury,” she said. “We don’t get that luxury of having so many people love us because we don’t love ourselves.”

The evening was hosted by Ed Begley Jr. and featured appearances by Mackenzie Phillips and Joanna Cassidy.

Popular on Variety

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger On The

    Bob Iger on Hostless Oscars: 'It's Been a Rollercoaster'

  • Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub

    Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub: 'I'm One of Those Losers!'

  • 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

    The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

  • Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks

    Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks of All Time

  • Last Time I Cried at the

    Last Time I Cried at the Movies

  • Roma Cinematography

    How Alfonso Cuarón Filmed that 'Roma' Beach Scene in One Shot

More TV

  • Spike Lee Oscars 2019

    Live+3 Ratings for Week of Feb. 18: Oscars Almost Double Nearest Competition

    The Oscars unsurprisingly wiped the floor in the delayed viewing numbers for the week of Feb. 18. The awards show, which this year went hostless, saw a 12% increase in total viewers from 2018 and finished with a 7.9 rating in Live+3 and 30 million total viewers. Not so close behind was “The Big Bang [...]

  • EJ Bonilla

    E.J. Bonilla Joins Olivia Thirlby in ABC Drama Pilot 'Until the Wedding'

    E.J. Bonilla has joined the ABC drama pilot “Until the Wedding” in a lead role, Variety has learned. He joins previously announced series lead Olivia Thirlby. Based on the Israeli format, the project tells the story of how one couple’s decision to get married can affect everyone in their lives. The show will explore the intimate [...]

  • Director, Hanelle Culpepper. Photo Cr: Michael

    Captain Picard 'Star Trek' Series at CBS All Access Enlists Hanelle Culpepper to Direct

    The new “Star Trek” series centered on Capt. Jean-Luc Picard has brought Hanelle Culpepper onboard to direct. As previously reported, the CBS All Access series will see Patrick Stewart reprise the role he played for seven seasons on “Star Trek: The Next Generation.” Culpepper will direct the first two episodes of the series. In doing [...]

  • Katherine Helmond Dead

    Katherine Helmond, 'Who's the Boss?' and 'Soap' Star, Dies at 89

    Emmy-nominated actress Katherine Helmond, best known for her role on “Who’s the Boss?,” died on Feb. 23 at her Los Angeles home due to complications from Alzheimer’s disease. She was 89. The star, whose career spanned more than five decades, played matriarch Jessica Tate on Billy Crystal’s primetime soap sitcom, aptly titled “Soap,” which ran [...]

  • Richard Plepler

    Richard Plepler's Departure From HBO Marks the End of a Defining TV Era (Column)

    Richard Plepler’s move Thursday signaling his departure as HBO chairman marks the end of what is likely the single most consequential run in the TV industry — and a definitive break with HBO’s history as the cable network moves into its new era as a property of AT&T. Plepler, after all, is the living institutional [...]

  • Futurama 20 Year Anniversary

    'Futurama' Lives on in Syndication, Streaming 20 Years Later

    Fans keep going back to “Futurama,” as Matt Groening’s animated series enjoys a healthy life in syndication, 20 years after it began. The day after it debuted on March 28, 1999, Variety carried a story quoting Groening, who spoke of the series as a celebration of science-fiction absurdity: “We’ve taken bits and pieces of all [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad