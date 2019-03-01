John Stamos Tears Up While Recalling How ‘Fuller House’ Co-Star Jodie Sweetin Helped Him Get Sober

John Stamos credits his “Fuller House” co-star Jodie Sweetin with helping him get sober.

The actor was on hand on Thursday night at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles to present Sweetin with Writers in Treatment’s Experience, Strength and Hope Award for her memoir “Unsweetined” and her work and advocacy for the recovery community.

Stamos choked back tears while recalling getting sober almost four years ago after hitting “rock bottom.” He turned to Sweetin, who is coming up on eight years of sobriety, for help.

“It took me a long time, a long time disappointing everyone who cared about me, culminating in a terrible DUI where I could have killed somebody,” Stamos said. “I hit rock bottom. Jodie lovingly allowed me to walk my own path and when I finally humbled myself to ask for your help, I realized that the perky little blabbermouth had become the master of wisdom and was right by my side during some of the most difficult days of my life.”

Sweetin organized 12-step meetings for Stamos at his house and on the set of “Fuller House.” “Thank god, my wife and my new son will only know me as a sober husband and father,” Stamos said. “This is Jodie’s legacy in my life.”

Sweetin returned the praise. “John, I’m so proud of you and it’s been the greatest thing to watch someone that you love have the light come back on again,” she said.

Sweetin also pointed to her parents sitting in the front row. “The biggest thanks I want to give is my mom and dad,” she said. “To say that I am grateful to them is a word and a feeling far too small for what they gave me and the patience and the understanding and the unconditional love that it took to get me on this journey. You guys never gave up and you never told me I was bad.”

Also in the audience were about 20 of Sweetin’s friends. “When we are out there using and active in our addiction, we don’t get that luxury,” she said. “We don’t get that luxury of having so many people love us because we don’t love ourselves.”

The evening was hosted by Ed Begley Jr. and featured appearances by Mackenzie Phillips and Joanna Cassidy.