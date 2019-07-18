×

Jerry Seinfeld and Eddie Murphy Talk Stand-Up, Stardom and Reuniting for ‘Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee’

By

Angelique's Most Recent Stories

View All

In July 1976, Jerry Seinfeld and Eddie Murphy were rising comics, launching their stand-up careers at the Comic Strip in New York City. In fact, the two started at the famed comedy club the same week.

“[Seinfeld] was always the funniest. He had his show down, he was polished, he had it all down before everybody,” Murphy recalled on Wednesday night at the Paley Center for Media in Beverly Hills. “You had it together as a person too. You were the first comic to have a nice car. I remember he had got a Saab…and we were all on the side, like ‘He bought this with jokes.’”

The pair, who united for an event to celebrate Murphy’s appearance on “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee,” have come a long way since gushing over a Saab. Murphy is Seinfeld’s guest for the Season 11 premiere of his car and coffee talk show. Though Seinfeld has booked an impressive array of comics and celebrities for the Netflix series over the years — including former president Barack Obama while he was in office — convincing Murphy to ride along was still a big get.

Related

“To me, that’s the fun thing …just to be with him for the day. That’s why I do [the show],” Seinfeld told the audience during a candid conversation led by “AM Joy” host Joy-Ann Reid held after the episode screened. “There’s an air in the room with comedians, right? The air changes….That was the most addictive thing to me about entering this world.”

In the episode, the two riff about everything from growing up in New York and the first time they learned they could made people laugh. Murphy also performs impressive array of impressions and explains why he hasn’t done more stand-up in recent years. Murphy even revealed his complicated and competitive history with Richard Pryor and Bill Cosby as he rose to stardom. During the conversation on stage, Seinfeld offered his take on why Murphy’s success was a threat to fellow comedians.

“What happened to you, happens to nobody. Your fame and your power and your intensity was so explosive [that] it scared everybody, because nobody had ever seen anything like that happen before or since really,” Seinfeld explained. “That kind of thing only happens once every 50 years, 100 years. It’s very, very rare.”

Also rare is such a splashy appearance from Murphy. The actor has limited his film roles in recent years, last seen in 2016’s “Mr. Church” and 2012’s “A Thousand Words.” But the comic is currently gearing up for up for sequel “Coming 2 America, which is set to hit theaters in August 2020, amid rumors of a “Twins”-follow up titled “Triplets” and “Beverly Hills Cop 4.” The special event also featured a first look at Murphy’s upcoming portrayal of Rudy Ray Moore in the Netflix biopic “Dolemite Is My Name,” pleasing both the audience and the star, who was also viewing the trailer for the first time.

Toward the end of the evening, Reid asked the comedians what’s still on their professional “bucket lists,” to which Murphy replied: “I want to get some more laughs, I want to keep being funny.”

The Wednesday night gust list included Bill Maher, Neal Brennan, Sebastian Maniscalco, JB Smoove, Yvette Nicole Brown, Fortune Feimster and Netflix’s Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos.

Season 11 of “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” debuts July 19 on Netflix. It features Murphy, as well as Seth Rogen, returning guest Ricky Gervais, Matthew Broderick, Jamie Foxx, Martin Short, Mario Joyner, “Saturday Night Live” player Melissa Villaseñor, Bridget Everett and Barry Marder.

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee Season 11: Freshly Brewed
CREDIT: Courtesy of Netflix

More TV

  • On-Location Filming Slides 3.9% in Los

    On-Location Filming Slides 3.9% in Los Angeles in Second Quarter

    Held down by a lack of soundstage space, total on-location filming in greater Los Angeles declined 3.9% in the second quarter to 8,632 shoot days, permitting agency FilmLA reported Thursday. “Although our latest report reveals a decline in filming on location, local production facilities tell us that they are operating at capacity,” said FilmLA president [...]

  • Don Johnson

    'Nash Bridges' Revival With Don Johnson in Development at USA Network

    USA Network is in early development on a revival of “Nash Bridges,” Variety has confirmed. Original series star Don Johnson has signed on to star in the series, reprising the title role he played for six seasons when the show originally ran on CBS. Carlton Cuse, who created the original show, is not attached as he [...]

  • BH90210: L-R: Brian Austin Green, Gabrielle

    'BH90210's' the Peach Pit Pop-Up to Open in L.A. (EXCLUSIVE)

    Fox and Popsugar have teamed up to open the Peach Pit in celebration of “BH90210,” Variety has learned exclusively. The beloved retro diner has been recreated for the upcoming continuation series debuting August 7 on Fox, and for a few nights leading up to the big premiere, reservations can be made to dine in. Taking [...]

  • John FordNPact Awards, Show, Los Angeles,

    John Ford to Exit as Head of Unscripted Producers Trade Association NPact

    John Ford has stepped down as general manager of NPact, the trade association that represents unscripted TV producers. Ford is exiting the post he’s held since 2015 because of the potential for conflicts of interest arising from his role as head of programming for digital multicast outlets Justice Network and Quest Network. The channels were [...]

  • Justin Connolly

    Disney Merges All Media Sales and TV Channel Distribution Under Justin Connolly

    Disney promoted Justin Connolly to the new role of president, media distribution, overseeing a single organization that combines all of the company’s media sales and TV channel distribution operations. Connolly previously served as EVP, affiliate sales and marketing, Disney and ESPN Media Networks. Based in New York, he will report to Kevin Mayer, chairman of [...]

  • Kevin Reilly

    WarnerMedia's HBO Max Unveils Content Team

    WarnerMedia has unveiled its original programming and business operations and strategy teams as the company builds out its HBO Max streaming platform. Sarah Aubrey will lead the original programming group as head of original content, reporting to HBO Max chief content officer Kevin Reilly. Joining her on that team are Joey Chavez as executive vice [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad