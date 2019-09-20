×

Jennifer Lopez Closes Out Versace Show in Famous Green Grammys Dress

Jennifer Lopez Green Dress
CREDIT: WWD/Shutterstock

Jennifer Lopez has found her way back into the Versace dress that broke the internet in 2000.

The “Hustlers” star closed out Versace’s Spring 2020 show in a re-worked version of the revealing, bright green silk chiffon dress that she wore to the Grammy Awards 20 years ago. The dress quickly became a pop-culture phenomenon, causing complications for Google after too many people searched the combination of “J-Lo” and “Versace” at the time of the awards.

The dress even led to the creation of Google Images after it became clear that users were interested in finding photos on the internet, rather than simply text. Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt confirmed in a 2015 essay that the need for photo aggregation “first became apparent after the 2000 Grammy Awards, where Jennifer Lopez wore a green dress that, well, caught the world’s attention.”

“At the time,” Schmidt continued, “it was the most popular search query we had ever seen. But we had no surefire way of getting users exactly what they wanted: J­Lo wearing that dress. Google Image Search was born.”

And, according to a video of the runway walk that Lopez posted on Instagram, the significance of the dress clearly wasn’t lost on the attendees. Almost every audience member can be seen holding up their phones to capture the nostalgic moment, while audible cheers can be heard.

Donatella Versace, at the helm of the Italian fashion brand, told Vogue that the two had hatched the plan when they met at this year’s Met Ball. “The world stopped, everyone wanted to look at that dress… I’m proud we inspired Google Images,” Versace said. “You know when I do something, I really do it.”

 

