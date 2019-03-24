Jay-Z, Tina Knowles Celebrate New ‘Soul of a Nation’ Exhibit at Broad Museum

“This show is so important. I mean, it’s our history — and it’s a very important part of our journey,” Tina Knowles Lawson said about Friday night’s opening of the exhibition “Soul of a Nation: Art in the Age of Black Power 1963 – 1983” at the Broad Museum in DTLA. “I’m just so impressed [...]
Jordan Peele's horror movie "Us" is filled with pop culture references, from "Jaws" to "Goonies." But the most divisive might be right in his opening sequence. Warning, minor spoilers ahead.
Danielle Brooks earned a Tony nomination when she made her Broadway debut as Sofia in the 2015 revival of "The Color Purple," but now the "Orange Is the New Black" star is working behind the scenes as a producer on the new jukebox musical "Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations."
For one night, Hollywood felt a little like Pawnee.

The cast of NBC's hit comedy "Parks and Recreation" reunited at PaleyFest on Thursday in honor of
Mazel, Andy Cohen!

Bravo's late-night talk show host is set to receive the Vito Russo Award at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards on May 4
Variety's TV Summit Europe will coincide with London Tech Week this year, returning to the city on June 13.

The international conference will be held at
"Rocketman" is ready for lift off.

Paramount Pictures threw a cocktail party Monday night to preview 15 minutes of the upcoming Elton John biopic, set for