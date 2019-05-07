×

Janelle Monae’s Stylist Details Her Stylish, Surreal Met Gala Look

By

Meg's Most Recent Stories

View All
Janelle MonaeCostume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Camp: Notes on Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 06 May 2019
CREDIT: Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shut

Alexandra Mandelkorn went through 15 sketches before settling on Janelle Monae’s final Met Gala look.

Mandelkorn is the mastermind stylist behind Monae’s red carpet reign and is responsible for her style from PYNK-era to present. When it comes to Monae’s look for the first Monday of May event, Mandelkorn turned to Picasso and Dali for inspiration and incorporated surrealism with the artificial and over-the-top.

The charity ball, hosted by Vogue editor Anna Wintour and a band of talent, is known for making hundreds of stars play by the rules of the annual theme, which is inspired this year by the Susan Sontag essay “Notes on ‘Camp.'”

Variety spoke with Mandelkorn about her interpretation of camp and how she weaved together Monae’s personality into the final product.

Why is camp important right now?

Mandelkorn explains the background behind Monae’s show-stopping appearance on the red carpet.

Related

What did you turn to for camp inspiration?

We looked to campy surreal art for our inspiration. Janelle is a huge fan of Picasso and Dali and we really wanted the surreal nature of their works to come through in the look.

How do you merge together Janelle Monae’s personality with this year’s theme of camp?

The black and white is always a signature of hers, but we also incorporated her love for technology and performance art into the look with the addition of the blinking eye.

How many tries did it take to arrive to Janelle’s final look?

We went through a lot of sketches. Christian Siriano probably ended up sending over about 15 sketch options. From there we chose our two favorites to have made as options. We finally settled on the gown look. When Janelle first tried it on, she totally lit up and we knew we’d found a winner.

What was your collaboration process?

This was a true collaborative process. We went back and forth on hundreds of texts, emails and phone calls, relaying Janelle’s desires and ideas to Christian Siriano, who would then in turn come back with his interpretation of her thoughts. Sketches, photos and videos were sent every step of the way, tweaking and adjusting as we went along. It was amazing to be a part of such a creative group of individuals, all working together to bring this incredible and iconic look to life.

What is your favorite part of her look?

Honestly, every single part is important in making the look as strong as it is! From the crystal detailing, the black trimming, to the silhouette and the incredible hat sculpture – every bit matters! But I do have to say the blinking eye really makes me smile!

What is your dream Met Gala theme?

I would absolutely live for an outer space, galactic, alien-inspired theme.

What are the campiest accessories of 2019?

Wearable tech! It’s the future, honey!

More Scene

  • Janelle MonaeCostume Institute Benefit celebrating the

    Janelle Monae's Stylist Details Her Stylish, Surreal Met Gala Look

    Alexandra Mandelkorn went through 15 sketches before settling on Janelle Monae’s final Met Gala look. Mandelkorn is the mastermind stylist behind Monae’s red carpet reign and is responsible for her style from PYNK-era to present. When it comes to Monae’s look for the first Monday of May event, Mandelkorn turned to Picasso and Dali for [...]

  • Lady GagaCostume Institute Benefit celebrating the

    Lady Gaga Strips Through Four Outfits on Met Gala Red Carpet

    Lady Gaga busted into the 2019 Met Gala with an extravagant Brandon Maxwell outfit–well, outfits. Like a Russian nesting doll, Gaga took off one layer after another. The Oscar-winning singer-actress began the carpet walk with an army of umbrella holding men, led by Maxwell, trailing her voluminous pink dress. Her dress was so large that [...]

  • Kaia Gerber and GuestsWorld Premiere of

    Before There Was 'RuPaul's Drag Race,' There Was Wigstock

    There may never have been “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” if it wasn’t for Wigstock. The one-day festival in New York’s East Village celebrating all things drag lasted for almost 20 years before ending in 2001. “Wig,” the new HBO documentary about Wigstock, premiered on Saturday at the Tribeca Film Festival. “With Tribeca comes great respect, strength [...]

  • Met Gala 2019: Make-Up Artists Explain

    Met Gala Make-Up Artists Explain Their Camp Inspiration

    There’s a red carpet look and there’s a Met Gala red carpet look. Come the first Monday of May every year, the pressure’s heightened as those invited to the exclusive Costume Institute Gala take to the historic Met steps to be judged on their clothing choices for the night, not only on their aesthetic appeal [...]

  • Met Gala: Billy Porter Explains What

    Met Gala: Billy Porter Explains What Camp Means to Him

    The 2019 Met Gala theme Camp: Notes On Fashion has set expectations record high. And with Lady Gaga teasing itty bitty purses and voluminous gowns online, the excitement is understandable. But what does camp truly mean? And how does one interpret something that isn’t really supposed to be deliberate? We asked the experts to weigh [...]

  • Danny Boyle, Himesh Jitendra Patel, Daniel

    Danny Boyle’s 'Yesterday' World Premiere Closes Out ‘Crucial’ Tribeca Film Festival

    Tribeca Film Festival’s 2019 edition closed out Saturday night with the world premiere of Danny Boyle’s highly anticipated “Yesterday.” The Oscar winning director spoke to Variety about the “great honor” of having his work highlighted among hundreds of films that played over the past two weeks. “Film festivals are crucial, more and more crucial, especially [...]

  • Madonna accepts the advocate for change

    Madonna Talks Advocacy and the Need for Love at GLAAD Media Awards New York

    Visibility, advocacy, and hope were the big themes Saturday at the 30th annual GLAAD awards, which saw the largest attendance that the ceremony has ever seen with more than 1,300 guests. Madonna was honored with the Advocate for Change Award. She started by saying that 2019 is a “monumental year,” remembering the Stonewall riots which [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad