×

Jane Fonda, Rosanna Arquette and Catherine Keener Arrested Amid Weekly Climate Protests

By

Staff Writer

Mackenzie's Most Recent Stories

View All
Actress and activist Jane Fonda, is arrested by U.S. Capitol police at Hart Senate Office Building as she and other demonstrators called on Congress for action to address climate change, on Capitol Hill in Washington, . A half-century after throwing her attention-getting celebrity status into Vietnam War protests, Fonda is now doing the same in a U.S. climate movement where the average age is 18Climate Protest Fonda, Washington, USA - 01 Nov 2019
CREDIT: Jose Luis Magana/AP/Shutterstock

Jane Fonda’s Fire Drill Fridays advocating for U.S. officials to seriously consider the negative effects of climate change led to the actor getting arrested Friday inside the Hart Senate office building in Washington, D.C. This week, Rosanna Arquette and Catherine Keener joined her and were also arrested, along with activist Emira Woods, Variety has confirmed.

Live-streaming her protests, Fonda posts videos to her website from the environmental justice demonstrations, detailing the effects of climate change and what she and her followers want from U.S. officials, from a Green New Deal to an end to fossil fuel developments and drilling. This week, the fourth week she has been arrested, the focus of the event was how women and climate are connected and what power women have to stand up for Mother Nature.

Fire Drill Fridays posted a video to Twitter of protesters singing “This Land is Your Land” while waiting their turns to be restrained by police.

Keener was also shown getting restrained by plastic cuffs.

Fonda was then arrested, waving to attendees and giving the crowd a thumbs up.

Arquette then was detained, throwing her fist in the air before getting cuffed.

Hannah Jewell of the Washington Post shared a video of some senate staffers emerging to cheer along with the protesters.

In the past two weeks, Fonda’s “Grace and Frankie” co-star Sam Waterston and Ted Danson were also arrested as they stood in solidarity with Fonda’s message of the need for civil disobedience regarding climate justice. She and her followers have presented their views to U.S. officials on the Capitol lawn and now in the Senate Hart building. Last week, 32 individuals were arrested during the protest.

Fonda also hosts Facebook Live “Teach-Ins” on her Fire Drill Fridays Facebook page which features live-streamed panel discussions with guests the nights before the Drills. This week, she held her Teach-In with Woods, senior advisor of the Shine Campaign, an initiative focusing on protecting our planet from the effects of climate change, and Eve Ensler, a playwright known for her play “The Vagina Monologues.” The three talked about the connection between women and climate, this week’s focus.

“Women and the Earth are inextricably bound together, physically, spiritually, and even in our bodies we have more body fat and so we carry an inordinate amount of fossil fuel based pollutants and toxins that can cause cancer and be spread to children in utero, babies in utero, or through breast milk,” Fonda said during the Teach-In. “Women bear the brunt of climate change, but women are also at the forefront of the solutions to climate change.”

According to an interview with the Washington Post and the actresses’ website, Fonda said that she has moved to Washington, D.C. to be closer to the source, vowing to return to the Capitol every Friday through the end of the year with each week representing a different theme.

“The climate crisis is not an isolated issue — it involves every part of our economy and society. Because of that, each Friday demonstration will have a different focus as it relates to climate. Scientists, movement leaders, experts, activists, Indigenous leaders, community members and youth will come together to share their stories and demand that action be taken before it’s too late,” Fonda said on her website.

Variety has reached out to Jane Fonda’s representatives for comment.

Popular on Variety

More Scene

  • Actress and activist Jane Fonda, is

    Jane Fonda, Rosanna Arquette and Catherine Keener Arrested Amid Weekly Climate Protests

    Jane Fonda’s Fire Drill Fridays advocating for U.S. officials to seriously consider the negative effects of climate change led to the actor getting arrested Friday inside the Hart Senate office building in Washington, D.C. This week, Rosanna Arquette and Catherine Keener joined her and were also arrested, along with activist Emira Woods, Variety has confirmed. [...]

  • Queen Elizabeth II sits with Anna

    The Queen, the Dresser and the American

    It is no accident that Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth holds such a powerful place in the fashion ethos. Like many, I’ve always been struck by her singular and flawless style that seems to defy the passing of time. Little did I know that one day I would play a very small part in this amazing [...]

  • Mike Flanagan Ewan McGregor Trevor Macy

    How 'Doctor Sleep' Filmmakers Pulled Off That 'Shining' Cameo

    [Warning: Mild spoilers for “Doctor Sleep” ahead.] The filmmakers behind Warner Bros.’ “Doctor Sleep” — based on Stephen King’s 2013 follow-up novel to “The Shining” — knew they had big shoes to fill, so they got creative in paying homage to the original book and 1980s movie. Though the sequel is set decades after the [...]

  • Mark Ruffalo stars as "Robert Bilott"

    Mark Ruffalo, Todd Haynes Talk 'Dark Waters': 'Our Environmental Future Is at Stake'

    Mark Ruffalo debuted his latest film “Dark Waters” to an eager audience on Monday night at Harmony Gold in Hollywood, sitting amid the audience as he watched the fully finished project for the first time himself. After the screening, the Oscar nominee and film’s producer was joined for a conversation, led by moderator Pete Hammond, [...]

  • Mj Rodriguez Outfest Legacy Awards

    Tanya Saracho, Mj Rodriguez Talk Changing the LGBTQ Narrative in Media

    “Vida” creator Tanya Saracho isn’t quite used to the level of inclusion that was present at the 14th annual Outfest Legacy Awards on Sunday night.  “I do have to say that I am new to these sort of spaces and this kind of inclusion, and I’m trying to get more comfortable,” she said while accepting [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad