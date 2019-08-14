×

Jamie Foxx Gave Daughter Corinne ‘the Worst’ Acting Advice for ‘47 Meters Down: Uncaged’

Corinne Foxx walked the carpet with her doting — and selfie-taking — father Jamie Foxx for her film debut, “47 Meters Down: Uncaged,” outside the Regency Village Theatre in Westwood on Tuesday night.

“He’s so proud of me, he can’t even look at me without tearing up,” she told reporters about dad’s presence at the event. “I used to shy away from my last name. I really wanted to create a career for myself. [But] I’ve learned to embrace it in the last few years.”

Also embracing her famous name was Foxx’s co-star Sistine Stallone, who was joined on the carpet by her father Sylvester Stallone. The two young women are making their film debut in the summer shark thriller — also starring Sophie Nélisse, Brianne Tju, Nia Long and John Corbett — and the cast shared that this job required a considerable amount of preparation beyond simply learning their lines.

Tju, who plays Alex in the film, said she got Scuba certified and did her own stunts, telling Variety, “It was exhausting doing that underwater and learning how to pace yourself and and to get to a place where you could act while still doing stunts.”

Davi Santos (Ben) recalled a particularly adrenaline pumping stunt. “I was strapped to a plank and I was being reversed upside down in [a 180 degree maneuver], while also having to direct my attention to the camera,” Santos told Variety.  “My mask was slipping off and I was losing my air. That was highly stressful. I knew that I was watched over, so it never got to panic, but it was scary.”

“I had very little time to prepare… because I didn’t know how to swim before this movie,” Foxx told Variety. “I definitely didn’t know how to scuba dive so I had to figure it out in a very short amount of time. We only did about a week of trying and I had to sink or swim.”

On the acting front, Foxx said her father was always available to dispense some (not so helpful) thespian tips. “My dad’s acting advice is the worst,” she said, adding that he FaceTimed with her constantly while shooting. Dad’s advice: “It’s so easy anyone can do it.” Daughter’s rebuttal: “You won an Oscar, of course it’s easy for you.”

Ultimately, Foxx appreciated having the support of her dad, who was snapping selfies of the pair as they made their way down the carpet. “I grew up being on set with my dad and going with him to premieres. So for me to finally have my own and him coming to my premiere it is so full circle to me,” she told reporters. About her dad’s selfie game: “He was literally on Instagram live when he was on the carpet. He’s a little addicted to social media.”

47 Meters Down: Uncaged” hits theaters Friday, Aug. 16.

Jamie Foxx, Corinne Bishop, Sistine Rose Stallone and Sylvester Stallone'47 Meters Down: Uncaged' film premiere, Arrivals, Regency Village Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 13 Aug 2019
CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

