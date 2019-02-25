×
James McAvoy’s Shirt Is Covered in Oscar Autographs for Charity

“Split” star James McAvoy turned his shirt into an Oscars diary.

McAvoy arrived at the 2019 Academy Awards spotless. And when on stage with co-presenter Danai Gurira (who awarded the Oscar for sound editing to “Bohemian Rhapsody”), the actor’s shirt was still mark-free.

Cut to the Vanity Fair after-party: the Brit arrived covered in autographs.

On his Instagram McAvoy posted, “Went to the Oscars. Presented. Got mugged by sharpie wielding celebrities. #thuglebrity I’m sure my shirt is going to be defaced by more of these entitled graffiti mentalists as the night goes on.”

On his shirt, you can see scribbles from names like Frances McDormand, Michael B. Jordan, Karamo Brown (from “Queer Eye”), and more. Reportedly McAvoy plans to auction the shit off for charity, but if he REALLY wants to get the internet interested, he should ask Glenn Close to get her dog Pip involved. 

Full gallery from the Vanity Fair Oscar after-party here. 

