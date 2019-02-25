James McAvoy’s Shirt Is Covered in Oscar Autographs for Charity

“Split” star James McAvoy turned his shirt into an Oscars diary.
McAvoy arrived at the 2019 Academy Awards spotless. And when on stage with co-presenter Danai Gurira (who awarded the Oscar for sound editing to “Bohemian Rhapsody”), the actor’s shirt was still mark-free.
Cut to the Vanity Fair after-party: the Brit arrived covered in autographs.
On his Instagram McAvoy posted, “Went to the Oscars. Presented. Got mugged by sharpie wielding celebrities. #thuglebrity I’m sure my shirt is going to be defaced by more of these entitled graffiti mentalists as the night goes on.”
On his shirt, you can see scribbles from names like Frances McDormand, Michael B. Jordan, Karamo Brown (from “Queer Eye”), and more. Reportedly McAvoy plans to auction the shit off for charity, but if he REALLY wants to get the internet interested, he should ask Glenn Close to get her dog Pip involved.
“Split” star James McAvoy turned his shirt into an Oscars diary. McAvoy arrived at the 2019 Academy Awards spotless. And when on stage with co-presenter Danai Gurira (who awarded the Oscar for sound editing to “Bohemian Rhapsody”), the actor’s shirt was still mark-free. Cut to the Vanity Fair after-party: the Brit arrived covered in autographs. [...]
Two hours into the Oscars ceremony and the show-stopping performance of “Shallow” finally came. Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga surprised the audience by approaching the stage from their seats in the crowd, without an introduction. Gaga took her place at a grand piano and Cooper perched on a stool. Twitter went wild. Here’s a collection [...]
When “Eighth Grade” director Bo Burnham won the WGA award for best original screenplay, he was the first writer to win that award without also earning an Oscar nomination for the same film. “To the other nominees in the category — Have fun at the Oscars, losers!” Burnham joked from the podium. Meanwhile star of [...]
Stars party all around Hollywood before, during, and after the Oscars. Here, Variety hits the town to give you the inside scoop on all the star-studded soirées. Keep checking back throughout the weekend for the latest updates… Giorgio Armani Party Giorgia Armani, Beverly Hills, Feb. 22 No need to ask Glenn Close who she’s wearing [...]
Cher is feeling a little better about what’s happening in Washington, D.C. “When I see Trump spew his hate and tell his gazillion lies, I get pissed off and feel uneasy at the same time,” the Oscar winner and frequent Trump critic said Wednesday while introducing Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi at VH1 Trailblazers [...]
The death of fashion and costume designer Karl Lagerfeld cast somewhat of a shadow over the usually jubilant Costume Designers Guild Awards — the only award show where clothes literally steal the spotlight away from actors — which was held at the Beverly Hilton on Tuesday night. Here it was obvious that Lagerfeld’s impact on [...]
In her 20-year career in Hollywood, Kate Bosworth has starred in blockbusters like “Superman Returns” as well as indie darlings like 2014’s “Still Alice.” But the actress has always had a desire to get more involved from the ground up. Now, she is partnering with Women In Film and Chloe Wine Collection to launch the [...]