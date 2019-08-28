×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘It: Chapter 2’ Cast On Pressure to Match Previous $700 Million Box Office Success

By

BreAnna's Most Recent Stories

View All

When the big-screen adaptation of “It” debuted at the box office in 2017, it landed with a massive splash — becoming the highest grossing R-rated horror film in history, raking in the biggest box office sales for an adaptation of a Stephen King novel and eventually earning more than $700 million worldwide.

So as “It Chapter Two” heads to theaters, is the Losers Club feeling the pressure to deliver another box office hit?

“I feel zero pressure,” Jessica Chastain — who stars as adult Beverly Marsh — told Variety’s Marc Malkin at the film’s Los Angeles premiere. “This ain’t my machine…I’m a peg. We’re all a part of the machine, I’m like a screw in the machine.”

Bill Hader — who agreed that the pressure to deliver is “all on other people” — joins Chastain in the sequel alongside James McAvoy (Bill), James Ransone (Eddie), Isaiah Mustafa (Mike), Jay Ryan (Ben) and Andy Bean (Stan). The adults all star as the older versions of the first film’s “Losers,” Finn Wolfhard, Sophia Lillis, Chosen Jacobs, Jaeden Martell, Nicholas Hamilton, Wyatt Oleff and Jack Dylan Grazer.

Related

As return players, the young actors shared a different perspective than their elder counterparts. Lillis (young Beverly) and Taylor (Ben) admitted to being shaken up by the pressure to match their highly-rated and highly-lucrative performance a second time, pointing out how daunting of a task it is to star in the films in the first place.

“It was a lot of pressure on the first one. To make a feature adaptation from Stephen King — such a legendary writer — people were really upset about it,” Taylor explained. “To turn that in and do him justice is really hard to do and Andy [Muschietti, who directed both films] nailed it.”

Of the box office, Grazer predicts the sequel will top the first film. “I think we’ll exceed it this time. I might be going out on a limb, but fingers crossed.”

“We literally got it ourselves to make the best film possible, a film we’re incredibly proud of,” producer Barbara Muschietti added.  “If it makes $699 [million] or if it makes $702 or God knows what, we’re still proud.”

“It Chapter Two” is in theaters on Sept. 6.

More Film

  • Jessica Chastain It Chapter Two

    'It: Chapter 2' Cast On Pressure to Match Previous $700 Million Box Office Success

    When the big-screen adaptation of “It” debuted at the box office in 2017, it landed with a massive splash — becoming the highest grossing R-rated horror film in history, raking in the biggest box office sales for an adaptation of a Stephen King novel and eventually earning more than $700 million worldwide. So as “It [...]

  • Phyllis Nagy

    Writers Guild Candidate Phyllis Nagy: 'A Change in Strategy is Called for'

    Phyllis Nagy, who is challenging Writers Guild of America West’s president David Goodman, is calling for a change in strategy in regard to the current stalemate between the WGA and Hollywood agents. “After nearly a half year’s stasis, it’s necessary to recognize that a change in strategy is called for—and that’s what we offer. A negotiated solution [...]

  • Pulsar Content

    New Sales Company Pulsar Content Launches With Nicolas Winding Refn Partnership (EXCLUSIVE)

    French film industry veterans Gilles Sousa and Marie Garrett, the duo behind Bac Films’ thriving international sales division, are teaming up with Logical Pictures to launch the Paris-based sales outfit Pulsar Content. The banner has also announced a partnership with Nicolas Winding Refn. The production and financing outfit Logical Pictures was launched in Cannes 2016 [...]

  • Winner of 'The Launch' Screenplay Competition

    Cal State Northridge Student Wins Million Dollar Screenplay Competition (EXCLUSIVE)

    Abdullah Alhendyani, a student at Cal State Northridge, has won the The Launch: Million Dollar Screenplay Competition. The contest, now in its second year, awarded the college student with a production budget of at least $1 million for his winning screenplay “Haram” as well as a prize of $50,000 in educational grants. Alhendyani’s script follows [...]

  • Juliette Binoche (L) and Catherine Deneuve

    Venice: Catherine Deneuve, Juliette Binoche and Lucrecia Martel Dominate Day One

    The 76th Venice Film Film Festival kicked off Wednesday evening with Catherine Deneuve and Juliette Binoche on the red carpet for the world premiere of Hirokazu Kore-eda’s “The Truth,” in which they play a mother and daughter in conflict. The well-received opening film by a male director, but with women at its core, encapsulates the [...]

  • Venice Opener

    Venice Film Review: 'The Truth'

    When a big, prestigious, internationally celebrated arthouse filmmaker, hoisted by his acclaim, gets the chance to make a “crossover” movie somewhere other than his native country (generally, though not always, the language spoken in the film will be English), it tends to seem like a great idea on paper, yet often doesn’t work out so [...]

  • Dark Crystal

    How Netflix's 'Dark Crystal' Production Team Connected Prequel Series to the Original

    “The Dark Crystal,” the family-oriented fantasy drama directed by Jim Henson and Frank Oz, was groundbreaking when Universal released it in 1982. Now a cult classic, it offered an original blend of Brothers Grimm-style fairy-tale magic and state-of-the-art animatronic puppetry. Now, 37 years later, Netflix and the Jim Henson Co. revive the world dreamed up [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad