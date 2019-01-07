Inside the 2019 Golden Globes After Parties

After the Golden Globes were handed out and plenty of Moet champagne was sipped and Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg said good night to the television viewing audience, winners, losers, presenters and more hit the after party circuit. Here, Variety goes inside to give you all the scoop on the partygoers, the drinks, the menu, the dancing and more…

Amazon Prime Video

Stardust Penthouse

The Stardust was decked out with Amazon logos and big screen TVs displaying the streamers various big-name shows, while the normally outdoor patio had a roof for the evening to keep those in attendance out of the rain while still allowing them a spectacular view of the street below.

Guests were treated to a seafood buffet that included oysters and crab legs, while a second food station consisted of multiple types of pizza and pastas like gnocchi with spicy sausage, lasagna, and four-cheese ravioli.

The entire main cast of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” was in attendance, namely Alex Borstein, Tony Shalhoub, Michael Zegan, Marin Hinkle and Caroline Aaron, along with series creator Amy Sherman-Palladino. Series star Rachel Brosnahan, fresh off her win for best actress in a comedy series, held court in the patio area as eager fans lined up to snap photos.

Related 'Watchmen' Pilot Cast Revealed, Regina King in Lead Role TV Ratings: Golden Globes Down Slightly in Early Numbers

Hugh Grant and Ben Whishaw, the stars of “A Very English Scandal,” also made an appearance, with Whishaw toting his Golden Globe for best supporting actor in a limited series.

Amazon founder, chairman, and CEO Jeff Bezos circulated throughout the party. The world’s richest man seemed to be enjoying himself among the Hollywood elite while also chatting with Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke.

CREDIT: John Salangsang/January Images/REX/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Timothée Chalamet hit the dance floor early on in the party, still rocking the sequin harness that made him the talk of the red carpet. And while he wasn’t seen on the dance floor, Derek Hough nevertheless appeared at the party as well.

“Crazy Rich Asians” star Gemma Chan enjoyed some champagne while dancing in her seat at a banquette before heading off to have a bite of pizza at the buffett. Homecoming creator Same Esmail circled the room with Emmy Rossum as did former NBC boss Robert Greenblatt. “Pose” actors Trace Lysette and Johnny Sibilly made the rounds together.

Several people with projects in the works at Amazon also made their presence known at the party. Heidi Klum, who is working on a new fashion reality series for Amazon alongside Tim Gunn, was spotted near the bar. At the same time, Lena Waithe was making her way through the party. Waithe recently scored a two-season order for a horror anthology series at Amazon called “Them.”—Joe Otterson

Netflix

9900 Wilshire Boulevard

Netflix’s shindig saw more rose champagne streaming than the company’s original content, for good reason: they dominated the Globes with three wins on the TV side and two on film.

To toast big winners like Michael Douglas and creator Chuck Lorre of “The Kominsky Method,” director Alfonso Cuaron of “Roma” and the surprise win of Richard Madden for his sleeper hit “Bodyguard,” Netflix did not skimp on an exclusive and standalone buildout—just a few steps across from the driveway of the Beverly Hilton on the old Robinsons May lot.

CREDIT: Stewart Cook/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Servers in crushed velvet blazers, hunter green with bedazzled piping, slung classic cocktails like negroni and pressed-juice gimlets while waiters circulated with apps—including vegan options, like faux-chicken bites on warm pita and crunchy veggie tacos.

Kate Beckinsale made new friends in rapper Machine Gun Kelly and “SNL” star Pete Davidson, huddled close on an outdoor patio with drinks for most of the evening—but not before Davidson put in some face time with boss Lorne Michaels.

CREDIT: Stewart Cook/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Plenty of people shmoozed top Netflix boss Ted Sarandos, including director Julian Schnabel and actor Willem Dafoe, and Joe Alwyn and girlfriend Taylor Swift (whose “Reputation” concert special is airing exclusively on the service).

Milk Bar cookies and a mobile makeup station added nice touches to the space, but were mere distractions from the serious dance party going down. Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher grinded to Lil Jon’s “Get Low,” while the likes of Idris Elba, director Jon Chu, Molly Sims and Scott Stuber, Zoey Deutch, Danielle Macdonald and Jamie Foxx looked on in awe.

Updating…