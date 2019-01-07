Inside the 2019 Golden Globes After Parties

After the Golden Globes were handed out and plenty of Moet champagne was sipped and Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg said good night to the television viewing audience, winners, losers, presenters and more hit the after party circuit. Here, Variety goes inside to give you all the scoop on the partygoers, the drinks, the menu, the dancing and more…
Amazon Prime Video
Stardust Penthouse
The Stardust was decked out with Amazon logos and big screen TVs displaying the streamers various big-name shows, while the normally outdoor patio had a roof for the evening to keep those in attendance out of the rain while still allowing them a spectacular view of the street below.
Guests were treated to a seafood buffet that included oysters and crab legs, while a second food station consisted of multiple types of pizza and pastas like gnocchi with spicy sausage, lasagna, and four-cheese ravioli.
The entire main cast of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” was in attendance, namely Alex Borstein, Tony Shalhoub, Michael Zegan, Marin Hinkle and Caroline Aaron, along with series creator Amy Sherman-Palladino. Series star Rachel Brosnahan, fresh off her win for best actress in a comedy series, held court in the patio area as eager fans lined up to snap photos.
Hugh Grant and Ben Whishaw, the stars of “A Very English Scandal,” also made an appearance, with Whishaw toting his Golden Globe for best supporting actor in a limited series.
Amazon founder, chairman, and CEO Jeff Bezos circulated throughout the party. The world’s richest man seemed to be enjoying himself among the Hollywood elite while also chatting with Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke.
Meanwhile, Timothée Chalamet hit the dance floor early on in the party, still rocking the sequin harness that made him the talk of the red carpet. And while he wasn’t seen on the dance floor, Derek Hough nevertheless appeared at the party as well.
“Crazy Rich Asians” star Gemma Chan enjoyed some champagne while dancing in her seat at a banquette before heading off to have a bite of pizza at the buffett. Homecoming creator Same Esmail circled the room with Emmy Rossum as did former NBC boss Robert Greenblatt. “Pose” actors Trace Lysette and Johnny Sibilly made the rounds together.
Several people with projects in the works at Amazon also made their presence known at the party. Heidi Klum, who is working on a new fashion reality series for Amazon alongside Tim Gunn, was spotted near the bar. At the same time, Lena Waithe was making her way through the party. Waithe recently scored a two-season order for a horror anthology series at Amazon called “Them.”—Joe Otterson
Netflix
9900 Wilshire Boulevard