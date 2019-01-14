‘If Beale Street Could Talk’ Star KiKi Layne Is ‘Actively Plotting’ to Play X-Men’s Storm

KiKi Layne is on a roll.

Not only has she received rave reviews with her feature film debut in “If Beale Street Could Talk,” but she’s following up the Barry Jenkins-directed movie with a big screen adaptation of “Native Son.” Directed by Rashid Johnson from a screenplay by Suzan-Lori Parks, “Native Son” will premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 24.

“I’m just feeling thankful that right out of the gate I get to let audiences know that this is the type of work that really matters to me and that I recognize that I have the ability to say something with my art, with the projects I choose,” Layne told Variety on Sunday at the Critics’ Choice Awards.

That’s not to say that she’s only about indie films. In fact, she’s got a particular superhero she wants to tackle—X-Men’s Storm.

“She was an image of myself, of a powerful chocolate black woman and I just think that’s an amazing image to have and I really want to play Storm,” Layne said.

And yes, her agents and managers are on it. “Oh, yeah,” Layne said. “We are actively plotting, actively plotting.”

Halle Berry famously played Storm in the first four “X-Men” movies while Alexandra Shipp took on the role for 2016’s X-Men: Apocalypse as well as in the upcoming “Dark Phoenix,” set to hit theaters on June 7.