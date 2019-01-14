×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘If Beale Street Could Talk’ Star KiKi Layne Is ‘Actively Plotting’ to Play X-Men’s Storm

By

Senior Events & Lifestyle Editor

Marc's Most Recent Stories

View All
KiKi Layne and X Men Storm
CREDIT: Layne: Rex/Shutterstock; Storm: Courtesy of Marvel Comics

KiKi Layne is on a roll.

Not only has she received rave reviews with her feature film debut in “If Beale Street Could Talk,” but she’s following up the Barry Jenkins-directed movie with a big screen adaptation of “Native Son.” Directed by Rashid Johnson from a screenplay by Suzan-Lori Parks, “Native Son” will premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 24.

“I’m just feeling thankful that right out of the gate I get to let audiences know that this is the type of work that really matters to me and that I recognize that I have the ability to say something with my art, with the projects I choose,” Layne told Variety on Sunday at the Critics’ Choice Awards.

That’s not to say that she’s only about indie films. In fact, she’s got a particular superhero she wants to tackle—X-Men’s Storm.

“She was an image of myself, of a powerful chocolate black woman and I just think that’s an amazing image to have and I really want to play Storm,” Layne said.

And yes, her agents and managers are on it. “Oh, yeah,” Layne said. “We are actively plotting, actively plotting.”

Halle Berry famously played Storm in the first four “X-Men” movies while Alexandra Shipp took on the role for 2016’s X-Men: Apocalypse as well as in the upcoming “Dark Phoenix,” set to hit theaters on June 7.

Popular on Variety

  • The Sopranos

    'The Sopranos' Cast Remembers James Gandolfini: 'A Gem of a Human'

  • Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice Young

    Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice to Young Women, Obsession With 'Vanderpump Rules' 

  • Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

    Hollywood Answers: Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Moms Who See 'Bird Box' Will Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

  • Adam McKay On How Christian Bale

    Adam McKay Explains How Christian Bale's Method Acting Helped Him Survive a Heart Attack

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

More Film

  • Rachel Zegler West Side Story

    'West Side Story' Remake Casts Newcomer as Maria

    Steven Spielberg has cast 17-year-old high schooler Rachel Zegler as Maria in his remake of “West Side Story.” She will make her film debut opposite Ansel Elgort as Tony. Broadway veteran Ariana DeBose has been cast as Anita and David Alvarez as Bernardo. Theater performer Josh Andrés Rivera has been cast as Chino. Spielberg has [...]

  • John Lasseter

    John Lasseter Answers Blunt Questions From Employees at Skydance Animation Town Hall

    Incoming Skydance Animation head John Lasseter was grilled for over an hour and a half on Monday by concerned staffers who wanted to know more details about the allegations of sexual harassment that cost him his job Disney. The animation guru also fielded blunt questions, many of them from younger female employees on the team, [...]

  • David Ellison John Lasseter Jim Gianopulos

    Paramount Pictures Grapples With John Lasseter Surprise, Slate's Future

    Skydance’s decision to hire John Lasseter to head its animation division has put Paramount Pictures in a bind. The studio was not consulted about the decision to bring Lasseter on board, according to insiders. This omission is remarkable because Skydance has a distribution pact with Paramount and the two companies are pairing on a number [...]

  • Spike Lee Directs The Killers' New

    Killers Drop New Song Condemning Trump's Border Wall, With Video Directed by Spike Lee (Watch)

    The Killers have released the new track, “Land Of The Free,” with a video by Academy Award-winning director Spike Lee, that condemns President Donald Trump’s proposed border wall with Mexico and his anti-immigration stance. The “BlacKkKlansman” director filmed the video over a few weeks toward the end of 2018, traveling to the U.S.-Mexico border to [...]

  • 'Uncharted' Movie Lands New Director

    ‘10 Cloverfield Lane' Director Boards 'Uncharted' Movie (EXCLUSIVE)

    Dan Trachtenberg, who broke out with “10 Cloverfield Lane,” will direct Sony Pictures’ adaptation of the hit video game “Uncharted.” Trachtenberg replaces Shawn Levy, who had to depart the project due to scheduling conflicts. Sony has been hoping to work with Trachtenberg since “10 Cloverfield Lane” opened in 2016. “Uncharted” is based on the PlayStation [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad