Inside HFPA Grants Banquet: Philanthropy, Trump Jokes and a Ben Platt-Beanie Feldstein Duet

Though the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s annual grants banquet was held at the same time as CNN’s second night of Democratic presidential debates, politically minded guests got their fix there in the ballroom of the Beverly Wilshire hotel when Arnold Schwarzenegger took several jabs at President Donald Trump.

Schwarzenegger kicked things off by recalling how HFPA journalists recently asked him to comment on the commander in chief. The “Terminator” star declined because, in his words, “I have nothing nice to say about the guy.”

The former California governor and “Celebrity Apprentice” host also denounced the idea that it’s possible to be a “self-made man,” (something that Trump has oft claimed to be) when one takes into account all the people it takes to becoming Mr. Universe or running a successful political campaign.

“You can call me anything you want, but don’t ever call me a ‘self-made man,’ he said.”

Related Trump Must Disclose Tax Returns to Get on California Primary Ballot Watch the Comic-Con 2019 Panel for 'Terminator: Dark Fate'

While praising the HFPA for its philanthropic efforts, Schwarzenegger took Trump to task for his anti-immigration policies. “All of these kinds of things [are] to give something back to make this country great and keep this country great.” the actor said. “We all have been told by President Trump to go back home, but we didn’t. We stayed here, we live here, we work here, we contribute here, we make a difference here and we make sure that America stays great.”

CREDIT: Rob Latour/Variety/Shutterstock

Schwarzenegger wasn’t the only celebrity with Trump on the brain. Presenters shared their thoughts with Variety on this week’s Democratic debate and the 2020 election.

“I’m actually staying out of the noise right now of the primaries. It’s just too many people, it’s too cluttered. It’s just about sound bites at this point, so I’m waiting for somebody to rise up,” Eva Longoria told Variety’s Marc Malkin on the red carpet. “I love all of [the prospects]. I’ve been a Kamala Harris fan for a long time. I’ve been a Cory Booker fan for a long time. I love me some Joe Biden….and let me tell ya, any of these candidates would be better than our current situation.”

Of the possibility of voting out Trump out of office, Longoria said, “That’s the hope — voting for a leader that represents the values of the United States in a way that has compassion and understands humanity.”

Before presenting with “Mickey and the Bear” star Camila Morrone and Josh Lucas threw his weight behind one politician. “Look, I definitely think Elizabeth Warren’s brilliant. I really do.” he said, citing the senator’s “serious political knowledge and ideas.” “The people I know who have met her think that woman is truly brilliant.”

CREDIT: Rob Latour/Variety/Shutterstock

During the program, Sacha Baron Cohen (who told Variety that Trump should be credited for his Emmy nomination for Baron Cohen’s Showtime series “Who Is America”) brought up Melania Trump. While announcing a partnership between the Smithsonian’s and the HFPA, the comedian noted that the exhibit will feature treasures “many of which have not been seen in public for decades, including Eddie Van Halen’s guitar, Archie Bunker’s chair and some footage of Melania Trump smiling.”

But the Trumps weren’t the comedian’s only target. He also made a crack about Hollywood ties to the college admissions scandal, saying that the HFPA’s Smithsonian exhibit would include the “the rowing boat sat in by Lori Loughlin’s daughter.”

Also bringing the laughs were presenters Regina Hall (who teased her co-presenter Rob Lowe about her massive crush on him growing up, saying she “used to lie in bed and pray to God for [Lowe] to be on top of her”), Taika Waititi (who turned his own troubles reading the Teleprompter into an impromptu stand-up set), and James Corden, who wrapped up the ceremony by offering to pay for next year’s dessert budget because he wasn’t thrilled by last night’s lemon Panna cotta.

The night also featured “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’s” young breakout star Julia Butters introducing a musical performance by Ben Platt and Beanie Feldstein, who put their own spin on Judy Garland and Barbra Streisand’s iconic 1963 duet of “Get Happy/Happy Days Are Here Again.”

Overall — aided by “Rocketman” stars Taron Egerton and Jamie Bell, Kerry Washington, Ali Wong, Ramy Youssef, Corinne Fox, Sistine Stallone, Renée Zellweger, Jon Favreau, and Justin Hartley — the HFPA presented $3.8 million to 74 total entertainment-related nonprofit organizations, scholarship programs, film restoration and humanitarian groups. Read the full list of recipients below.

Hollywood Foreign Press Association 2019 Grant Recipients:

HIGHER EDUCATION: FELLOWSHIPS & INSTITUTIONAL SUPPORT

California Institute for the Arts (CalArts) – $60,000

Cal State Dominguez Hills – $40,000

Cal State Fullerton – $60,000

Cal State Long Beach – $60,000

Cal State Los Angeles – $60,000

Cal State Northridge – $60,000

Los Angeles City College – $25,000

Mt. San Antonio College Foundation – $30,000

Santa Monica College – $30,000

Southwestern Law School – $50,000

University of California, Los Angeles – $125,000

HFPA ENDOWED SCHOLARSHIPS/FELLOWSHIPS

American Film Institute – $20,000

CalArts – $12,500

Cal State Dominguez Hills – $5000

Cal State Fullerton – $5000

Cal State Long Beach – $5000

Cal State Los Angeles – $5300

Loyola Marymount – $20,000

Mt. San Antonio College Foundation – $5000

Santa Monica College – $5000

UCLA – $20,000

PROFESSIONAL TRAINING & MENTORING

American Film Institute – $40,000

Australians in Film – $10,000

City Year Los Angeles – $10,000

Coalition of Asian Pacifics in Entertainment – $20,000

Exceptional Minds – $25,000

Film Independent, Project: Involve – $60,000

Film Independent, Venice/TIFF Residency – $121,000

Independent Filmmaker Project (Brooklyn) – $20,000

International Documentary Association – $10,000

Motion Picture & Television Fund – $15,000

New Filmmakers Los Angeles – $41,000

SAG-AFTRA Foundation – $10,000

Streetlights – $20,000

Sundance Institute – $225,000

Veterans in Film & Television – $30,000

Women in Film – $20,000

Women Make Movies (NYC) – $10,000

PRE-PROFESSIONAL EDUCATION & MENTORING

California State Summer School Arts Foundation – $25,000

Echo Park Film Center – $10,000

Get Lit – Words Ignite – $20,000

Ghetto Film School – $30,000

GlobalGirl Media – $10,000

Inner-City Arts (Downtown LA) – $30,000

Inner City Filmmakers (Santa Monica) – $40,000

Kids in the Spotlight – $10,000

USC Arts & Engineering Magnet – $25,000

Los Angeles County High School for the Arts – $25,000

Outfest / Los Angeles LGBT Center – $10,000

POPS the Club – $10,000

Sharewell (Zimmer Children’s Museum) – $10,000

The Music Center – $5,000

PRESERVE THE CULTURE & HISTORY OF FILM

Film Noir – $90,000

IndieCollect – $77,900

Outfest (UCLA LGBT project) – $35,000

The Film Foundation – $350,000

PROMOTE CULTURAL EXCHANGE THROUGH FILM

American Cinematheque – $45,000

American Documentary Association (POV) – $30,000

Cal State Northridge – $12,000

Film Independent/Film Series – $305,000

FilmAid International – $100,000

Hollywood Heritage Museum – $10,000

LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes Foundation – $10,000

Latin American Cinemateca of Los Angeles – $15,000

Library Foundation of Los Angeles – $40,000

Los Angeles Conservancy, Last Remaining Seats – $35,000

Museum of the Moving Image – $10,000

San Francisco Silent Film Festival – $10,000

University of California, Berkeley Film Archive – $20,000

University of Illinois at Champaign-Urbana (Ebertfest) – $10,000

JOURNALISM/PRESS FREEDOM

Committee to Protect Journalists – $100,000

Dag Hammarskjold Fund for Journalists – $20,000

International Documentary Association – $25,000

SPECIAL PROJECTS

Children’s Hospital – $35,000

Ensemble Studio Theatre – $10,000

Gingold Theatre Group/Shaw Festival – $20,000

Lollipop Theater Network – $20,000

Pablove Foundation – $20,000

The Actor’s Gang – $10,000

The Moth – $105,000

Young Musicians Foundation – $10,000

Young Storytellers Foundation – $10,000

2019 NEW GRANTEES