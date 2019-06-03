Harrison Ford Talks ‘Indiana Jones’ Reboot, Visiting Disney’s ‘Star Wars’ Land

Han Solo has a good feeling about Disneyland’s Millennium Falcon.

Harrison Ford, who visited the park’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge attraction for its grand opening last week, summed up the addition — which includes an immersive ride based on Solo’s trusty spaceship — in one word: “incredible.” The actor shared his thoughts on the Falcon with Variety at Sunday’s premiere of “The Secret Life of Pets 2” at Westwood’s Fox Theatre.

“I think it works better than the one we used to use for the movies,” he joked.

Ford also discussed the upcoming reboot of another of his hit franchises, “Indiana Jones.” According to Indy himself, the much-anticipated Steven Spielberg film “should be starting to shoot sometime next week.”

“I’m looking forward to it,” he said. “Things are coming along well.”

The newest addition to Ford’s long list of franchise credits is Universal’s “The Secret Life of Pets.” The industry veteran was fresh to the cast for the animated saga’s second installment, which featured him in his first-ever voice acting role as Rooster, the most fearless dog on the countryside.

“It was fun,” Ford said of his involvement. “It was easy. They do most of the work, but I really enjoyed it. I really appreciate the quality they bring to the making of these films.”

Among Ford’s co-stars was Lake Bell, who reprised her role as the sassy “cat in a dog’s world,” Chloe. Bell was excited to welcome newcomers like Patton Oswalt, Tiffany Haddish and Ford — whom she spotted for the first time on the green carpet, much to her surprise.

“In any situation, if you’re on a show or anything, you’re like, ‘Ooh, who are the new characters?'” she said. “When they said, ‘Harrison Ford,’ I was like, ‘Are you kidding me?’ It’s so funny — obviously, I’ve not met him … Oh my gosh, he’s right there. You guys, he’s right there! Maybe it’ll happen tonight, guys.”

Bell said she always appreciates stepping into Chloe’s paws because she admires her no-nonsense confidence — and because the “Secret Life of Pets” movies are among the rare ones she can tolerate with her kids.

“She’s super fun to play,” the actress said. “She’s much more fierce and diva than I am, and I enjoy playing out the fantasy of being someone who doesn’t apologize at all, for anything … she’s a feminist, obviously — I think that’s pretty obvious for all of us — and I really enjoy that. People are like, ‘She’s kind of bossy.’ I’m like, ‘I think what you meant to say was assertive,’ and she knows exactly what she wants.”

Another newcomer to the “Secret Life of Pets” universe was “The Goldbergs” star Sean Giambrone, who plays Cotton, a blissfully spacey sheep. Giambrone was overjoyed to join a project with the likes of Bell, Ford, Oswalt and more.

“They have so much experience in other projects, and so jumping in and leaving their personalities on the table — it’s huge,” Giambrone said. “Harrison Ford — I can’t remember if he’s done an animated movie before … I guess that shows that this is one that spoke out to him, and I think it’s such an honor to be in a list with him. I didn’t get a chance to work with him, but that is very cool.”

Kevin Hart, Nick Kroll, Eric Stonestreet, Dana Carvey, Hannibal Buress and director Chris Renaud were also among the attendees, who enjoyed a carnival-like after party, complete with a miniature roller coaster, rope swings, puppy pens, arts and crafts stations and frozen, chocolate-covered bananas.

“The Secret Life of Pets 2” hits theaters Friday.