×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘The Handmaid’s Tale,’ ‘Veep,’ ‘When They See Us’ Writers Honored at Emmy Nominees Reception

By

BreAnna's Most Recent Stories

View All
David Mandel Sam Richardson
CREDIT: Matt Sayles/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images

Ava DuVernay (“When They See Us”), David Mandel (“Veep”) and Bruce Miller and Kira Snyder (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) were among those honored at the Television Academy’s Emmy nominees writers reception on Tuesday night in North Hollywood.

There, ceremony hosts, “Escape at Dannemora” star Eric Lange and “Veep’s” Sam Richardson, kept the show moving by tossing in jokes between introductions as the writers from each Emmy-nominated show posed for photographs on stage. The two stars seemed especially excited to introduce the masterminds behind their own shows. Lange’s “Escape at Dannemora” writers Brett Johnson and Jerry Stahl accepted praise for their two nominations, while Richardson claimed it was a “privilege and honor” to introduce “Veep” showrunner Mandel to the crowd.

DuVernay briefly posed for photos as she accepted the honor for writing episode four of “When They See Us.” The series itself earned 16 Emmy nominations in total, the most of any Netflix program and, as previously reported, DuVernay said she’ll be bringing the “Exonerated Five” as her dates to the awards show on Sept. 22.

Related

“Late Late Show” writers Jared Moskowitz and John Kennedy were also honored for their Emmy nomination for outstanding writing for a variety show – a category they share with none other than Beyonce who (though not present at the event) was honored for her writing on her Netflix documentary “Homecoming,” a move that puts her one step closer to earning the widely coveted EGOT status. Other writers recognized included Craig Mazin (“Chernobyl”), Stacy Osei-Kuffour (“Pen15”), Josh Siegal (“The Good Place”), Jenner Furst and Julia Willoughby Nason (“Fyre Fraud”).

After Lange and Richardson closed the brief ceremony with a congratulatory “thank you and good night” to all who attended, the party moved outside to the lawn of the Saban Media Center, which was swathed in purple as guests and honorees sipped cocktails while networking on purple and white couches. As the nominated writers carried on conversations about the upcoming awards show, some attendees also dipped to the side to take personal photos on the red carpet and commemorate the evening.

The 71st Annual Emmys will air live from the Microsoft Theater Sunday, Sept. 22 on FOX.

Regina Hicks, left, Ava DuVernay, center, and Judalina Neira pose for a photo at the Television Academy Writers Nominee Reception on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019 at the Television Academy in North Hollywood, Calif. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images)
CREDIT: Invision for the Television Academy

Popular on Variety

More TV

  • David Mandel Sam Richardson

    'The Handmaid's Tale,' 'Veep,' 'When They See Us' Writers Honored at Emmy Nominees Reception

    Ava DuVernay (“When They See Us”), David Mandel (“Veep”) and Bruce Miller and Kira Snyder (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) were among those honored at the Television Academy’s Emmy nominees writers reception on Tuesday night in North Hollywood. There, ceremony hosts, “Escape at Dannemora” star Eric Lange and “Veep’s” Sam Richardson, kept the show moving by tossing in [...]

  • Ken Burns Country Music

    TV Review: Ken Burns' 'Country Music'

    There may be no documentarian who’s ever taken the dictation to “show your work” more seriously than Ken Burns. The omnipresent filmmaker has made his name on deep, dense dives into American culture that provide as much context and archival material as possible without fogging up the overall narrative. It’s an impressive balancing act that [...]

  • Oprah Winfrey

    TV News Roundup: OWN Sets 'Super Soul Sunday' Premiere Date

    In today’s TV news roundup, OWN’s Emmy-winning series “Super Soul Sunday” premieres Sept. 15 and Boomerang teases its new animated series “Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?” FIRST LOOKS Boomerang has released a sneak-peek of the Sept. 12 season premiere of “Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?,” featuring Kenan Thompson. The animated series follows Fred, Daphne, Velma, Shaggy, and Scooby-Doo [...]

  • Sterling K Brown The Fence

    Sterling K. Brown-Produced 'Washington Black' Series in Development at Hulu (EXCLUSIVE)

    Sterling K. Brown and his Indian Meadows Productions banner have found a potential home for their “Washington Black” series, based on Esi Edugyan’s award-winning novel. Hulu has given a script commitment plus penalty to the Brown-produced limited series, meaning the Disney-owned platform will be forced to pay a penalty if the project doesn’t go to pilot. [...]

  • Elizabeth Craft, Sarah Fain to Develop

    Elizabeth Craft, Sarah Fain to Develop Amateur Detective Drama at CBS (EXCLUSIVE)

    An amateur sleuth drama from Elizabeth Craft and Sarah Fain is in the works at CBS, Variety has learned exclusively. The untitled one-hour project follows four women who, fed up with feeling unseen after a neighbor mysteriously disappears from their tranquil Florida community, band together to find her by turning their “invisibility” into a superpower to [...]

  • Jenna Fischer Angela Kinsey

    Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey Team Up for 'The Office' Podcast

    It looks like Pam and Angela might be finally getting along. Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey, who play Pam and Angela, respectively, in the famous NBC sitcom, have teamed up for an “Office”-related podcast. In “Office Ladies,” which premieres Oct. 16 on Stitcher’s comedy network Earwolf, the former “Office” stars and real-life best friends will [...]

  • quibi

    Quibi Inks Deal With BBC for Daily International News Show

    Quibi, the short-form mobile TV and tech startup led by Jeffrey Katzenberg, announced a deal with the BBC to produce daily international news programming. Earlier this summer, Quibi announced a similar pact with NBC News, for two daily shows. The announcement of the deal with BBC Global News comes after word of the departure of [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad