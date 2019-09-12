×

Gwyneth Paltrow to Be Honored at amfAR Gala Los Angeles

Marc Malkin

Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow and art dealer Larry Gagosian are set to be honored at the 2019 amfAR Gala Los Angeles.

The American Foundation for AIDS Research announced that the two honorees will receive the Award of Courage for their commitment in the fight against HIV and AIDS as well as for their other humanitarian efforts.

Christina Aguilera will perform during the 10th annual black-tie event, which will take place Oct. 10 at Milk Studios. The evening, produced by Josh Wood Productions, will include a cocktail reception and dinner featuring Absolut Elyx cocktails and Perrier-Jouët Champagne and a live auction.

Previous honorees include Katy Perry, Julia Roberts, Charlize Theron, Ryan Murphy, Scarlett Johansson, Miley Cyrus, Cher, Jennifer Lopez, Kevin Huvane, Goldie Hawn, Jeffrey Katzenberg, Aileen Getty and Andy Cohen.

Last year’s guest list included Robert Pattinson, Heidi Klum, August Getty, Rumer Willis, Gigi Gorgeous, Orlando Bloom, Leslie Mann, Judd Apatow, Sarah Hyland, Victoria Justice, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” star Ongina, Gilles Marini, Kat Graham, Eve, Carmen Electra and Charlie Carver.

AmfAR Gala Los Angeles has raised more than $14 million for the organization’s research program.

A similar gala takes place in Milan, Italy on Sept. 21 as well as one in Dallas on Oct. 26 followed by a charity poker tournament in San Francisco on Nov. 15.

