Gwyneth Paltrow Parties Like ‘The Politician’ to Launch Goop Gift Shop

Matt Donnelly

Gwyneth Paltrow arrives at the 2019 amfAR Gala Los Angeles at Milk Studios on2019 amfAR Gala , Los Angeles, USA - 11 Oct 2019
Like a scene straight out of her campy Netflix drama “The Politician,” Gwyneth Paltrow threw a simple but luxurious bash in Montecito, Calif., last week to trumpet the first-ever hotel collaboration for her lifestyle empire, Goop.

On the streamer’s series co-created by husband Brad Falchuk and Ryan Murphy, Paltrow plays Santa Barbara matriarch Georgina Hobart, whose deep pockets and unconditional love for her ambitious son (portrayed by Ben Platt) leads the pair to unexpected consequences. There’s wasn’t nearly as much at stake at Paltrow’s soiree, though both settings could have shared the same set designer.

Dinner was served just north of Santa Barbara at a private estate neighboring those of Oprah Winfrey and Paltrow herself. A mix of fashion types, social influencers and Goop’s own VIP customers gathered for five courses inspired by the sea from David Kinch, the California chef behind Manresa in Los Gatos and the forthcoming Mentone restaurant in Aptos.

The occasion was to mark the first ever Goop sundries shop (hotel gift shop, or essentials shop, for civilians) — a partnership with the Rosewood Miramar Beach Resort in Montecito, where guests will be able to purchase health and beauty products (including Goop’s range of intimate toys), apparel and beach necessities into perpetuity.

“We’re always looking for a way to bring our people together, and they request events all the time. We’re in a phase of testing and iterating on events and what the clients want to do,” Paltrow told Variety. “Sometimes they want a culinary experience, but they really want to meet each other. Our readers and consumers want to meet other ‘Goopies’ as we call them.”

Before the cliff side meal, guests were welcomed to the Rosewood Miramar for a wine tasting and a workshop in essential oils. Dozens of vehicles from automaker Lincoln’s Aviator fleet, the evening’s sponsor, shuttled guests back and forth to the experience, which featured a live band that belted tunes like “Cruisin’,” which Paltrow sang with Huey Lewis in 2000 film “Duets.”

For those who can’t expressly live the Goop experience, a streaming experience is coming to Netflix in 2020. As Variety exclusively reported earlier this year, the partnership will bring to life the content published on Paltrow’s site, which began as an email newsletter in her London kitchen 11 years ago.

“I don’t know what I can say, they get so mad when I talk about it,” Paltrow admitted, while belting a merino wool turtleneck from her eponymous collection G. Label. “But the series will be six mini docs — deep dives on specific wellness topics.”

