Golden Globes 2019: The Ultimate Party Guide

The red carpet is being rolled out, the champagne is on ice and Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg are testing out their jokes for their co-hosting duties on the big night.

The 2019 Golden Globes are just a few days away. Here, Variety gives you all you need to know about the parties leading up to and following Sunday’s ceremony.

Friday, Jan. 4

W Magazine

Chateau Marmont

7:30pm-10:30pm

Stefano Tonchi and Lynn Hirschberg host the fashion mag’s annual Best Performances Issue party.

Guest list: The starry evening could include cover stars Nicole Kidman, Amy Adams, Mahershala Ali, Michael B. Jordan, Margot Robbie, Rami Malek, Eddie Redmayne, KiKi Layne, Jonah Hill, Saoirse Ronan, Claire Foy and Emily Blunt.

AACTA International Awards



Skybar, Mondrian Hotel

6:30 p.m.

“Extra’s” Renee Bargh hosts the Australian Academy’s eighth annual gala.

Guest list: Nicole Kidman, Glenn Close, Rami Malek and comedian Hanna Gadsby are expected.

Saturday, Jan. 5

Spirit Awards Nominees Brunch

BOA Steakhouse

11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Lena Waithe and Brian Tyree Henry host the late morning/early afternoon soiree for the 2019 Film Independent Spirit Awards nominees.

Gold Meets Golden

The House on Sunset

11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Nicole Kidman and Coca-Cola present the fifth annual event, which benefits Angel City Sports. “Pose’s” Billy Porter to be introduced by a surprise guest before performing “Shallow” from “A Star Is Born.”

Guest list: Amy Adams, Jessica Chastain, Matt Bomer, Chrissy Metz, Greg Louganis, Octavia Spencer, Patricia Clarkson as well as sports legends Jackie Joyner-Kersee, Greg Louganis, Carl Lewis, Tony Hawk, Dorothy Hamill and Michele Kwan.

CREDIT: Getty Images for Gold Meets Gold

BAFTA LA Tea Party

Four Seasons Hotel

2 p.m.-5 p.m.

Jaguar Land Rover sponsors the annual tea party for nominees, past winners and BAFTA members.

Guest list: Enjoying tea and cucumber sandwiches will be Emily Blunt, Olivia Colman, Stephan James, Barry Jenkins, Billy Porter, Henry Winkler, John David Washington, Richard E. Grant, Nicole Kidman, Ben Wishaw, Hugh Grant and Mark Ronson.

Showtime Golden Globe Nominees Celebration

Sunset Tower Hotel

7 p.m.-10 p.m.

Guest list: Nominees Benedict Cumberbatch, Sacha Baron Cohen, Patricia Arquette and Jim Carrey.

Art of Elysium Heaven Gala

Private Venue

6:30 p.m.

Co-chaired by Joaquin Phoenix, Rooney Mara and Evangelo Bousis, this year’s benefit includes a Dundas fashion show, mentalist Oz Pearlman and costume designs by stylist Johnny Wujek. Artist Beau Dunn receives the 2019 Spirit of Elysium award.

Guest list: Drake, Jane Fonda, Ciara, Topher Grace, Kat Graham, Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Zoe Saldana, Cara Santana, Jesse Metcalfe, Courtney Love, Emily Ratajkowski and Brittany Snow.

Golden Globe Foreign Language Nominees Symposium

Egyptian Theatre

1 p.m.

The HFPA and American Cinematheque host a panel with directors Lukas Dhont (“Girl), Nadine Labaki (“Capernaum”), Hirokazu Koreeda (“Shoplifters”), Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck (“Never Look Away”) and Alfonso Cuarón (“Roma”) after each film being screened earlier in the week at the Aero Theatre in Santa Monica.

A Toast to the Globes

Hyde Sunset

5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.

Presented and co-hosted by WanderLuxxe, Force Fitness and Angeleno magazine, the early evening event celebrates diversity in entertainment.

Guest list: Honorees Taraji P. Henson, Common, Meagan Goode and Sanaa Lathan.

CREDIT: Matt Sayles/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Sunday, Jan. 6

(All post-parties begin immediately following the Globes, unless otherwise noted)

Golden Globes



Beverly Hilton, International Ballroom

5 p.m. (Red carpet opens at 2:15 p.m.)

The 76th annual ceremony is co-hosted by Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg. “Vice” leads with six nominations with “A Star Is Born,” “The Favourite” and “Green Book” going into the night with five noms each. On the television side, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace” with four followed by three noms each for “Barry, “The Kominsky Method” and “Homecoming.” Jeff Bridges receives the Cecil B. de Mille Award and Carol Burnett is honored with the inaugural Carol Burnett Award. Idris Elba’s daughter Isan Elba serves as this year’s Golden Globes Ambassador. As for the Globes’ boozy reputation, the good times will roll with Moët Minis, the night’s official bubbly.

Official Golden Globes Viewing Party and After Party

Beverly Hilton, Wilshire Garden

2:30 p.m.

The HFPA’s official viewing party is followed by the organization’s after party, where freshly-minted winners get their statuettes engraved.

Amazon Prime Video

Beverly Hilton, Stardust Penthouse

Audi sponsors the streamer’s after-party.

Guest list: Amazon nominees Julia Roberts and Sam Esmail (“Homecoming”), Timothée Chalamet (“Beautiful Boy”), “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” team of Rachel Brosnahan, Alex Borstein and Amy Sherman-Palladino should be there as well as “A Very English Scandal’s” Ben Whishaw and Hugh Grant.

FOX

Beverly Hilton, Roof Deck

This could be Fox’s final Globes bash before the Disney merger is finalized.

Guest list: Look for “The Favourite” co-stars Emma Stone, Olivia Colman and Rachel Weisz, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?’s” Melissa McCarthy and Richard E. Grant. On the television front, look for Ryan Murphy, Donald Glover, Billy Porter, Darren Criss, Ricky Martin, Penélope Cruz, Edgar Ramirez, Matthew Rhys, Keri Russell and Antonio Banderas.

HBO

Beverly Hilton, Circa 55 Restaurant

The poolside soiree is always one of the night’s hottest tickets.

Guest list: Expect to see “Barry” star and freshly minted Variety cover star Bill Hader, “Sharp Objects” stars Amy Adams and Patricia Clarkson as well as Thandie Newton, Henry Winkler and Keiran Culkin.

CREDIT: Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

InStyle/Warner Brothers

Beverly Hilton, Oasis Courtyard

InStyle and Warner Brothers team up once again for their annual hot ticket soiree.

Guest list: The “A Star Is Born” trio Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga and Sam Elliott will get plenty of attention. “Crazy Rich Asians” should be well represented with Constance Wu, Henry Golding and Michelle Yeoh, among others.

NBCUniversal

Waldorf Astoria, Jean-Georges Restaurant

NBC parties next door at the five-star hotel.

Guest list: Win or lose, expect to spot nominees Kristen Bell (“The Good Place”), Claire Foy (“First Man”), Lucas Hedges (“Boy Erased”), “Green Book” director Peter Farrelly and stars Mahershala Ali and Viggo Mortensen, Debra Messing (“Will and Grace,”) “Boy Erased” actor and musician Troye Sivan and Connie Britton (“Dirty John”).

Netflix

9900 Wilshire Boulevard

The streamer holds court on the site of the former Robinson-May Store next to the Hilton.

Guest list: “Roma” impresario Alfonso Cuarón is sure to be the center of attention as well as “Ozark” co-stars Jason Bateman, Laura Linney and Julia Garner. Dolly Parton and Linda Perry could show up after their song “Girl in the Movies” from “Dumplin’” was nominated. Other Netflix nominees to hit the party should include “The Kominsky Method’s” Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin and “Glow’s” Alison Brie.

CAA

Sunset Tower

Guest list: Clients with nominations include Glenn Close, Lady Gaga, Nicole Kidman, Melissa McCarthy, Lucas Hedges, Bradley Cooper, Stephan James, Kristen Bell, Darren Criss, Ben Whishaw, Sza and Marc Shaiman.

UTA

La Dolce Vita, Beverly Hills

Guest list: Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg are expected as is Timothée Chalamet, Viggo Mortensen, Michael Douglas, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Constance Wu.

WME

Chateau Marmont

9 p.m.

Guest list: Clients with noms include Ryan Coogler, John David Washington, Emma Stone, Rami Malek, Mahershala Ali, Amy Adams, Christian Bale, Charlize Theron, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Robert Redford, Adam McKay, Dolly Parton, Billy Porter, Richard Madden, Alison Brie, Donald Glover and Brad Falchuk.

In addition to the pre- and post-parties, gifting suites around town are offering health and beauty services as well as, of course, free swag.

HBO Luxury Lounge

Jan. 4

Four Seasons Hotel, Beverly Hills

12 p.m.-5 p.m.

Get ready for the weekend with hair and makeup styling by Obliphica Professional. Sponsors include Bose, Uppababy, Boiron, Grabba Green Cold Stone Creamery and Jonnie Walker.

Secret Room Celebrity Lounge

Jan. 4

InterContinental Los Angeles, Century City

11 a.m.-5 p.m.

The Hawaiian style retreat for nominees includes massages, teeth whitening, Botox and manicures as well as product from Anne Neilson Home, Thomas George Estates and Bare Nature.

DBA Pre-Golden Globes Gift Suite

Jan. 4 and Jan. 5

Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel

In addition to fashion and accessories from designer Gela Wesh, Patty Paillette Eyewear and Arido jewelry, the suite will also include product from Viva Pops, High Brew Coffee and Maji Sports.

GBK Luxury Gifting Lounge

Jan. 4 and Jan. 5

L’Ermitage Rooftop, Beverly Hills

The ubiquitous award show suite includes gift certificates and product from a wide range of companies, including WEN Hair and Body Care by Chaz Dean, Knot Standard menswear and Snow Teeth Whitening, among others.