Gloria Steinem on Whether Trump Should Be Impeached: ‘He Was Never Elected’

Gloria Steinem has never been shy about her disdain for President Donald Trump. And now, the world’s most famous feminist has weighed in on whether she believes Trump should be impeached.

“You know, I guess he was never elected. He wasn’t elected by the popular vote,” Steinem told Variety when asked if she believes Trump should be impeached. “It’s only by the accident of the electoral college, which was lauded by the slave states in the first place. We have to get rid of the electoral college. He lost by six million votes.”

Steinem spoke to Variety at the Women’s Media Awards on Tuesday night in New York City. The annual event from the Women’s Media Center — a nonprofit organization founded in 2005 by Steinem, Jane Fonda and Robin Morgan — celebrates visible and powerful female voices in media.

Steinem also offered her opinion on Trump’s “meltdown” tweet about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi — who launched an impeachment inquiry in September.

Last week, Trump tweeted a photo of Pelosi pointing her finger at him during a White House meeting about withdrawing U.S. troops from Syria. The meeting got so heated, Democrats in attendance ended up walking out. After the meeting, Pelosi told reporters during a press conference that Trump had a “meltdown” and added, “We have to pray for his health.”

Then, Trump tweeted a photo of Pelosi pointing at him during the meeting with the caption, “Nervous Nancy’s unhinged meltdown!”

Asked her thoughts about Trump’s tweet, Steinem offered a more vague response, giving her general opinion on the president. “He is beyond any possible rational consideration,” Steinem said. “He’s completely predictable. As all those psychologists have said, he has narcissistic personality disorder. That means he can’t take any criticism, he will lash out at the smallest criticism, no matter how accurate, and he will follow any praise, also no matter how accurate — whether it comes from Russia or Saudi Arabia.”

Steinem, who is the subject of a new movie starring Julianne Moore and Alicia Vikander, was also asked if she believes she will see a female president in 2020, or in her lifetime.

“You know, I don’t know,” she responded. “But I hope I see a feminist president.”