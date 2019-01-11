×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘The Passage’ Team Talks Diversifying Races, Genders and Ages of Book Characters

By

Christi's Most Recent Stories

View All
Charlie Collier, FOX Chief Executive Officer of Entertainment, Saniyya Sidney, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, and Michael Thorn, FOX Broadcasting Company President, Entertainment'The Passage' TV Show Premiere, Arrivals, Broad Stage, Los Angeles, USA - 10 Jan 2019
CREDIT: Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

The Passage” star Saniyya Sidney was unaware that the book version of her character was originally white until her father, a fan of Justin Cronin’s apocalyptic trilogy, informed her during the audition process.

“I was like, ‘Oh, she is?'” Sidney told Variety at Thursday’s series premiere in Santa Monica, Calif. “And when I got it, I was like, ‘Oh, this is going to be different.'”

But Sidney paid no mind to the change when approaching the role of Amy Bellafonte, a 10-year-old orphan who finds herself at the center of an apocalyptic science experiment in a world plagued by vampires and a deadly virus.

“To be able to be an African-American girl that was originally white in the books, I’m honored, but I believe it’s no different,” Sidney said. “As long as you connect with how she is and just connect with Amy was important, and that’s what I put first before anything.”

Amy is also four years older than her novelistic counterpart, an alteration Fox entertainment president Michael Thorn said was necessary to capture the emotional depth of the youthful, but “sophisticated” role.

“The age is funny because our actress is getting older and older every single day,” Thorn said. “We needed an actress who could play that part and carry the weight of saving humanity in a way where she could be childlike but grow into this heroine, and so for us, it wasn’t about the most specific age. It was about, who’s this actress who could carry it?”

Related

Sidney succeeded in carrying a sense of maturity both on and offscreen, according to co-star Mark-Paul Gosselaar. His character, Brad Wolgast, spends much of the series fighting to protect Amy from her government pursuers.

“You’re told never to work with animals or children, for obvious reasons,” Gosselaar joked. “This was an exception that pleasantly produced an unbelievable result. She is brilliant. I started the business roughly about the same age as she did, and I had nowhere near the wisdom or the wherewithal that she possesses, so it was a pleasure to be her partner.”

Like Sidney, Gosselaar got his big break at a young age on the hit ’90’s sitcom, “Saved by the Bell,” a similarity that both connected him with and divided him from his young co-star — too young to be aware of once-teenage-dreamboat Zack Morris.

“The only Zac I knew was Zac Efron, okay?” Sidney teased Gosselaar on the carpet.

Another major diversion from the source material included Brianne Howey‘s character, Shauna Babcock, a test-subject-turned-vampire who is male in Cronin’s books. Like Sidney, Howey was grateful for the switch.

“I think it’s incredible,” she said of the changes. “I couldn’t be happier to get to be a part of it.”

Aside from the novel-to-screen differences, Emmanuelle Chriqui, who plays Brad’s ex-wife, Dr. Lila Kyle, admires both the books and the show for diverging from the action-first, humanity-later nature she notices in other genre series.

“For a genre show, it’s not often that you’re also dealing with love and relationships,” Chriqui said. “They really touch on the intimate moments. That is unique for a vampire show.”

Series that favor new, compelling stories and characters are the kind of content Thorn hopes to bring to all of Fox’s scripted programming when molding a branch of Fox that will escape the upcoming Fox-Disney merger.

“We’re still going to be a writer-driven company, where we look for really talented creators who have a voice, who have something to say, and whose series will hopefully be culture-piercing and still broadly appealing because we’re still a broadcast network,” Thorn said. “I hope that’s what ‘The Passage’ is. That’s what we think it is.”

“The Passage” premieres on Fox on Jan. 14.

More Scene

  • Charlie Collier, FOX Chief Executive Officer

    'The Passage' Team Talks Diversifying Races, Genders and Ages of Book Characters

    “The Passage” star Saniyya Sidney was unaware that the book version of her character was originally white until her father, a fan of Justin Cronin’s apocalyptic trilogy, informed her during the audition process. “I was like, ‘Oh, she is?'” Sidney told Variety at Thursday’s series premiere in Santa Monica, Calif. “And when I got it, [...]

  • KiKi Layne and Stephan James'If Beale

    Regina King Praised by 'If Beale Street Could Talk' Co-Stars for New 50/50 Initiative

    Two days had passed since Kiki Layne and Stephan James had attended their first Golden Globes and the “If Beale Street Could Talk” co-stars were still trying to wrap their heads around having been there. “It was such a special night — and pretty unreal,” says James, who was also nominated for his work opposite Julia Roberts [...]

  • Steven Van Zandt, Edie Falco, Tony

    'The Sopranos' 20th Anniversary Reunion: Cast, Producers Remember James Gandolfini

    Jan. 9’s 20th anniversary reunion of the cast and producers of HBO’s “The Sopranos” was a raucous family gathering from its first moments. “I saw a picture of myself in the newspaper,” series creator David Chase said at the start of the event. “And I thought, 20 years. Jesus Christ.” “People come up to me,” [...]

  • 'Good Trouble' Producer Bradley Bredeweg Thanks

    'Fosters' Spinoff Exec Producer Praises Darren Criss for No Longer Playing Gay Characters

    Darren Criss may have been the talk of the weekend following his Golden Globes win, but at Monday’s “Good Trouble” screening, it was his support of LGBTQ acting roles that had his name on everyone’s lips. Recently, the “Assassination of Gianni Versace” actor told Bustle that he no longer felt comfortable taking on queer roles in [...]

  • Julia Roberts Is Going to the

    Julia Roberts Is Going to the 2022 World Cup for...$100,000!

    A little rebrand never hurt anyone, especially when it nets $3.5 million for people in need. Actor and philanthropist Sean Penn threw an annual pre-Golden Globes fundraiser for his charity Tuesday night. Formerly called J/S HRO, his new organization exists now as CORE. Community Organized Relief Efforts was conceived to aide in natural disaster relief [...]

  • Chris RockNew York Film Critics Circle

    Chris Rock Does Not Want to Host the Oscars

    Chris Rock can be crossed of the list of potential 2019 Academy Awards hosts. The comedian denied any interest in the now-dreaded Oscar hosting gig on Monday night at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards dinner in Manhattan. “If it was five years ago, I could say something really offensive and funny right now, but [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad