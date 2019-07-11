×

ESPY Awards 2019: What You Didn’t See on TV

Megan Rapinoe and USWNT - 2019 ESPYs
CREDIT: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

The ESPYs’ television broadcast only paints so much of the picture of what went down at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles from sports’ biggest award ceremony. Viewers at home saw Tracy Morgan host, celebrities like Sandra Bullock present and athletes including Drew Brees, Alex Morgan and Giannis Antetokounmpo receive awards, but they didn’t quite catch all the exciting moments left off TV. Here’s what they missed:

“Fresh Prince” Dwyane Wade: During a commercial break karaoke challenge, Wade showed his skills on the mic as he rapped along to “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” theme song. The retired basketball superstar laid down the rhymes from the comfort of his own seat, next to his wife, Gabrielle Union. “In West Philadelphia born and raised…” Wade rapped, filling in the remainder of the song with perfect memory as the lyrics cut out.

U.S. Women’s Soccer Pandemonium: The U.S. Women’s Soccer Team’s show-stealing presence was apparent on the small screen, but the extent to which they brought down the house had to be seen — and heard! — in person. The team — led by Megan Rapinoe and Morgan — having just won the World Cup last Sunday, arrived during a commercial break to a standing ovation. The cheering didn’t just stop and start when the women showed up; the recent world champs received the lion’s share of praise throughout the event. Presenters and award recipients frequently name-dropped the team, which never failed to rile up the crowd. When the women won the the final award of best team, the audience gave the biggest applause of the evening.

Anthony Davis vs. Kawhi Leonard: Morgan shouted out both superstar newcomers Anthony Davis, who recently joined the Lakers, and Kawhi Leonard, who recently joined the Clippers. Davis’ name attracted cheers, but Leonard’s shoutout had a much more tepid response and was met with a few loud boos. Both teams play at L.A.’s Staples Center, located next door to the Microsoft Theater, but the Angeleno crowd was clearly playing favorites with the Lakers’ latest addition.

“Live” Fans: L.A. Live, the outdoor complex that hosts the Microsoft Theater, was crawling with fans trying to get a glimpse of some of the world’s most elite athletes as they walked the red carpet. Many athletes stopped for photo ops and autographs outside the Microsoft Theater.

For the Win: Not all of Wednesday night’s winners were announced on television, so here is a list of all of the winners:

Best Male Athlete: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Best Female Athlete: Alex Morgan

Best Breakthrough Athlete: Saquon Barkley

Best Game: Rams defeat Chiefs on Monday Night Football

Best College Athlete: Zion Williamson

Best Record Breaking Performance: Drew Brees

Best Play: Katelyn Ohashi

Best Viral Sports Moment: Katelyn Ohashi’s perfect 10

Best Upset: Andy Ruiz Jr. defeats Anthony Joshua

Best International Men’s Soccer Player: Lionel Messi

Best International Women’s Soccer Player: Sam Kerr

Best NFL Player: Patrick Mahomes

Best MLB Player: Christian Yelich

Best NHL Player: Alexander Ovechkin

Best Driver: Kyle Busch

Best NBA Player: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Best WNBA Player: Breanna Stewart

Best Boxer: Canelo Álvarez

Best MMA Fighter: Daniel Cormier

Best Male Golfer: Brooks Koepka

Best Female Golfer: Brooke Henderson

Best Male Tennis Player: Roger Federer

Best Female Tennis Player: Serena Williams

Best Male Action Sports Athlete: Nyjah Huston

Best Female Action Sports Athlete: Chloe Kim

Best Jockey: Mike Smith

Best Male Athlete with a Disability: Mark Barr

Best Female Athlete with a Disability: Allysa Seely

Best Bowler: Norm Duke

Best MLS Player: Zlatan Ibrahimović

Best NWSL Player: Sam Kerr

Best Esports Moment: oLarry returns to NBA2k

Best WWE Moment: Roman Reigns returns to WWE Raw

Best Team: US Women’s National Soccer Team

Best Moment: Lindsey Vonn, Rob Gronkowski, and Dwyane Wade

Best Comeback: St. Louis Blues win the Stanley Cup

SPECIAL AWARDS

Jimmy V Award for Perseverance: Rob Mendez

Arthur Ashe Award for Courage: Bill Russell

Pat Tillman Award for Service: Kirstie Ennis

Best Coach: Jim Calhoun

