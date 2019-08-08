×

Emmys: Governors Ball Theme Will Be ‘Brilliance in Motion’

The Television Academy has announced the theme “Brilliance in Motion” for this year’s Emmys after-parties, including The Governors Ball and Creative Arts Governors Ball.

For the second year in a row, the star-studded galas will take place at the L.A Live Event Deck. While the Creative Arts Governors Ball will be held a week before the show on  Sept. 14 and 15, the Governors Ball will immediately follow the awards telecast on Sept. 22. Each exclusive party will be in line with this year’s theme, showcasing decor, food, and architecture that feature the idea of “motion.”

“Beyond creating a visually stunning ‘wow’ moment when guests enter the party, we’ve worked to make the entire evening dazzle with culinary delights, superb live entertainment and toast-worthy moments,” co-chair of the event, Brenda Brkusic Milinkovic, said in statement.

The venue features contoured architecture that will be complemented by furniture arranged in a series of converged curves. According to event producer Cheryl Cechetto, the “dynamic contours and synergetic elements are inspired by the collaboration of the many innovative fields of creative expertise within the television industry.”

The inspiration of motion will also be present throughout dinner as servers circulate the ballroom with hors d’ouevres and small plates catered by chef Joachim Splichal. Returning to Governors Ball for the 24th time, Splichal will introduce a menu with items such as lobster, sashimi, paella, ribs, and crab cake sliders. Multiple food stations will also be set up throughout the venue, serving both beef and vegetarian sliders.

The 71st Emmy Awards will air live from the Microsoft Theater on Sept. 22 from 8-11 p.m. ET on Fox.

