Emmys 2019: Inside All the Hottest Pre-Parties

It’s (Emmys) party time!

Before the 71st annual Emmys go live on Sunday, stars and execs are keeping busy by party-hopping in the days leading up to the big show.

Here, Variety gives you the inside details on who was where and what they were doing. Keep checking back right here throughout the weekend for all the latest news about the hottest parties.

Thursday, 9.19

Audi Celebrates the 71st Emmys

Audi, the official automotive partner for the Emmys, kicked off party weekend with its annual cocktail reception celebrating outstanding talent in television with guests including Milo Ventimiglia (“This is Us”), Jean-Marc Vallée (“Big Little Lies”), Lakeith Stanfield (“Atlanta”), Laura Dern (“Big Little Lies”), Marti Noxon (“Sharp Objects”) and Elizabeth Banks.

“I honestly wouldn’t have made the movie without Kristen (Stewart),” “Charlie’s Angels” director and writer Banks told Variety on the red carpet outside the Sunset Tower. “She had to be in the movie. I think she absolutely represents just what young modern women want out of their life, which is to live authentically and just be herself and she is one of the finest actresses of her generation, so I needed her in the movie. She was the blessing for me.”

And of the recently released single “Don’t Call Me Angel” from the “Charlie’s Angels” soundtrack — a collaboration with Ariana Grande, Lana Del Rey and Miley Cyrus, Banks added, “Those girls are literally my dream girls. Them and the angels, the six of them are my six favorite women in the whole world, after my mom.”

Though Banks was promoting her upcoming “Charlie’s Angels” (in theaters in November), she told reporters she had been encouraged by efforts made to advance gender equity in the television industry. “What I am loving is that statistics for women in TV are really improving and we are actually nearing parity when it comes to roles for women on television and I think that is really exciting,” Banks told Variety.

Of being nominated for best limited series, “Sharp Objects” executive producer Noxon told Variety, “It’s fun to be celebrated. It’s so crazy that television has gone from being the sideshow to feeling more like the main event. It really is great to have my career span all of those different eras. I remember when we were afraid of ‘Dateline’ because we thought scripted television was dead because of ‘Dateline.’ It’s good to be persistent.”

“Pose” producer and writer Our Lady J told Variety that she was thrilled by the show’s groundbreaking six Emmys nominations. “It’s extraordinary,” Lady J said. “I’m really excited and I’m really nervous but mainly really excited to show up with the ‘Pose’ family and see everyone. It’s really hard to get a show like ‘Pose’ on the air, a show that has broken so many barriers and is historic is so many ways, but to have it acknowledged by the Academy is just really extraordinary. I’m really grateful that the Academy acknowledges all the work that we put into it.”

“13 Reasons Why” star Anne Winters discussed the backlash that co-star Grace Saif received on social media after her new character was introduced in the show’s third season. “I know she deleted her Instagram,” Winters told Variety. “Everyone is filming right now and I haven’t been in touch with them. But when I go back up there, I’m definitely going to have a chat with her and talk to her. But she seems to be wanting to get away from it all so I want to give her space. But it’s funny because our show is about anti-bullying and everyone was bullying somebody. It’s like guys, what is going on? It’s hard for a show that’s such a big thing with a new character. Everyone fell really in love with Hannah. It’s hard. It takes some getting used to but I feel like everyone should have an open mind and see what we are trying to tell a story about and we needed her to tell that story.” —Ashley Hume

CREDIT: Getty Images for Audi

The Television Academy and the Producers Peer Group Celebration

Megan Amram didn’t win an Emmy at last week’s Creative Arts awards, but she’s not giving up yet. The writer, comedian and star of her twice-nominated short-form series “An Emmy for Megan” attended the Television Academy producers peer group’s nominee reception on Thursday evening, and revealed that she’s still leaning toward producing a third season.

“When I lost, everyone was instantly so excited because, ‘she has to do a Season 3,'” Amram told Variety. “I don’t want to stop what I started, but I’m exhausted and I’m broke. But I feel like I am going to have to do a Season 3. It might be a hard pivot, though, into trying to win for prosthetics or something… By the time I hopefully win an Emmy one day, they’re going to have to say, ‘The winner is Megan Amram, who has been nominated 27 times.’ I’m going for the Susan Lucci.”

Amram was one of dozens of this year’s Emmy-nominated producers who attended the event, held in a ballroom at the 1 Hotel West Hollywood on the Sunset Strip. Certificates were handed out to nominees from shows such as “Game of Thrones,” “Chernobyl” and “When They See Us,” while guests dined on freshly made pasta, a huge charcuterie board, and passed around appetizers such as beef skewers and truffle crème honey toast.

Nominees spotted at the reception included Ben Winston and Rob Crabbe (“Late Late Show With James Corden”), Carolyn Strauss (“Chernobyl,” “Deadwood: The Movie” and “Game of Thrones”), David Mandel (“Veep”) and Sherry Marsh (“Pose”).

As attendees mingled, hot topics ranged from Hollywood’s obsession with the HBO series “Succession” to the ongoing stalemate between the Writers Guild and the Association of Talent Agents.

CREDIT: Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

“I take my membership in the guild really seriously and so I really believe we will and have to reach a compromise,” said “Sharp Objects” executive producer Marti Noxon.

Meanwhile, “Drunk History” star and executive producer Derek Waters simply exhaled as a long Emmy campaign season drew to a close. “Anytime you’re doing something, to fight to just be acknowledged is great,” he said of this year’s FYC battle, which included a unique live reading of a “Drunk History” episode that Waters staged with stars including Evan Rachel Wood and Seth Rogen. “You do what you feel is the best to get the word out and you go with it.” —Michael Schneider