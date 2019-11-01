×

Emmy Rossum Talks Diversity in Storytelling at WWD Honors: ‘I Hope That the ‘Trend’ Isn’t Just a Trend’

Emmy Rossum WWD Honors
CREDIT: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

On the heels of directing an episode of Amazon’s “Modern Love,” Emmy Rossum is enthusiastic about new streaming platforms creating opportunities for more diverse voices in Hollywood.

“I think we need to make room for voices of all kinds, not just females,” she told Variety on the red carpet at WWD Honors in New York City on Wednesday night. “Women are more than half the population. So we should be more than half of the storytellers. I hope that the ‘trend,’ quote unquote, isn’t just a trend.”

The previous evening, Rossum supported fellow director and friend Mimi Leder at the Apple TV Plus premiere of “The Morning Show” — Leder executive produced and directed the series — captioning her Instagram post commemorating the event, “Female filmmakers unite.” The actor, best known for her role as Fiona Gallagher on Showtime’s “Shameless,” recently inked a first-look production deal with Universal Content Productions and will develop premium scripted content for NBC’s streaming service Peacock under her Composition 8 production banner.

Rossum was on hand to celebrate the honorees at the fourth annual WWD Honors, which recognizes the achievements of leaders within the fashion, beauty and retail industries. Guests, including Drew Barrymore, Iman, Hamish Bowles, Nicky Hilton and Vera Wang, gathered in the grand ballroom at the InterContinental Barclay to fete Giorgio Armani (niece Roberta Armani accepted on his behalf), Stella McCartney, Valentino’s Pierpaolo Piccioli and Dior Men’s artistic director Kim Jones.

Taking the stage to accept the corporate citizenship Award, McCartney shared her appreciation for businesses — as well as her fellow working mothers — for making proactive movements to protect the environment.

“I am proud actually today that the fashion industry has seemed to have woken up a little bit,” stated the designer, who has started up a social media campaign to promote climate change. “I think it is time for us to take responsibility. We can all practice better business. If I can, trust me, you can.”

“Everyone in this room has the power to do better,” she added. “To just question one or two things and make changes that will have big impact. Our consumers require that of us. This is the future of fashion.”

