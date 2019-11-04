×

Why ‘Green Eggs & Ham’ Executive Producer Ellen DeGeneres Calls Dr. Seuss ‘The First Rapper’

By

LaTesha's Most Recent Stories

View All
Ellen DeGeneres Green Eggs and Ham
CREDIT: NINA PROMMER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Netflix went all out for the family-friendly premiere of its forthcoming modern addition to the Dr. Seuss canon: “Green Eggs & Ham.” Sunday morning’s series premiere event at Hollywood Post 43 featured a green carpet, an eight-foot tall Chickeraffe and parody posters of other Netflix original series, ranging from the easy — “Black Forest” and “Queer Egg” (plays on “Black Mirror” and “Queer Eye,” respectively) — to the brilliant “To All The Eggs I’ve Tried Before”. 

The series — featuring voice performances from Academy Award-winners Diane Keaton and Michael Douglas, Adam Devine, Keegan-Michael Key, Ilana Glazer, Tracy Morgan, Jillian Bell, Daveed Diggs, John Turturro, Eddie Izzard and Jeffrey Wright — is a dramatization of the Dr. Seuss children’s book of the same name. 

Executive producer Ellen DeGeneres opened up about partnering with Netflix and why she thought audiences still respond to Dr. Seuss’s material today. 

“Dr. Seuss was the first rapper. I think it’s his simplicity. I don’t know, it reminds everybody of their childhood, so these are feel-good stories,” the talk-show host told Variety. “It’s the kind of thing that parents are going to want to watch with their kids because it makes them feel good too. Nobody’s singing baby shark do-do-do either.”

Showrunner Jared Stern told Variety that “Green Eggs and Ham” was his favorite Dr. Seuss story growing up, recalling that the story was how he learned to read and he would read it to his grandmother.

About adapting “Green Eggs and Ham” for the screen, Stern said his “favorite part is the animation process because I can only do so much.

“I have to write a script, but then it gets better because I give that idea to some talented artists,” he explained. “Then we do the voices, and then it goes to editors. And then it goes to animators. It’s pretty crazy to watch something start so simple, and get better and better, better than whatever dumb stuff I started with.”

The experience was equally thrilling for the cast, who Glazer revealed have already wrapped up recording season two of the show. “Netflix was the first home of, you know, Netflix and Chill, binging and relaxing while watching a show,” she said. “I’m excited for people to get comfortable with this show, feel comfortable rewatching.”

Even though the cast didn’t get a chance to record their performances together, the crew was already pretty comfortable with each other since Devine (who voices Sam I Am) already knew co-stars like Michael-Key and Glazer from Hollywood’s comedy scene. But when Keaton arrived on the carpet, accidentally breaking a green ham prop off the wall in the frenzy, it was the first time that she met and spoke with the majority of the cast. 

For the big event, Netflix recreated Meepville, a fictional town in the series, as an interactive experience for the “Green Eggs & Ham” premiere. Open to the public as well as cast, producers and crew, the experience involved a coloring station, friendship bracelet station, Subway sandwich machine and a large cage missing its Chickeraffe. Staffers accessorized their outfits with orange suspenders and green ham hats. It was a family-affair as actors like Esai Morales (“How To Get Away With Murder”), Joe Lo Truglio (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”), Matt Walsh (“Veep”), Blake Anderson (“Workaholics”) and Perez Hilton brought their children and young relatives to celebrate and Hollywood’s young stars “This Is Us’s” Lonnie Chavis and “Young Sheldon’s” Iain Armitage also strutted the green carpet. 

“Green Eggs & Ham” begins streaming Nov. 8 on Netflix.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 03: (L-R) Adam DeVine, Jared Stern, Ellen DeGeneres, Diane Keaton, Ilana Glazer, Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos, Ted Biaselli, Jeff Kleeman, and Mike Karz attends Netflix 'Green Eggs & Ham' Los Angeles Premiere at Post 43 on November 03, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix)
CREDIT: Getty Images for Netflix

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • City of Girls book

    'City of Girls' Film Adaptation in Works From Producer Sue Kroll

    Sue Kroll will produce a film adaptation of Elizabeth Gilbert’s best-selling novel, “City of Girls.” Warner Bros. Pictures acquired the big-screen rights to the book, which Kroll will produce through her Kroll & Co. Entertainment banner. Emmy-nominated writer Michelle Ashford (“Masters of Sex”) will pen the screenplay. “City of Girls” unspools in 1940s NYC, following artists, showgirls, and theater barons [...]

  • Martin Scorsese Considered Directing 'Joker' but

    Martin Scorsese Says He Considered Directing 'Joker' but 'Didn't Have the Time'

    Martin Scorsese, whose criticism of superhero movies has continued to cause controversy, says he considered for several years whether to direct “Joker” but decided that he didn’t have the time or the inclination to make a film whose main figure develops “into a comic-book character.” In an interview with the BBC, Scorsese said that “Joker,” [...]

  • Cornerstone Closes Deals On Phyllida Lloyd’s

    Cornerstone Closes Deals On Phyllida Lloyd’s ‘Herself’ Ahead of AFM

    Cornerstone Films has closed the first deals for Phyllida Lloyd’s female-driven drama “Herself.” The film stars Irish actor Clare Dunne, who is known for her theater work, including Lloyd’s all-female stage version of Shakespeare’s “Henry IV.” Dunne plays Sandra, a young single mother struggling to provide her two young daughters with a safe, happy home [...]

  • Andrea Riseborough Nancy

    Andrea Riseborough Boards Supernatural Thriller 'Geechee' for AGC Studios

    Andrea Riseborough will star in the supernatural thriller “Geechee” for Stuart Ford’s AGC Studios, which will finance and produce. Ford announced the deal Monday, two days ahead of the opening of the American Film Market in Santa Monica. AGC will sell international rights at AFM. CAA Media Finance is co-representing domestic rights. “Geechee” will be the feature [...]

  • Fionn Whitehead Joins Helen Mirren, Jim

    ‘Dunkirk’ Star Fionn Whitehead Joins Helen Mirren, Jim Broadbent in ‘The Duke’

    “Dunkirk” star Fionn Whitehead has signed on for art heist movie “The Duke” and will appear alongside Oscar winners Jim Broadbent and Helen Mirren. The Roger Michell (“Notting Hill”) film was written by Richard Bean (“One Man, Two Guvnors”) and Clive Coleman and is based on a true story. It follows a 60 year-old London [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad