×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Charlie’s Angels’ Director Elizabeth Banks on Living Up to Franchise’s Legacy: ‘It’s a Lot of Pressure’

By
Angelique Jackson

Angelique's Most Recent Stories

View All
Elizabeth Banks Ella Balinska Kristen Stewart Naomi Scott
CREDIT: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Is Elizabeth Banks ready for the world to experience “Charlie’s Angels”?

“It’s a lot of pressure,” Banks told Variety at Monday’s premiere of the film in Los Angeles. “It’s very scary. I’ve seen the movie with an audience, and so I know the movie works, that the audience loves it and goes along on the ride.”

“It’s really funny. I think it’s very surprising for people and that was the job,” she continued. “And so I feel like my part’s done, and now it’s out of my control, which I hate.”

Until now, Banks was completely in control of the latest entry in the 40-year-old franchise about female super spies — writing, producing, starring in and directing the film. “My first memory of the ‘Angels’ was that they were professional women and they had the most incredible job,” she recalled. 

From the original Angels — Jaclyn Smith, Kate Jackson, Cheryl Ladd and the late Farrah Fawcett — to the stars of the 2000s-set films — Cameron Diaz, Lucy Liu and Drew Barrymore (who is credited as an executive producer on this film) — the super spies have become feminist icons, giving the new stars a lot to live up to. Ella Balinska, who stars as Jane, shared how important it was to have the support of those who came before her.

“It’s an incredible legacy to build on,” Balinksa told Variety. “They inspired us to do what they do, and I guess we could turn that around and hopefully say that all the people watching this can be inspired by what we do. And if we’ve done that, then I can sleep happy.”

Balinska walked the purple carpet with fellow Angels Kristen Stewart and Naomi Scott at the Regency Village Theatre in Westwood, posing with “RuPaul’s Drag Race” stars Nina West, Peppermint and Farrah Moan, who dressed in tribute to the original icons.

“Seeing women being called to take charge and be the lead was so important,” West said of the impact of Angels past and present. “It so obviously continues to be a message that really has to be nailed home and reminded that women deserve a seat at the table and we all deserve a seat at the table.”

Farrah Moan added, “[The show] let me express my own femininity within my own self and feel powerful in that way. So if I, as a non-binary femme-identifying person, can find power in [these] women, then it’s even better for cisgender women that might not feel as powerful … we get to literally show women that it is the power within you that can kick any man’s ass.”

Noah Centineo, who plays Balinska’s love interest in the movie, also shared the importance of the film from the other end of the gender spectrum.

“To be part of a film that’s breaking the frontier of women empowerment, supporting and growing it exponentially from where the other films and the TV show left off, I mean, I’d be a fool to say no [to the role],” Centineo said. “And the 8-year-old that wanted to be an actor is over the moon… It’s the first time I’ll see myself, like, on the big screen. And just to be involved with these three extremely talented women and Elizabeth Banks, it’s just a huge, huge mile marker for me.”

“Charlie’s Angels” hits theaters on Nov. 15.

Naomi Scott, Peppermint, Kristen Stewart, Nina West, Ella Balinska and Farrah Moan'Charlie's Angels' film premiere, Arrivals, Regency Village Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 11 Nov 2019
CREDIT: Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock

Popular on Variety

More Scene

  • Chrissy TeigenBaby2Baby Gala, Arrivals, 3Labs, Los

    Chrissy Teigen Receives Giving Tree Award at 2019 Baby2Baby Gala

    Chrissy Teigen accepted the “Giving Tree” Award at the 2019 Baby2Baby Gala on Saturday with a speech chockful of her trademark humor and humility. Upon receiving a standing ovation, Teigen laughingly told the star-studded crowd to sit down, joking that she is more accustomed to receiving an accolade for “Best Titties” at the Spike TV [...]

  • Co-host Rita Moreno performs on stage

    Rita Moreno's Role in New 'West Side Story' Is More Than a Cameo: 'It’s a Real Part'

    During her live show, “An Evening with Rita Moreno,” Saturday night, Rita Moreno told the audience she will have a “real” role in next December’s “West Side Story” remake, which recently wrapped shooting, and that she initially had concerns about the film’s production. “At first, it was interesting when I heard there were rumors that [...]

  • Charlize Theron American Cinematheque

    Seth Rogen, Seth MacFarlane Roast Charlize Theron During Bawdy American Cinematheque Ceremony

    As Charlize Theron accepted the 33rd American Cinematheque honor at the Beverly Hilton on Friday night, the atmosphere more resembled a roast than a reverential evening celebrating the cinematic achievements of an Oscar winner. Presenters like Seth Rogen, Kristen Stewart and Seth MacFarlane shared bawdy jokes and reveals about what it’s really like working with [...]

  • Katie Couric

    Katie Couric Says Matt Lauer 'Ultimately Turned Out to Be Two Very Different People'

    Katie Couric discussed Matt Lauer, the Me Too movement and female leadership in business at the Dress for Success annual Women Who Inspire breakfast in New York City on Wednesday. Couric, who spoke during a fireside chat at the nonprofit’s female empowerment event, was asked about Lauer’s ouster from the “Today” show, and the many [...]

  • Tina Turner Musical

    Oprah Winfrey Joins Tina Turner for the Opening Night of 'Tina' Musical on Broadway

    On Thursday night in New York City, Tina Turner joined the ranks of Cher, Donna Summer, the Temptations and the Jersey Boys — Carole King, too — baptized, as it were, in the disco inferno of a high-powered Broadway jukebox. “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical” joins a steady stream of bio-musicals bent on squeezing, often [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad