×

How ‘Doctor Sleep’ Filmmakers Pulled Off That ‘Shining’ Cameo

By

Nicholas's Most Recent Stories

View All
Mike Flanagan Ewan McGregor Trevor Macy
CREDIT: Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

[Warning: Mild spoilers for “Doctor Sleep” ahead.]

The filmmakers behind Warner Bros.’ “Doctor Sleep” — based on Stephen King’s 2013 follow-up novel to “The Shining” — knew they had big shoes to fill, so they got creative in paying homage to the original book and 1980s movie.

Though the sequel is set decades after the first film, “Doctor Sleep” features an appearance by Danny Lloyd, the actor best known for playing young Danny Torrance in “The Shining.” Lloyd’s cameo marks the now 47-year-old’s first professional acting gig since he starred in the horror classic at age 6. Lloyd has largely stayed out of the spotlight since then, save for an appearance in the 1982 TV movie “Will: The Autobiography of G. Gordon Liddy.”

“[Lloyd] was excited to do [the cameo]. He hadn’t acted since [the original],” producer Trevor Macy told Variety on the red carpet at Tuesday night’s premiere at Regency Village Theatre in Westwood. “He’s a schoolteacher, and a very successful one at that, like making the world better. He came back for a day, and we were thrilled to have him.”

So how did executives convince the former child star to make an appearance? Behold the power of social media.

“[Director] Mike [Flanagan] found him and direct-messaged him on Twitter,” Macy said.

Although Lloyd briefly pops up on-screen, he’s not reprising his original role. Ewan McGregor portrays the adult Danny Torrance in “Doctor Sleep.”

“At the beginning of the film, Danny is at rock bottom, he’s an alcoholic,” McGregor told Variety. “He’s living on a Greyhound bus, drifting across America, doing little jobs where he can find them. He’s drinking, so as not to experience his very real demons that still visit him from the Overlook Hotel and the abuse he survived at the hands from his alcoholic father. But, he’s an alcoholic himself.”

As with anything related to “The Shining,” Jack Nicholson’s legacy shone brightly over Tuesday’s premiere. Nicholson doesn’t appear in “Doctor Sleep,” but his role as Jack Torrance is synonymous with the first movie’s indelible imagery and revered status. “It was an iconic performance,” McGregor acknowledged.

While Lloyd was coaxed out of retirement for a cameo, Nicholson did not return for “Doctor Sleep.”

“With Jack, I knew that they approached him for ‘Ready Player One,’ and that he seems to be very serious about being retired,” Flanagan told Variety. “I had known that he was supportive [of the sequel] but retired.”

Since (spoiler alert!), Nicholson’s character freezes to death in “The Shining,” Flanagan admits it would have been difficult for him to appear in the follow-up.

“I didn’t know how that would really work,” Flanagan said. “Even if he were to come back, if he were appearing as a different character, I thought that would set people’s hair on fire. … He was absolutely a presence on set, though, whether he knew it or not.”

“Doctor Sleep” is in theaters on Nov. 8.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Mike Flanagan Ewan McGregor Trevor Macy

    How 'Doctor Sleep' Filmmakers Pulled Off That 'Shining' Cameo

    [Warning: Mild spoilers for “Doctor Sleep” ahead.] The filmmakers behind Warner Bros.’ “Doctor Sleep” — based on Stephen King’s 2013 follow-up novel to “The Shining” — knew they had big shoes to fill, so they got creative in paying homage to the original book and 1980s movie. Though the sequel is set decades after the [...]

  • Gerard Butler arrives for the premiere

    Gerard Butler to Star in Action Thriller 'The Plane'

    Gerard Butler will star in the elevated action thriller “The Plane,” which will be produced by Di Bonaventura Pictures and MadRiver Pictures. MadRiver Intl. will launch sales at AFM next week and CAA Media Finance will handle the domestic rights to the film. The script was written by Charles Cumming and J.P. Davis (“Violence of [...]

  • Luc Besson EuropaCorp Financial Meltdown

    EuropaCorp Gets Six More Months to Finalize Deal With Lenders

    Luc Besson’s EuropaCorp has been granted a six-month extension of its debt waiver from a French business court in order to give the Paris-based company more time to seal a deal with its lenders. The financially struggling company was initially given a six-month debt reprieve from the court in May while it conducted discussions with [...]

  • The Irishman BTS

    'The Irishman' DP Shares How He Mixed Media to Define the Movie's Different Eras

    The passage of time in Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman” both metaphorically and literally frames the story of Frank Sheeran (Robert De Niro) and his rise through the Philadelphia Mafia to become friends with union boss Jimmy Hoffa (Al Pacino) — and eventually his murderer. Based on Sheeran’s memoir, “I Heard You Paint Houses,” which spans [...]

  • Andrew Garfield

    Andrew Garfield to Star in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s ‘Tick, Tick… Boom!’

    Andrew Garfield will star in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “Tick, Tick… Boom!” for Netflix. Variety first reported in June that Netflix had won the movie rights to “Tick, Tick … Boom!” with “Hamilton” creator Miranda attached to direct and Garfield the top choice to star. His deal was announced on Wednesday. “Dear Evan Hansen” writer Steven Levenson [...]

  • Landmark Theatres

    Landmark Theatres Hires Regal Executive Paul Serwitz as President

    Landmark Theatres has hired veteran Regal Entertainment executive Paul Serwitz as president and chief operating officer. The arthouse chain made the announcement on Wednesday, a week after Ted Mundorff resigned from his post as the longtime CEO of Landmark Theatres. Mundorff’s departure came less than a year after Landmark was bought by Cohen Media Group. [...]

  • Cameron Douglas'Kirk and Anne: Letters of

    Cameron Douglas Opens Up About Drug Addiction and Prison

    Cameron Douglas was born into Hollywood royalty. The son of Oscar-winner Michael Douglas and the grandson of screen legend Kirk Douglas, he grew up in a cocoon of wealth and privilege. Outwardly, life may have seemed picture perfect, but Douglas began using drugs in his teens. By his 20s, he was injecting cocaine and later, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad