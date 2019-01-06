×

Diane Warren Wants to Write a Song for Lady Gaga and Celine Dion

By and
celine dion lady gaga
CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

Social media exploded last week when Celine Dion showed up at Lady Gaga’s new Enigma show in Las Vegas. Not only was the “My Heart Will Go On” songstress in the audience, but fans captured her on video dancing like no one was watching.

Later, Gaga posted a photo of her and Dion backstage on her Instagram.

“I would love to write a song for them,’ Diane Warren told Variety at the BAFTA LA Tea Party yesterday at the Four Seasons in Beverly Hills. “I’ve already written for both of them.”

She sure has. Warren wrote “Because You Loved Me” for Dion as the theme song for the 1996 film “Up Close and Personal” with Robert Redford and Michelle Pfeiffer. On the Gaga front, the two collaborated on “TiIl It Happens to You” for the 2017 documentary about sexual assault “The Hunting Ground” and most recently, “Why Did You Do That?,” a pop song that Ally sings in “A Star Is Born” that fans continue to debate if it was supposed to be a good tune or if it was purposely made to sound like a trashy dance hit.

“I’d love to hear a ballad version of ‘Why Did You Do That?’ sung by Celine Dion,” Warren told Variety.

Speaking of Gaga, “Eighth Grade” star Elsie Fisher said he’s hoping to meet the music superstar at the Globes. “I love her in a ‘Star Is Born’ and I think she’s just incredible in everything she does and just a great person,” Fisher said on the red carpet.

Inside the tea party, Netflix boss Ted Sarandos chatted with Sacha Baron Cohen and Timothée Chalamet. Sarandos also spent plenty of time huddled with “Roma” director Alfonso Cuarón.

“The Favourite” trio Olivia Colman, Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz walked the carpet together before reuniting with their co-stars Joe Alwyn and Nicholas Hoult in the ballroom. “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” star Rachel Brosnahan and Kathryn Hahn embraced near a buffet offering egg salad sandwiches, cucumber sandwiches and sweets, including lemon meringue tarts.

Keegan-Michael Key was all smiles talking about his hometown of Detroit with John Krasinski, saying, “We’ve got Blake Griffin and a rep who is going to ‘impeach the mother—-er,’” a reference to newly minted U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib.

Patricia Clarkson laughed it up with “If Beale Street Could Talk’s” KiKi Layne.

Here’s hoping the wet weather doesn’t dampen everyone’s spirits today.

“We want it raining now,” Clarkson said as yesterday’s downpour pelted the tent over the red carpet. “Not tomorrow! Not my gown. My gown cannot handle rain.”

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

