Diane Lane, Piper Perabo Arrested at Jane Fonda’s Weekly Climate Change Protest

By

Staff Writer

CREDIT: Shutterstock

Jane Fonda’s weekly Fire Drill Fridays protest to urge government officials to seriously consider the impact of climate change saw a number of celebrities this week, with Diane Lane, Piper Perabo and model Amber Valletta among those arrested.

This week, Fonda avoided arrest at the Capitol. “The Good Place” star Manny Jacinto also participated in the protest on a rainy day in D.C.

“At approximately 12:05 p.m., the United States Capitol Police responded to unlawful demonstration activity in the unit block of First Street, SE. Thirty-eight individuals were arrested and all were charged with D.C. Code 22-1307, Crowding, Obstructing, or Incommoding,” said Capitol Police communications director Eva Malecki in a statement to Variety.

Each week, Fonda and her fellow protesters gather at the nation’s capitol to advocate for climate change awareness in different respects, this week focusing on climate change’s effect on water. In the past, actors Ted Danson, Rosanna Arquette, Catherine Keener and Sam Waterston have also been arrested.

According to a tweet from Fire Drill Fridays’ Twitter account, 40 organizers, indigenous leaders and activists gathered in “civil disobedience” to have their voices heard, saying “WATER CAN’T WAIT.”

Perabo shared on Twitter that “we need our government to protect our land, air, and water from big oil’s pollution.”

Lane was videotaped yelling “show up for climate” as she was taken into custody.

Every Thursday, Fonda hosts a Facebook Live “teach-in” where she invites guests to speak on issues regarding the climate emergency. This week, she and her guests, organization Green Latino’s Jessica Loya and Maude Barlow and Mary Grant of Food and Water Watch, spoke about the effect that climate change has on water. In a Facebook post Friday morning, Fire Drill Fridays elaborated on what the protesters want from government officials: an end to fossil fuel extraction including fracking, an investment into a “Green New Deal” to include “infrastructure projects” to help build systems to “ensure clean, safe water for all” and an end to attacks on regulations that protect water.

On the Fire Drill Fridays website, she wrote that she will continue to protest at the Capitol until the end of the year. She moved to Washington, D.C. to be closer to the source.

“I will be on the Capitol every Friday, rain or shine, inspired and emboldened by the incredible movement our youth have created. I can no longer stand by and let our elected officials ignore – and even worse – empower – the industries that are destroying our planet for profit. We can not continue to stand for this,” said Fonda on her website.

