×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Deadwood’ Cast Describes Emotional Homecoming on the Historic Set

By

Daniel's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

The phrase “Welcome the f— back” marks the billboards and posters for the return of “Deadwood,” but that sentiment doesn’t just apply to the audience.

Returning to the town of Deadwood was a homecoming of sorts for the cast and crew of the HBO show, who shared that stepping back into the meticulously recreated late-1800s town, with all its specificity, and seeing the iconic characters brought back to life for “Deadwood: The Movie” was an emotional experience.

“We left part of our spirit there. Our footprint was still there. To put your foot back there, we all wanted to be back there,” W. Earl Brown, who plays Dan Dority, told Variety on the red carpet at the Hollywood premiere of the movie on Tuesday night, saying that he could hear a cacophony of tissues being pulled from boxes to wipe away tears at the table read.

“Stepping into the Gem [Bar] was the first pinch me moment. I can’t f–king believe this, the design was so specific to what we had back then — the moment that I let go,” he added.

Related

Timothy Olyphant (Seth Bullock) shared that he was taken with the “little things” when he got back on set after 13 years.

“It was the wallpaper,” Olyphant said of what first conjured memories of working on the original series. “Even though it was only three years of my life, it had quite an impact. It was an overwhelming experience — like going home to see some kind of grade school.”

“It was a total immersive creative experience from the moment you go on to the moment you go off,” Ian McShane (Al Swearengen) echoed of revisiting the town, saying that he “reveled” in the opportunity to work with show runner David Milch again.

To account for the 10-year passage of time in the Deadwood universe, director Daniel Minahan explained that the creative team modernized the town. But despite the new technology, it was still the same dusty camp they left years ago. “It was bit of a flashback,” Minahan said. “I had so many formative experiences on that back lot. The incredible community [the cast and crew] created years ago kept it alive inside of them.”

John Hawkes, Timothy Olyphant, Kim Dickens, David Milch, Molly Parker, Robin Weigert, Paula Malcomson and Ian McShane'Deadwood' film premiere, Arrivals, Cinerama Dome, Los Angeles, USA - 14 May 2019
CREDIT: Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

The woman behind Calamity Jane (actress Robin Weigert), watched the series in the intervening years between its cancellation in 2006 and the finale movie, but had a sensory reconnection when she physically stepped into Deadwood. “Walking back into a place that had such a distinct scent to it was a total emotional trigger,” Weigert said. “You’re suspended out of time and you’re in this most cherished loving space with [David Milch], who has made these characters so lovingly and with so much intelligence.”

Molly Parker (Alma Garret) said that after stepping onto set and suiting up in corseted 1800s garb, she too was overwhelmed with “sense memory.” Parker also recalled that she didn’t hesitate to sign on for more Deadwood; she had unfinished business.

“I don’t think there was ever a sense of saying goodbye,” she said about the way the series ended. Today, Parker feels a sense of closure, admitting that the movie is “probably a goodbye.”

Deadwood: The Movie” premieres May 31 on HBO.

Popular on Variety

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

More Scene

  • Ethan Hawke, Bobby Cannavale and Griffin

    BAM Gala Marks Leadership Change, Celebrates Brooklyn as 'Cultural Center of New York'

    Wednesday’s annual gala celebrating the Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM) served as a poignant moment of transition for the New York stalwart of contemporary performance. As long-time artistic director Joe Melillo, who along with Harvey Lichtenstein transformed BAM into a vanguard of progressive art, prepares to pass the torch to new leadership, gathered patrons and [...]

  • Dua Lipa Tom Jones

    Dua Lipa and Tom Jones to Perform at amfAR's Cannes Gala (EXCLUSIVE)

    Variety‘s Marc Malkin is on the scene at the Cannes Film Festival. Get the scoop on all the news, parties and more straight from the Croisette below. AmfAR’s upcoming Cannes gala is shaping up quite nicely. Sources tell Variety that the evening will feature performances by Dua Lipa and Tom Jones. And they’re not the only [...]

  • "Deadwood" Cast Describes Emotional Homecoming on

    'Deadwood' Cast Describes Emotional Homecoming on the Historic Set

    The phrase “Welcome the f— back” marks the billboards and posters for the return of “Deadwood,” but that sentiment doesn’t just apply to the audience. Returning to the town of Deadwood was a homecoming of sorts for the cast and crew of the HBO show, who shared that stepping back into the meticulously recreated late-1800s [...]

  • Awkwafina to Receive Maui Film Festival

    Awkwafina to Receive Maui Film Festival Shining Star Award

    Awkwafina will receive the Shining Star Award at this year’s Maui Film Festival. The 20th annual gathering runs from June 12-16. The award is given to actors “who dare to dream big dreams and delivers brilliantly charismatic and revelatory performances every time that opportunity knocks.” “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to celebrate and [...]

  • Issa Rae, Hasan Minhaj & Michael

    The 2019 Webby Awards Celebrate the Spirit of the Internet

    At the 23rd annual Webby Awards in New York on Monday night, presenters and honorees reflected on the advances that led to both the highs and lows of the internet in 2019 – and how the organization itself has had to evolve to accommodate that rapid shift. “When we started in 1997, pretty much the only [...]

  • Da Michele: Pizzeria from 'Eat Pray

    'Eat Pray Love' Pizzeria Takes Over Cafe des Artistes Space in Hollywood

    It took a former film finance pro to figure out how to bring back to life the space that once housed Café des Artistes, a favorite Hollywood hangout throughout the ’90s and ’00s. After the cozy restaurant closed in 2011, the spot sat empty until first-time restaurant owner Francesco Zimone bought rights to open the [...]

  • Lupita Nyong'oSecret Chopard party, 71st Cannes

    Cannes 2019: The Ultimate Party Guide

    The red carpets are being rolled out. The champagne is on ice. And the guest lists are being scrutinized. Here is Variety’s ultimate party guide for Cannes 2019… Tuesday, May 14Bodvár House of Rosés PartyA reception in honor of “The Dead Don’t Die’s” Luka Sabbat. 3.14 Hotel, 2 p.m. Cannes Film Festival Opening CeremonyThe festival’s [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad